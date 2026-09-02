NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Chase Media Day Quotes – Ty Gibbs- 09.02.26

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

TOYOTA RACING – Ty Gibbs
NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (September 2, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Wednesday as part of NASCAR Chase Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

How similar or different is the mindset this year to 2022 when you were racing the Xfinity championship?

“It’s not really different. I mean, obviously the end deal is to win the title. But, it’s the Chase too, so it’s completely different. So, we’ll see. Feels pretty solid though.”

Which tracks are you looking forward to, and what tracks are you dreading in the final 10?

“I think I’m looking forward to all of them besides Talladega. Obviously, it’s a roulette race. But I think all of them for the most part, good tracks.”

You’re in a better position this year to compete for the Chase. What are your thoughts between the old format and the new format?

“I think this format is better for the people that are more consistent. You know, you could go out and run the race, but suck at all the other ones and just not make it. So, I think it’s a fair format, and I think obviously it’s like the crossover for what the fans want and the teams want, so I think it’s good.”

How do you look at going into this playoff and the Chase coming up and the confidence you gained so far this year?

“I’m really looking forward to it, and I think we obviously have a great shot of winning it. But my confidence has never wavered. You know, I don’t really live off of confidence, so I just stay after it keep working hard, and I think that we’ve got all the things to win the title, so we’re just going to do what we can.”

Do you think your biggest competitors will be your own team at JGR?

“I mean, obviously they’re all going to be really strong, but we’re racing all of them too, so, I don’t really like to narrow down on who it going be, so hopefully it’s me at the end of the day.”

Do you like to take each race one at a time, or look further ahead?

“Just race the races, one at a time and take it week by week and just try to maximize every weekend as well as I can and win them all.”

With you being a student of the sport and looking at the landscape of the field, what kind of Chase are we in for the next 10 weeks?

“It’s going to be interesting. Obviously, not having the Chase since so long ago so I think that it’s possible it can be won pretty early. But, also, something could happen and you could lose a bunch of points really fast. So, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano Chase Media Day Quotes
Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano Chase Media Day Quotes
Next article
CHEVROLET NCS AT CHASE MEDIA DAY: Daniel Suarez Media Availability Quotes
CHEVROLET NCS AT CHASE MEDIA DAY: Daniel Suarez Media Availability Quotes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Outlook and Picks
01:50
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Ryan Sieg achieves first elusive O'Reilly career victory at Daytona
02:44
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins Truck regular season finale at New Hampshire
02:26

Latest articles

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Darlington Raceway 2

Barry Albert -
Chevrolet’s championship title-defending campaign in the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series begins this Labor Day weekend as the sport heads to the historic venue tapped as “The Track Too Tough To Tame” - Darlington Raceway.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT CHASE MEDIA DAY: William Byron Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Media Day Quotes
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT CHASE MEDIA DAY: Carson Hocevar Media Availability Quotes

Official Release -
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Media Day Quotes
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Chase Media Day Quotes – Tyler Reddick – 09.02.26

Official Release -
23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was made available to the media on Wednesday as part of NASCAR Chase Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos