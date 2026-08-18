It’s normal that at some point, due to a breakdown or other circumstance, we all find ourselves needing to look for a towing service. If you’re interested in learning all about tow trucks near me in Winnipeg, their services, and the types of vehicles they use to assist, you’ve come to the right place!

Find car towing services near me

Finding a tow truck service nearby can be a bit frustrating, but we’ll explain a little trick you can use on the map below. Tap any of the red dots; these are the centers near your current location. Pay attention to the company name.

Are there 24-hour towing services operating?

Of course! Millions of vehicles are on the road in Canada, which increases the chances that one of them will break down or become damaged, requiring a tow truck. That’s why there are several companies that offer this type of service.

A tow truck company needs to have different types of transport available so that if a vehicle cannot be started or is stranded, it can be assisted and taken to another location.

If you get a flat tire or experience any other minor issue that doesn’t significantly affect your car’s performance, you don’t need to call a tow truck! Sometimes, towing companies will repair a tire, replace it, or even install a battery or other part to get your car running again.

We recommend you start looking for 24/7 towing services and save their contact information on your phone, or at least in a document in your vehicle. That way, no matter the time or where you are, you’ll get help quickly.

Services that cranes usually offer

If you’re looking for crane services, we recommend you read on, as this will make finding a company that offers this service much more appealing:

Towing service near me.

Generally, cranes are vehicles that have a platform or hooks on the back of the vehicle.

The tow trucks are platform-mounted and lift the vehicle completely onto the platform. Of course, the size of the platform will depend on the vehicle you choose to tow.

Wheel lift.

This is when a crane only works with hooks, which allows it to tow cars and move them with the rear wheels (if possible) and move the car more easily.

Sometimes, this type of movement is recommended to avoid damage to the vehicle’s body.

Towing services for heavy vehicles.

Believe it or not, cranes also exist and are used to lift vehicles that cannot be moved easily (with locked wheels) or are so large that it is risky to have the truck lifted in the middle of the road.

What services are available in Canada?

Our role here isn’t to sway you towards one company over another; we’re simply letting you know that brands and companies are operating throughout Canada. Carefully review the comments they receive online and on their social media; this will give you a good idea of ​​how they operate.

Prices for a crane service

If you’re looking for a towing service near you, the minimum price is around $50-$90 for a simple job. For more complex towing jobs, the cost can reach up to $300, depending on your insurance coverage and the distance to the tow location.

Can I find cheap towing near me?

Of course! However, pay close attention to each crane’s certifications; otherwise, you could be endorsing an illegal towing operation. Towing must undergo a mandatory inspection and documentation process to operate.

You probably now have a much clearer understanding of the concept and work of cranes in Canada.