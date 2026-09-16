NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Capriccio Bubbly Sangria Teams with Blaine Perkins, Jordan Anderson Racing for Bristol

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Popular sangria brand to serve as primary sponsor for Perkins’ No. 31 for Friday night’s race

AUBURNDALE, Fla. and STATESVILLE, N.C. – (September 16, 2026) – Capriccio Bubbly Sangria today announced a partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport that will see the sparkling sangria brand serve as primary sponsor of Blaine Perkins and the No. 31 Chevrolet for Friday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Capriccio Bubbly Sangria is a fruit-forward blend of sparkling red wine and 100% natural fruit juices, featuring flavors of pineapple, pomegranate, orange and grape. One of the best-selling sangrias in the United States, Capriccio is available at major retailers nationwide. The brand will be prominently featured on the No. 31 Chevrolet as Perkins takes on Bristol’s famed half-mile oval under the lights. The partnership brings the Capriccio brand to one of NASCAR’s most passionate fan bases during one of the sport’s signature race weekends, with the Food City 300 scheduled for Friday, September. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET and airing nationally on The CW.

Perkins, a Bakersfield, California, native, is in his second season with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, competing full-time in the No. 31 Chevrolet. He joined the organization in 2025 and recorded a career-high four top-10 finishes during his first season with the team.

“I’m very excited to have Capriccio Bubbly Sangria on our No. 31 Chevrolet for Bristol,” said Perkins. “I’m happy that we can help introduce this great brand to the world of NASCAR during one of our biggest races of the year. I’m thankful to have their support this weekend, and hopefully our No. 31 group can give them a solid performance at the ‘Last Great Colosseum!’”

Sugarlands Distilling Company facilitated the Capriccio-Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport partnership in collaboration with Morales Beverage Group, building on relationships across the beverage industry and motorsports. Morales Beverage Group works with both Capriccio and Sugarlands, while Sugarlands has built an extensive presence in motorsports through partnerships with drivers, teams, tracks and racing series across the country.

“Capriccio has been a household name for decades, with a loyal consumer following and a brand that continues to resonate across generations,” said Celia Villanueva, CEO, Quality Brewers, LLC. “This partnership is about building on that legacy and finding new, exciting ways to connect with consumers. Bristol is one of the most iconic stages in NASCAR, and we’re proud to work alongside Capriccio, Sugarlands and Jordan Anderson Racing to bring the brand to race fans in a big way.”

About Capriccio Sparkling Sangria

Bold, vibrant and bursting with flavor, Capriccio Bubbly Sangria puts a sparkling twist on the traditional Spanish favorite. Crafted with red wine and a lively blend of 100% natural fruit juices, Capriccio delivers juicy, fruit-forward flavor with just the right amount of bubbles. Enjoy it chilled straight from the bottle, poured over ice, or dressed up with fresh fruit for an effortless sangria experience that’s ready whenever the occasion calls for it.

About Jordan Anderson Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
JR Motorsports — NOAPS Bristol Motor Speedway Preview
JR Motorsports — NOAPS Bristol Motor Speedway Preview
Next article
Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway September NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview
Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway September NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:23
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love rallies for first elusive O’Reilly victory of 2026 at Gateway
02:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Jake Garcia muscles to first Truck career victory at Bristol
03:00

Latest articles

Sheldon Creed capitalizes in overtime for third O’Reilly victory of 2026 at Bristol

Andrew Kim -
The 2020 Truck Series champion from Alpine, California, used fresh tires and the inside lane to fend off the field during an overtime shootout and notch his second O'Reilly victory in the Chase at Thunder Valley.
Read more

Kyle Larson awarded 2026 Bristol Night Race pole

Andrew Kim -
The reigning two-time Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, was awarded the pole position for the third Chase event of the 2026 Cup season at Thunder Valley due to inclement weather canceling qualifying.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT BRISTOL 2: Kyle Larson Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
The lineup for tomorrow's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be set by the rulebook, putting Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team on the pole.
Read more

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Bristol Media Availability with Logano, Blaney and Preece

Official Release -
Today’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session was cancelled due to rain and lightning. Before that announcement, a number of Ford drivers visited the infield media center and answered questions about this weekend and the Chase.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos