Car Shipping Insurance: What’s Actually Covered When Things Go Wrong

Shipping a vehicle is generally a safe process, but understanding what happens if something goes wrong is essential. Whether you’re moving across the country or transporting a newly purchased car, knowing what your carrier’s insurance covers can help you avoid unexpected surprises. While damage during transport is uncommon, being informed about the claims process and coverage limits gives you greater peace of mind.

What Does Car Shipping Insurance Cover?

Licensed auto transport companies are required to carry cargo insurance that protects vehicles while they are in transit. This coverage typically applies to damage caused during loading, unloading, or while the vehicle is being transported. Common covered incidents include scratches, dents, collision damage, and damage resulting from carrier-related accidents.

However, insurance does not cover everything. Mechanical failures, pre-existing damage, personal belongings left inside the vehicle, or damage caused by leaking fluids due to poor vehicle maintenance are generally excluded. Every carrier may have different policy limits and exclusions, so it’s important to review them before booking.

The Importance of the Vehicle Inspection



One of the most important parts of the car shipping process is the initial inspection. Before you load your vehicle, ensure both you and the driver inspect it, and document any and all existing damage on the Bill of Lading. A second inspection will be performed on delivery.



If damage is discovered during the delivery inspection, it should be noted immediately before signing any paperwork. Clear photos taken before pickup and after delivery provide valuable evidence should a claim become necessary.

How the Claims Process Works

If damage occurs during transport, notify the carrier immediately and document everything thoroughly. Most companies require claims to be submitted within a specific timeframe, so acting quickly is important. Supporting documentation such as photographs, repair estimates, and inspection reports will help speed up the process.

Understanding how car shipping insurance works before booking allows you to know exactly what protection is included and what additional coverage, if any, may be worth considering.

Can You Purchase Additional Coverage?

In some situations, especially when transporting luxury, classic, or exotic vehicles, additional insurance may provide extra peace of mind. While the carrier’s cargo policy often provides sufficient protection, owners of high-value vehicles sometimes choose supplemental coverage through their own insurance provider.

How to Reduce Risk During Transport

You can further protect your vehicle by washing it before pickup so existing damage is easy to identify, removing personal belongings, disabling alarms, and ensuring the vehicle is in good operating condition. Keeping copies of inspection reports and photographs throughout the process also makes any potential claim much easier.

Final Thoughts

Most vehicle shipments are completed without incident, but understanding your insurance coverage is an important part of preparing for transport. Reviewing the carrier’s policy, documenting your vehicle carefully, and knowing the claims process can save time and stress if unexpected damage occurs. A reliable and reputable transport company will be able to explain the coverage it provides clearly and assist customers through every step of the shipping process.