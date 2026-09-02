TOYOTA RACING – NCS Chase Media Day Quotes – Ty Gibbs- 09.02.26

TOYOTA RACING – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (September 2, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Wednesday as part of NASCAR Chase Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

How similar or different is the mindset this year to 2022 when you were racing the Xfinity championship?

“It’s not really different. I mean, obviously the end deal is to win the title. But, it’s the Chase too, so it’s completely different. So, we’ll see. Feels pretty solid though.”

Which tracks are you looking forward to, and what tracks are you dreading in the final 10?

“I think I’m looking forward to all of them besides Talladega. Obviously, it’s a roulette race. But I think all of them for the most part, good tracks.”

You’re in a better position this year to compete for the Chase. What are your thoughts between the old format and the new format?

“I think this format is better for the people that are more consistent. You know, you could go out and run the race, but suck at all the other ones and just not make it. So, I think it’s a fair format, and I think obviously it’s like the crossover for what the fans want and the teams want, so I think it’s good.”

How do you look at going into this playoff and the Chase coming up and the confidence you gained so far this year?

“I’m really looking forward to it, and I think we obviously have a great shot of winning it. But my confidence has never wavered. You know, I don’t really live off of confidence, so I just stay after it keep working hard, and I think that we’ve got all the things to win the title, so we’re just going to do what we can.”

Do you think your biggest competitors will be your own team at JGR?

“I mean, obviously they’re all going to be really strong, but we’re racing all of them too, so, I don’t really like to narrow down on who it going be, so hopefully it’s me at the end of the day.”

Do you like to take each race one at a time, or look further ahead?

“Just race the races, one at a time and take it week by week and just try to maximize every weekend as well as I can and win them all.”

With you being a student of the sport and looking at the landscape of the field, what kind of Chase are we in for the next 10 weeks?

“It’s going to be interesting. Obviously, not having the Chase since so long ago so I think that it’s possible it can be won pretty early. But, also, something could happen and you could lose a bunch of points really fast. So, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

About Toyota

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