How to Create Product Marketing Videos from a Product URL with an AI Marketing Video Maker

For online sellers, the product page is often the best place to start when making a marketing video. It already has the product images, features, and basic selling points. The problem is turning that information into a short video without writing a script and planning every scene from scratch.

An AI marketing video generator can handle much of that work. With Pollo AI’s Marketing Video Maker, a product URL can be used as the starting point, with extra images, videos, and instructions added when needed. The result can then be adapted for different marketing channels.

Why Use Pollo AI for Product URL Marketing Videos?

This workflow is especially useful for e-commerce teams that already have detailed product pages but need video content for ads, social media, or landing pages.

Pollo AI is a practical fit because its Marketing Video Maker can work from a product URL and lets users control the video’s message, avatar, and format. It can also create different versions for different audiences or marketing angles.

Instead of starting with a blank video editor, the marketer can start with information that already exists.

How to Create a Product Marketing Video from a URL with Pollo AI

The process takes five steps. The key is not to give the tool as much information as possible, but to give it the right information.

1. Pick a Product Page That Tells the Full Story

First, choose the product page to use in Pollo AI. It should contain the product name, useful images, key features, and clear benefits. For marketers comparing different options, a HeyGen AI video generator can also be considered as part of the wider AI video creation workflow, while Pollo AI provides its own tools for turning product information into marketing videos.

A weak product page gives the generator little to work with. If the page has several versions of the same product, the marketer should also check that the URL points to the exact version being promoted.

It is also worth deciding on the main selling point first. A short video cannot explain everything on a long product page.

2. Add the Product URL and Set the Main Message

Paste the product URL into Pollo AI’s Marketing Video Maker. Extra images or videos can be added if the product page does not show an important detail or use case.

The instruction should tell the tool what the video is supposed to achieve.

For example, instead of writing:

“Create a professional product video.”

A better instruction would be:

“Show how this portable blender helps busy commuters make a quick smoothie at work.”

That gives the video a clear audience, situation, and reason to buy.

3. Decide Whether an AI Avatar Makes Sense

Pollo AI allows users to include an AI avatar or focus the video entirely on the product.

An avatar can work well for products that need a quick explanation, such as software or business services. For fashion, food, cosmetics, or accessories, product shots and demonstrations may be more useful.

The avatar should support the message, not compete with the product.

4. Choose the Format for the Target Channel

Select the format based on where the video will appear. Vertical video is a natural choice for TikTok and Instagram, while a wider layout may work better on YouTube or a website.

Pollo AI’s Marketing Video Maker supports different aspect ratios and is designed for marketing content across channels including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, websites, and email campaigns.

Using the right format from the start also avoids awkward cropping later.

5. Generate the Video and Check Every Detail

Generate the video in Pollo AI, then check it before publishing.

The product should look correct, the features should match the product page, and any price, promotion, or performance claim should be current. The opening should also make sense without relying on the viewer to read the original product page.

If the first version tries to cover too much, the easiest fix is usually to narrow the instruction and generate another version.

Pollo AI can also be used to create variations around different benefits, avatars, or target audiences. That makes it possible to test, for example, a convenience-focused version against a performance-focused one.

Common Problems to Avoid

The most common problem is trying to put the entire product page into one short video. A product may have ten features, but the video usually needs only the one or two that matter most to its target customer.

Another issue is assuming that the generated video is ready to publish without checking it. Product information changes, and AI-generated content can occasionally miss context from the original page.

The safest approach is simple: use the product URL as the starting material, give the video one clear purpose, and treat the first generation as a draft rather than the finished campaign.

Conclusion

For e-commerce marketers, a product URL can be a much easier starting point than a blank video editor. With Pollo AI’s Marketing Video Maker, the workflow is straightforward: add the product URL, define the main message, choose an avatar and format when appropriate, generate the video, and review the result.

The biggest time saver is not simply making one video. It is turning the same product page into different video versions for different audiences and channels without starting over each time.