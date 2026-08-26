Richard Childress Racing Development Driver Carson Brown to Compete Fulltime in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Whelen Engineering in 2027

Brown to Race No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet in Next Step of Multi-Year Development Program, with Whelen Continuing Long-Standing Partnership with RCR

WELCOME, NC (August 26, 2026) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that development driver Carson Brown will compete fulltime in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series under the RCR banner beginning in 2027, as part of a multi-year plan to continue to develop the 18-year-old’s career. Whelen Engineering, a global leader in the emergency warning industry, will continue its longstanding partnership with RCR as the anchor sponsor of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet piloted by Brown.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Richard Childress Racing and Whelen for believing in me,” said Brown. “This is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I can remember, and I know how rare and special it is to be in this position. What an absolute honor to drive for Richard Childress, and to be able to represent Whelen, an American-made brand that has invested so much into motorsports over the years. I don’t take a single part of it for granted. I’m going to give everything I have and do whatever it takes to outwork, outlearn, and prepare myself every week. My goal is to work as hard as I can, continue to improve and give RCR and Whelen everything I have every time we go to the racetrack. I’m really proud to be part of this program.”

Brown’s move to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series continues RCR’s more than 50-year tradition of identifying, developing and preparing young drivers for NASCAR’s national series. He enters the seat of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet vacated by Jesse Love, who successfully utilized his opportunity with RCR to develop into a multi-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race winner and a Series Champion, ultimately allowing him to secure a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride. Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are just a few examples of NASCAR Cup Series winners who advanced in their careers under RCR development programs.

Whelen has maintained a strong commitment to motorsports and has used its partnership with RCR to entertain customers, elevate motorsports in America and raise awareness for important causes, including the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Brown will play an important role in representing Whelen both at the racetrack and in the communities it serves, building on the strong ambassadorial role previous RCR drivers have played in the partnership.

“Whelen is proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Richard Childress Racing and to welcome Carson to the No. 2 Chevrolet,” said Peter Tiezzi, general manager of motorsports for Whelen Engineering. “Carson has demonstrated tremendous potential as a young driver, and we’re excited to support his continued development. Just as important, we believe he will be a great ambassador for Whelen and the causes that are so important to our company. We look forward to working with Carson, RCR and our partners to build on the impact this program has made both on and off the racetrack.”

Brown has continued to establish himself as one of stock car racing’s rising young talents since joining RCR’s driver development program last year. This season, the 18-year-old has earned victories in the ASA STARS National Tour at New Smyrna Speedway and Five Flags Speedway, scored a runner-up finish in the ARCA Menards Series East race at Rockingham Speedway and earned his first ARCA Menards Series victory at Phoenix Raceway. He recently led all 200 laps to find Victory Lane in a CARS Tour West race at Evergreen Speedway.

“Carson has continued to impress us with what he can do behind the wheel, but just as importantly, he has the character and work ethic we look for in a driver representing RCR,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “He has earned this opportunity through his performance and the way he approaches his development. Whelen has been a tremendous partner for RCR, and we’re excited to have Carson represent the company and help us continue the work we’ve done together in support of important causes and highlight the industry-defining safety solutions that Whelen proudly builds, designs and manufactures in America”

Brown will make his full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with RCR and Whelen in 2027.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

Whelen Engineering Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Driven by a mission to protect those who protect others, Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions. From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested right here in America to perform at the highest level in any condition. Whelen is honored to have earned the trust of first responders around the world as leaders of the emergency warning industry and carries that responsibility earnestly, always striving to ensure that the everyday heroes serving under the illumination and protection of Whelen products are equipped to do their jobs with enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety. Learn more at www.whelen.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018).