Capriccio Bubbly Sangria Teams with Blaine Perkins, Jordan Anderson Racing for Bristol

Popular sangria brand to serve as primary sponsor for Perkins’ No. 31 for Friday night’s race

AUBURNDALE, Fla. and STATESVILLE, N.C. – (September 16, 2026) – Capriccio Bubbly Sangria today announced a partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport that will see the sparkling sangria brand serve as primary sponsor of Blaine Perkins and the No. 31 Chevrolet for Friday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Capriccio Bubbly Sangria is a fruit-forward blend of sparkling red wine and 100% natural fruit juices, featuring flavors of pineapple, pomegranate, orange and grape. One of the best-selling sangrias in the United States, Capriccio is available at major retailers nationwide. The brand will be prominently featured on the No. 31 Chevrolet as Perkins takes on Bristol’s famed half-mile oval under the lights. The partnership brings the Capriccio brand to one of NASCAR’s most passionate fan bases during one of the sport’s signature race weekends, with the Food City 300 scheduled for Friday, September. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET and airing nationally on The CW.

Perkins, a Bakersfield, California, native, is in his second season with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, competing full-time in the No. 31 Chevrolet. He joined the organization in 2025 and recorded a career-high four top-10 finishes during his first season with the team.

“I’m very excited to have Capriccio Bubbly Sangria on our No. 31 Chevrolet for Bristol,” said Perkins. “I’m happy that we can help introduce this great brand to the world of NASCAR during one of our biggest races of the year. I’m thankful to have their support this weekend, and hopefully our No. 31 group can give them a solid performance at the ‘Last Great Colosseum!’”

Sugarlands Distilling Company facilitated the Capriccio-Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport partnership in collaboration with Morales Beverage Group, building on relationships across the beverage industry and motorsports. Morales Beverage Group works with both Capriccio and Sugarlands, while Sugarlands has built an extensive presence in motorsports through partnerships with drivers, teams, tracks and racing series across the country.

“Capriccio has been a household name for decades, with a loyal consumer following and a brand that continues to resonate across generations,” said Celia Villanueva, CEO, Quality Brewers, LLC. “This partnership is about building on that legacy and finding new, exciting ways to connect with consumers. Bristol is one of the most iconic stages in NASCAR, and we’re proud to work alongside Capriccio, Sugarlands and Jordan Anderson Racing to bring the brand to race fans in a big way.”

About Capriccio Sparkling Sangria

Bold, vibrant and bursting with flavor, Capriccio Bubbly Sangria puts a sparkling twist on the traditional Spanish favorite. Crafted with red wine and a lively blend of 100% natural fruit juices, Capriccio delivers juicy, fruit-forward flavor with just the right amount of bubbles. Enjoy it chilled straight from the bottle, poured over ice, or dressed up with fresh fruit for an effortless sangria experience that’s ready whenever the occasion calls for it.

About Jordan Anderson Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.