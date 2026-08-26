Stallone overcomes adversity to capture Mazda MX-5 hard charger awards at VIR

ALTON, Va. (26 August 2026) – Max Stallone – racing in the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by Michelin with support from PT Autosport – converted a mechanical issue that put him at the back of both race grids at VIRginia International Raceway into two “Penske Shocking Performance” awards, which go to the driver who gains the most race positions in each race.

The Wheels America Racing team had just sent Stallone out for qualifying when a mechanical failure meant that he would finish the session with no recorded times – thus starting race one at the back of the 39-car grid. The failure necessitated an engine change, leaving the team scrambling just to get Stallone on that grid.

But instead of bemoaning his circumstances, the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout scholarship winner made the most of the situation, capturing two Penske Shocking Performance awards (a “hard charger” recognition sponsored by Penske Shocks) for two drives that saw Stallone gain an incredible 42 positions combined – in one of the most competitive racing fields in sports car racing.

“In both races, the car was just hooked up,” said Stallone. “It might have been the best car I’ve driven. I’m impressed with the job the team did to get me out there for both races, and to have set up the car so well. I’m very appreciative to the series for having a hard charger award that recognizes both my effort and the team’s.”

The pair of 45-minute races took place in blazing heat at VIR, which might have contributed to the disjointed nature of both contests. Three cautions slowed race one, including an early yellow for a significant incident that sent Stallone through the turn six grass in avoidance. But the 19-year-old Austin, Texas native remained undaunted, making solid passes through the green flag running, and at the checkered flag, had driven from 39th to – as the series so aptly put it – an “astounding” 14th position.

“That incident happened right in front of me,” said Stallone. “All I could see was smoke and debris. I went straight into the grass and just hoped that he wasn’t going to swing back across track, so a bit of a scary moment there. Once we got back to green it was just a matter of realizing that I had a really good car and moving forward. I really think this car could have gone to the front under different circumstances, and that might be the first time I can genuinely say that, so that’s a positive. This field is so stacked that it’s hard to make passes, but I was aggressive when I needed to be and patient when I needed to be and stayed out of a lot of trouble. No sense in wishing we’d started closer to the front, just happy to have been out there and being competitive.”

Race two took the green flag just after the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on Sunday afternoon, in the heat of the day. Starting 29th, Stallone began to make his way forward once again, staying with the lead group of cars for much of the race and making headway in between two caution periods. In a late restart, Stallone made a move in the tangle of cars, taking P12 at the checkered flag – gaining 17 positions and taking home another Penske Shocking Performance award.

Gaining 42 positions in two races took only a bit of the sting away from what might have been for Stallone.

“Of course it would have been great if the hard running and good passes I was making had been for the lead, but I’m proud of the way the team handled the weekend and happy that I could show what I can do,” said Stallone. “Any issues we had in the race were my fault – I dipped two tires off at South Bend, and that seemed to knock something out of alignment. The car got a bit unruly towards the end of the race, and I was mostly just hanging on. That was disappointing, because I felt as though I could have gained even more positions had I not made that mistake.

“But to get both hard charger awards feels good,” Stallone continued. “It’s a little bit of recognition for all the hard work the team did and all the hard work that I did. Team’s got the car in a solid window, and if I’m not dipping tires off in places I shouldn’t, and we aren’t having issues in qualifying, I don’t see any reason why we can’t fight for a podium at every race the rest of the year. Huge thanks to Mazda for getting me here, and to PT Autosport for everything they’ve done for me. On to Indy!’

Next up for the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by Michelin series will be the pair of 40-minute races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, September 19 and 20. Both races will be streamed live on the IMSA and Racer magazine YouTube channels.

PT Autosport would like to thank our Partners for their continued support:

Mazda Motorsports has been winning races around the world for 50 years. From Le Mans, France to Daytona International Speedway in Florida, Mazdas have been a constant presence at racetracks around the globe, garnering wins and championships in races too numerous to list – and the list keeps growing.

Mazda Motorsports is responsible for all auto racing initiatives within the North American market, from promoting and servicing grassroots racers to developing sports car professionals of the future.

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Stallone supports Hope Farm, founded in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 1997 as a long-term leadership development program that guides at-risk boys, without the benefit of a positive male role model in their homes, from the time they are 5-7 years old until high school graduation and beyond. Staff and volunteers are dedicated to meeting the spiritual, nutritional, academic, emotional, and recreational needs of each young man to break the cycle of fatherlessness.

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About PT Autosport — Discover Unique Talent. Develop Champions.

PT Autosport provides merit-based motorsport industry opportunities for diverse individuals with high integrity, grit, and coachability, achieved through a development program for young aspiring drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other professionals. The first step of this process is applying for the annual Aspiring Driver Shootout, in which aspiring drivers aged 18-23 can compete for a racing partnership with the team.

A rigorous evaluation process of applicants determines the final competitors for the driver shootout. The winner earns financial support of up to $250,000 ($50,000 guaranteed) to pursue their racing career. The review process also provides the team the chance to identify unique talent for other roles in motorsport, including race engineers, mechanics, and professionals.

PT Autosport is building a community that fosters the development of young talent to find a place where they can make an impact in the motorsport community as a career.

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