NASCAR Announces 2027 National Series Schedules

NASCAR San Diego Returns to Naval Base Coronado to Honor Service Men and Women

Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona International Speedway Opens Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth Leading to 69th Running of the DAYTONA 500

NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Part of Historic Tripleheader Weekend

NASCAR Championship Weekend Goes Back-to-Back at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Richmond Raceway and Watkins Glen International to Open The Chase for NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Bowman Gray Stadium and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Join NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2026) – NASCAR today announced its 2027 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, continuing the sport’s momentum with an innovative calendar of race events. The 2027 schedule blends NASCAR’s crown jewel events and iconic venues with fan-favorite short tracks, superspeedways and road courses, highlighted by NASCAR San Diego’s return to Naval Base Coronado, the Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona International Speedway, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the season-ending NASCAR Championship Weekend at upgraded Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“The 2027 NASCAR national series schedules reflect the continued momentum of our sport and the strong collaboration across our industry to deliver an innovative and balanced schedule for our fans that challenges the best drivers in the world,” said Ben Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, NASCAR. “From the return of NASCAR San Diego and the Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona to the NASCAR Championship at Homestead-Miami, this schedule brings together marquee events, iconic venues and key markets while continuing to honor NASCAR’s heritage and evolve for the future.”

Following a successful inaugural event celebrating the United States and the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary, NASCAR will return to Naval Base Coronado for NASCAR San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2027. The event will continue to recognize the men and women who serve while celebrating the shared values of courage, commitment and elite performance. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete on Saturday, July 31, followed by the Cup Series on Sunday, Aug. 1.

As announced yesterday, NASCAR and the Department of War share a multi-year plan to continue hosting events beyond Naval Base Coronado. In 2028, NASCAR and the Department of War intend to take the military-base street race to a different U.S. military installation, expanding the opportunity to celebrate and connect with service members, military families and communities across the country.

For the second consecutive year, NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Nov. 12-14, to conclude the 2027 season. Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted NASCAR Championship Weekend from 2002-2019 before welcoming the season finale back in 2026. The venue is currently undergoing a $20 million capital investment project that will transform the track with a new gate entry, expanded fan zone and renovated Champions Club to enhance the race weekend experience for fans, partners and industry stakeholders.

“The 2027 NASCAR national series schedules are the result of tremendous collaboration across the industry to find the right balance of venues, race dates and competitive challenges across all three national series—one that brings the best of our sport to fans around the world,” said Julie Giese, Vice President, Market Development & Strategic Scheduling, NASCAR. “From the structure of The Chase to the continued evolution of the schedule, every adjustment is made with the goal of creating the strongest, most compelling season possible from start to finish for our fans, competitors, racetracks and broadcast partners.”

The 2027 season will begin with a homecoming as the Wheatley Vodka Clash returns to Daytona International Speedway to start FOX’s broadcast coverage on Saturday night, Feb. 13. The exhibition event will launch Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth and return to the famed Daytona oval for the first time since 2020. The event will also mark the Cup Series debut of Daytona International Speedway’s new state-of-the-art Musco LED lighting system. Daytona hosted The Clash as part of Speedweeks from 1979 through 2021 before the event moved to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from 2022-2024 and Bowman Gray Stadium from 2025-2026. Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth will take place from the Wheatley Vodka Clash on Feb. 13 to the 69th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 21.

North Wilkesboro Speedway will welcome the NASCAR All-Star Race back to the historic short track as part of the venue’s biggest NASCAR race weekend ever, May 21-23, 2027. After hosting a sold-out Cup Series points race in 2026 for the first time in 30 years, North Wilkesboro will stage the 43rd NASCAR All-Star Race in prime time on the 35th anniversary of “One Hot Night.” The weekend will also celebrate the track’s 80th birthday with its first-ever national series tripleheader, featuring the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Friday, May 21, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, May 22, and the Cup Series All-Star Race on Sunday, May 23, which will conclude FOX Sports’ 2027 broadcast coverage.

The crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 30, 2027, will launch Prime Video’s five-race broadcast window. The summer slate will continue with four distinct NASCAR challenges: the high-speed concrete oval at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 6, Pocono Raceway’s one-of-a-kind three-turn layout on Sunday, June 13, the sweeping two-mile oval at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 20, and the highly anticipated return to fan-favorite Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, June 27, to close out Prime Video’s 2027 coverage.

The Cup Series In-Season Challenge will return in 2027 with its five-race, 32-driver bracket-style tournament on TNT Sports featuring five different race disciplines. The 2027 In-Season Challenge will launch on the short track at Iowa Speedway on the Fourth of July to start the five-race broadcast window for TNT Sports. The In-Season Challenge will then continue at the road course at Sonoma Raceway, the superspeedway at EchoPark Speedway and the historic oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before concluding on the streets of Naval Base Coronado at NASCAR San Diego, where the tournament champion will earn a $1 million prize.

The road to the championship will also feature notable changes in 2027 as Richmond Raceway, Watkins Glen International and New Hampshire Motor Speedway open The Chase. Richmond will kick off The Chase under the lights on Saturday night, Sept. 11, followed by Watkins Glen International and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Watkins Glen adds a road course to the championship portion of the season, while Richmond and New Hampshire return to prominent fall dates with long histories in NASCAR’s postseason.

The Bristol Night Race will return to its traditional August date, restoring one of NASCAR’s most iconic events to the time of year with which it was associated for more than four decades. The Cup Series race will open USA Sports’ broadcast coverage. Darlington Raceway will retain its traditional Labor Day weekend while World Wide Technology Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway shift into the final stretch of the regular season.

The CW will broadcast the entire O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, with The Chase once again aligned with the Cup Series beginning at Richmond Raceway. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will also return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1985 as part of the track’s first-ever national-series tripleheader weekend.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule features two notable additions in 2027, with FOX Sports providing full-season coverage. Bowman Gray Stadium will remain on the national series calendar in 2027, welcoming the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the first time on Friday, Aug. 20. The event continues NASCAR’s national-series presence at the historic venue following two years of Cup Series competition at The Madhouse.

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park returns to the schedule on Sunday, Sept. 5, for the first time since 2019 as the final race of the regular season. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series also returns to Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 11, and will once again compete at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Lime Rock Park and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Additional highlights in the 2027 NASCAR national series schedules include:

Dover Motor Speedway returns to a Cup Series points-race date on Sunday, May 16, following its 2026 turn as host of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

World Wide Technology Raceway (Sunday, Aug. 22), Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 28) and the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 5) will be the pivotal final three races in the Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series leading to The Chase.

Pocono Raceway will again feature all three national series during its June 11-13 race weekend.

The Chase for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will begin at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 25.

All three national series will be off during Easter weekend, March 27-28, and again for a summer break, Aug. 7-8.

FOX Sports, Prime Video, TNT Sports and USA Sports will broadcast the 2027 Cup Series season. The CW will carry the entire O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season and FOX Sports will be home to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

For tickets to 2027 NASCAR events, visit www.nascar.com/2027schedule.

2027 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Event / Racetrack Saturday, February 13 Wheatley Vodka Clash (Daytona International Speedway) Sunday, February 21 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 28 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) Sunday, March 7 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) Sunday, March 14 Phoenix Raceway Sunday, March 21 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, March 28 OFF WEEK Sunday, April 4 Darlington Raceway Sunday, April 11 Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, April 18 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, April 25 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, May 2 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, May 9 Kansas Speedway Sunday, May 16 Dover Motor Speedway Sunday, May 23 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro Speedway) Sunday, May 30 Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, June 6 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 13 Pocono Raceway Sunday, June 20 Michigan International Speedway Sunday, June 27 Chicagoland Speedway Sunday, July 4 Iowa Speedway Sunday, July 11 Sonoma Raceway Sunday, July 18 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) Sunday, July 25 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, August 1 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Sunday, August 8 OFF WEEK Saturday, August 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, August 22 World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis) Saturday, August 28 Daytona International Speedway Sunday, September 5 Darlington Raceway Saturday, September 11 Richmond Raceway Sunday, September 19 Watkins Glen International Sunday, September 26 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday, October 3 Kansas Speedway Sunday, October 10 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, October 17 Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, October 24 Phoenix Raceway Sunday, October 31 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, November 7 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, November 14 NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)

2027 NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Event / Racetrack Saturday, February 20 Daytona International Speedway Saturday, February 27 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) Saturday, March 6 Circuit of the Americas (Austin) Saturday, March 13 Phoenix Raceway Saturday, March 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, April 3 Darlington Raceway Saturday, April 10 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, April 17 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, May 1 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, May 15 Dover Motor Speedway Saturday, May 22 North Wilkesboro Speedway Saturday, May 29 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, June 5 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 12 Pocono Raceway Saturday, June 26 Chicagoland Speedway Saturday, July 3 Iowa Speedway Saturday, July 10 Sonoma Raceway Saturday, July 24 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday, July 31 San Diego (Naval Base Coronado) Friday, August 13 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, August 21 World Wide Technology Raceway (St. Louis) Friday, August 27 Daytona International Speedway Saturday, September 4 Darlington Raceway Friday, September 10 Richmond Raceway Saturday, September 18 Watkins Glen International Saturday, October 2 Kansas Speedway Saturday, October 9 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday, October 16 Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, October 23 Phoenix Raceway Saturday, October 30 Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, November 6 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, November 13 NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)

2027 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Event / Racetrack Friday, February 19 Daytona International Speedway Saturday, February 27 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) Saturday, March 6 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Friday, April 2 Darlington Raceway Friday, April 9 Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, April 30 Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, May 8 Kansas Speedway Friday, May 21 North Wilkesboro Speedway Friday, May 28 Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, June 4 Nashville Superspeedway Friday, June 11 Pocono Raceway Saturday, June 19 Michigan International Speedway Saturday, July 10 Lime Rock Park Saturday, July 17 EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) Friday, July 23 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Thursday, August 12 Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, August 20 Bowman Gray Stadium Sunday, September 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Saturday, September 25 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Friday, October 1 Kansas Speedway Friday, October 15 Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, October 22 Phoenix Raceway Friday, October 29 Talladega Superspeedway Friday, November 5 Martinsville Speedway Friday, November 12 NASCAR Championship (Homestead-Miami Speedway)

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information, visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.