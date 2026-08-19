TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

August 22-23, 2026

Chevrolet Newsroom

NASCAR will make its annual appearance in the New England region this weekend as the track famously known as “The Magic Mile” will welcome the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series for a pair of high-stake regular season races. With Chase seeding and postseason berths both on the line, Chevrolet arrives at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with several storylines still very much in motion.

The journey to the Chase has reached its final week for the Truck Series as Saturday’s Team EJP 175 will close out its regular season schedule. While already clinching a spot in the Chase with Christian Eckes, Chevrolet will enter the weekend sitting in three of the four title-contending positions that remain up for grabs. On Sunday, the Dollar Tree 301 will mark the penultimate event of the Cup Series regular season and one last chance to secure a strong points position before heading into the always unpredictable finale at Daytona International Speedway.

ELLIOTT LOCKED IN FOR SECOND TITLE BID

Leaving Richmond Raceway with an early berth into the Chase, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team can now turn their full attention to postseason seeding and building momentum toward the start of their title run. Elliott’s fifth-place finish at Richmond was his best result in 10 races, and with a solid night on all fronts, it’s a sign the No. 9 team is rounding into form at exactly the right time of the year. Elliott joins the vast majority of the field still vying for a trip to victory lane at “The Magic Mile” in NASCAR’s premier series. The Georgia native owns three top-five results at the track, with his best finish of second coming in the Next Gen car’s first outing at the New England region venue during the 2022 season.



LARSON, BYRON EYE MOMENTUM-BUILDING WEEKEND

Hendrick Motorsports put together a banner evening at “The Action Track” last weekend with all four drivers bringing home top-10 finishes. The four-car stable of Chevrolet-powered machines will roll into New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the goal of a momentum-building weekend. While Chase Elliott has already punched his ticket into the postseason, his fellow Chase contenders, Kyle Larson and William Byron, will look to add onto their already triple-digit cushions over the cutline

After a string of unfortunate races, Larson and the No. 5 team reminded the field of their true title potential at Richmond Raceway – turning a 30th-place starting position into a sixth-place result and a two-position gain in the points standings. Sitting at an 143-point advantage over the cutline, the reigning champion turns to a track where he’s consistently excelled throughout his career. His resume at “The Magic Mile” sees top-10s in 60 percent of his starts in NASCAR’s top division, including five podium appearances. In the Next Gen era alone, the California native has yet to finish outside the top-15, including a string of three-straight top-seven results, to earn the second-best average finish of the series’ active drivers at 7.0.

With Byron and the No. 24 team riding a comfortable 113-point cushion inside the Chase cutline, this weekend offers a low-pressure opportunity to continue their late-regular season consistency before the run for the championship title begins. With two of three-straight short-track events in the books, the North Carolina native has scored a pair of ninth-place results, as well as points-earning efforts in all but one stage. At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his best showing came in the series’ most recent visit to the venue when he led the Bowtie brigade with a third-place finish. While he’s still knocking on the door for a Cup Series win at the track, he does have one trip to victory lane at “The Magic Mile”, which came in the Truck Series during the 2016 season.

VAN GISBERGEN, CHASTAIN KEEP THE PRESSURE ON THE CUTLINE

The battle around the cutline continues on with a pair of Trackhouse Racing drivers right in the mix. Despite some short-track ringers sitting just outside of the Chase standings, Shane van Gisbergen and the Stephen Doran-led No. 97 team still managed to put together a top-15 performance and leave Richmond Raceway with a 50-point gap over the cutline. While he might be on the outside looking in,

Ross Chastain sits within 63 points of the cutline and still very much a threat to force his way into the postseason picture. A strong run at “The Magic Mile” would keep Chastain’s charge squarely on track heading into the regular season finale. The Florida native has seen consistency in his recent visits to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, earning top-10 results in four of his last five starts at the track.



TEAM CHEVY TRIO RACING FOR THE CHASE

Just last season, New Hampshire Motor Speedway made its long awaited return back to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule. And now, the venue holds the prestige as the home of the series’ regular season finale. While McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Christian Eckes has already punched his ticket into the postseason, three Chevrolet drivers will be racing with their title hopes on the line.

Sitting in the highest provisional points position is series veteran, Grant Enfinger, who will enter the finale race with a strong 65-point cushion above the cutline. The Alabama native didn’t break through into the Chase picture until his win at Lime Rock Park in July, but ever since, he’s remained above the cutline with a steady points cushion to close out the regular season. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammates, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Ankrum, will enter the weekend with a 35- and 20-point advantage, respectively, over the cutline, with the hopes to deliver Chevrolet four spots in the championship title run.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR national series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Austin Dillon in the Craftsman Truck Series: one win (Sept. 2015)

William Byron in the Craftsman Truck Series: one win (Sept. 2016)

· Chevrolet leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with the manufacturer heading into the weekend with 19 victories in 54 Cup Series events.

· Chevrolet recorded six consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from Sept. 2009 to July 2012 – a record for the longest streak of consecutive wins by a single manufacturer at the track.

· Since the debut of the Next Gen car, Hendrick Motorsports has earned at least one top-five finish in each event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including three podium appearances with Chase Elliott (second – 2022), Kyle Larson (third – 2023) and William Byron (third – 2025).

· With Grant Enfinger’s win at Lime Rock Park, Chevrolet sits just two wins away from its milestone 300th all-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win.

· With seven-straight victories to start the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, Chevrolet set the record for the longest season-opening streak by a single manufacturer in the division’s history.

· In 167 points-paying races in the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 73 victories – a winning percentage of 43.7%.

· Chevrolet is coming off its 29th all-time sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th driver championship and 44th, and fifth consecutive, manufacturer championship in 2025.

· With its 44 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, 34 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, and 887 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Dollar Tree 301

Sunday, Aug. 23, at 3 p.m. ET

USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Team EJP 175 (Regular Season Finale)

Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. ET

FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What’s the mindset for you now as you go to New Hampshire this week?

“Keep running in the top-10 like we’ve done the last two weekends. We’re moving in a positive direction and if we keep going this direction, we’ll be in a better spot. Of course, if we’d have been doing this all summer, we’d be in a lot better position for the Chase, but it’s good to see and feel the improvement. Statistically, New Hampshire has been a really good track for me the last few years. Assuming nothing strange happens, and we qualify well, I think we should have a pretty strong weekend.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts leading into New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“I’m looking forward to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. I think our short track program has been a little bit better this year so it should be a good race for the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® team. The place is rough. You’ve really got to make your car work over the bumps. It’s a flat track. There are hard braking zones and deep entry into the corners. It’s a fun track to go race at.”

Does the track feel like it changes from year-to-year at all, with the harsh winters up in New England wearing on the track?

“I don’t know. I think New Hampshire has just always been New Hampshire. It’s a rough track. There’s a lot of character to it in Turns 3 and 4, and big bumps that you have to go across in Turns 1 and 2. It’s a paperclip. It’s just a slick, old racetrack. It’s really cool. It’s lost a lot of grip over the years, but it seems like the tires really adhere to it for a couple of laps.”

If you were coming to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this August as a race fan and not a driver, what are the top-three things you would want to experience and why?

“New Hampshire is beautiful, especially in the fall. The leaves are changing colors, and it’s just a beautiful time of year to experience the outdoors, and nature. The race is obviously fun. It’s like a short track and an intermediate track all at the same time. It’s a flat, weird track, and you just need to come experience it in person.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What do you like about racing at New Hampshire?

“I love racing at New Hampshire because it’s such a unique track. It’s a mile, so you have to be on top of everything, every lap. It’s short, it’s bumpy, especially in Turn 3, and you have to find that balance between being aggressive and taking care of your tires. Hopefully, we can put it all together and get the win. And if we do, I’m bringing that lobster back home to Lake Norman.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

What is it about New Hampshire Motor Speedway that makes it a special place for you to race?﻿

﻿“To me, I love racing at that speedway. It’s one of my favorite tracks we go to. I don’t know what it is about it; it really fits me. I’ve had some really strong runs there in the past. Every time the stands are packed and the fans are bringing the energy, it just makes us have that much more juice when the race starts. We feel it, and it’s infectious, and I think it just adds to the race. I think you get better races when you have a bigger crowd. My wife and I like exploring and going out to the lakes and trying to find some new restaurants. We’re always looking for new places. It’s one of our favorite places to go and travel to as a family just because it’s so beautiful in New Hampshire.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

What makes New Hampshire Motor Speedway a unique track on the schedule?

“It’s definitely a unique, challenging racetrack. It’s super flat, and both off of Turns 2 and 4, the corners kind of roll away from you. It’s always that type of racetrack where you’re on the fine line between being too tight and too loose. We’ve had okay speed there in the past, and I feel like as we hopefully keep making our short-track stuff a little bit better, we’ll be competitive.

It’s always easy to burn the rear tires off, but you’ve got to be kind of neutral throughout the run to have speed and track position there. It’s super tough to pass there. I think it’s one of those racetracks where, when you have a good run, it’s a lot of fun, and when you don’t, it’s just a tough day.”

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Describe racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“New Hampshire is a very unique track with long straightaways and long, flat corners. Depending on how our zone Sweet Coffee x Cumberland Farms Chevrolet is driving, there are a lot of things that you can do as a driver to run different lanes and make speed – whether it’s running the apron or running the second or third lane. A lot of it will depend on how your car is driving though. If your car is on the tight side, you will probably try to hit the apron to de-wedge your car and cross the area differently. If your car is on the free side, you will probably stay off the apron to keep your momentum up.”

What handling characteristics do you need to make lap time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

“Even though the track doesn’t look like it would have a ton of tire fall off, I’ve noticed in the O’Reilly (Auto Parts Series) car that you can burn up your rear tires there, so you do need the car to have good drive off and be able to leave the corner with throttle down. In my opinion to be fast, you need to get in the corner really hard, with what we call entry value, to drive in really deep, carry a lot of roll speed to the center, and then get the car pointed to have a straight exit. That is what’s going to produce lap time.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“We’re looking forward to getting up to New Hampshire this weekend. It’s always a challenging track, so we’ll focus on getting the balance right and putting ourselves in a good spot for Sunday. It’s great to have Pylon Aviation back on the No. 47, and we’re ready to get to work and see what we can do.”

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

“New Hampshire is definitely one of the more unique tracks we go to on the schedule. It’s a mile, which we have plenty of on the Cup Series schedule, but nothing quite as flat, and between the cold winters and hot summers, there’s a decent amount of bumps and the pavement changes there in the corners. You need your car to turn really well through the corners, but a lot of times, you end up with a free racecar where the front end isn’t as planted as you want it to be. You lose grip and momentum, and that affects your drive off the corner. Finding the right balance is hard, and combine it with all the shifting we’re doing each lap, we’ve got a lot going on inside the racecar. I don’t think there’s another short track where we’re using our hands as much as we are at New Hampshire.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How can you continue to improve at New Hampshire?

“Loudon has been one of our more competitive short tracks over the last three years. We had our best runs there last year and the numbers don’t show how well we ran in 2024. The team continues to build on our notes at New Hampshire. It seems like every time we go up there, we run into weather. Fortunately, the weather has played in our favor. We had a top 10 there last year, and the season before we restarted on the front row late in the race but fell back with under 10 to go. Hopefully, we can have a clean run this weekend and build our notebook as we head into the last 12 races of the season.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts heading into New Hampshire?

“New Hampshire is one of the places I have the least experience at on the schedule. The races have been kind of weird the last couple years. We ran wet-weather tires in 2024, and last year had a lot of attrition. The last couple weeks have been tough, but I know we can come back and continue doing what we have all year in racking up solid finishes and good points days.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Are you looking forward to the extended practice time starting this weekend at New Hampshire?

“I’m really excited about some extra practice. I certainly feel like it’s going to be a help for me and my team trying to get things figured out with myself and the car plus we get two sets of tires for practice each week. I appreciate the extra track time and hopefully it helps us as much as I think it will.”

Is your SIM work different going to a track where you’ve never run before?

“The simulator gives you pretty good references so that when you show up to the racetrack, you kind of know where you’re where you’re breaking, getting into the corner. It might move a couple feet here or there but for the most part, you have a pretty good idea when you show up where you’re going to be lifting for each and every corner. It’s honestly pretty incredible how accurately those things transfer over to the real world and when you get to the track in real life, you feel like you’ve been there before. I’m excited to see how that translates this week.”

How important is the extra time in the Truck Series this weekend as you prepare for your first Cup start at New Hampshire?

“Every lap on the racetrack is going to be very important this weekend. I’ve never raced at New Hampshire before so I’m glad I’m getting some seat time with Spire Motorsports and get some laps on the track in the truck before Cup practice starts. I really appreciate the opportunity to get extra track time plus we’ve had additional time in the SIM to prepare. It’s a challenge for sure but I’m optimistic we can have a good weekend.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

New Hampshire is another short-track, what kind of challenges does this track pose for you?

“It’s a very different track. I was going pretty decent there last year until I wasn’t. But it’s tough; long straights and short corners. It is a little bit like a road course, the way you approach the corners, trying to make them shorter and straights longer, I guess, so that theory kind of works. But I enjoy it. It’s a weird oval being so flat. It’s a pretty decent track.”

You’ve been dominant on the road courses, but some of your best oval finishes have been on the short-tracks. What is it about road courses and short-tracks that translate so well?

“I feel like you can have a little more influence on the car, like you can manipulate it with the brake or brake bias and whatever gear you’re running. You can vary your line a little more. I feel like there’s a little more as a driver you can do. But also, that just means on the big tracks, I’m not good enough of knowing what I want from the car yet or how to get the car to do what I want, whether that’s with feedback to my engineer or just in general. I feel like these tracks, you can kind of make up for a deficiency in the car, as well, with whatever tools you have, whereas on a big track, you’re kind of just stuck with what you got sometimes.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 44

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2025

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 34

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2025)

Driver and Manufacturer Championship Sweeps: 29

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2025

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2026 STATISTICS:

Wins: 6

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,695

Top-Fives: 39

Top-10s: 82

Stage Wins: 16

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 887 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 771

Laps led to date: 258,429

Top-fives to date: 4,475

Top-10s to date: 9,233

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,221 Chevrolet: 887 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 852 Ford: 752 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 217

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.