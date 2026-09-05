CHEVROLET NCS AT DARLINGTON 2: Connor Zilisch Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Darlington Raceway

Team Chevy Driver Quotes

September 5, 2026

Connor Zilisch, driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Darlington Raceway.

Media Availability Quotes:

You raced in Florence last night, as I understand. How did that go?

“It was fun. It was hot. It was a very hot two days, but it was good to get back grassroots racing, racing with everybody at JR Motorsports. I’ve never raced late models for them before, but when Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) texted me and asked me if I wanted to do it, it was a pretty easy answer for me. So yeah, other than the fact that it was miserably hot, it was fun.”

You mentioned the heat. Some guys tolerate the heat, some guys don’t seem to be bothered by it, some guys absolutely hate really hot days. Where do you kind of fall on that list?

“I mean, I’d much rather it be 70 degrees outside than 100. But as a racecar driver, you’re an athlete and you get used to this. You get used to these circumstances, and you build a tolerance for it. Am I going to sit here and say that I love racing when it’s very, very hot? No, but it’s part of our job, and I don’t mind it.”

I wondered if you could talk a little bit about Trackhouse’s approach for these last 10 races. I know you guys want to win every race, obviously, and for Shane (van Gisbergen), that was heartbreaking last week for him. But you all kind of also have different reasons and different things that maybe you want to accomplish through the end of the season. Could you just kind of talk about the team’s approach to these last 10 races?

“Yeah, I mean, we have nothing to lose at this point. I’ve kind of been in that situation for a few weeks now that I knew I wasn’t going to have a chance to make the Chase, but my mindset’s kind of stayed the same all year, at least in my point of view of just going out every weekend and trying to learn as much as I can. Now with all three cars not being in the Chase, we certainly have a lot of room to explore, try new things and show up to the track differently, and I’m doing that this weekend. We brought a new package, different to anything we’ve ever had with the Next Gen car, so I’m excited to see how it goes.

It’s just kind of trial by error. I mean, you have to try these things to learn and get better. If you keep showing up to the track inside the same box, you’re never going to get better. You’re never going to grow. And as a team, we understand that, so we’re willing to try things and really see what moves the needle for us.”

Going back to yesterday’s race at Florence, is that the first time you’ve ever been to an oval that doesn’t have a wall down the backstretch?

“I’ve raced at Florence a few times before, but it was fun when I did the track walk when we first got there. I walked the track with Shane (van Gisbergen). He was literally laughing from the moment we stepped onto the racetrack, all the way around the racetrack, sending videos to his friends in New Zealand, like, look at this track I’m racing at. He thought it was the craziest thing ever, but I think he enjoyed it.”

Obviously, I know you’re still focused on 2027 after this, but is there maybe like a checklist or whatever that maybe you got from Hendrick after you signed saying, hey, we would like to see you, you know, approach this and so on from a growth standpoint before you get the opportunity to run the car the following year?

“No, they’ve kind of stayed pretty far out of that. You know, I’m sure things will ramp up as we get closer to 2028, but we haven’t gotten into those conversations yet.”

With Hendrick Motorsports lined up now in 2028, have they begun to have any active input in planning things like Truck and O’Reilly starts and other elements of your ongoing driver development?

“No, we haven’t had really any conversations yet about things that they’re going to do to try and help me. You know, I’m sure that’ll come in the next few months and as we get closer to 2028. But right now, I’m pretty focused with what we’re doing at Trackhouse and trying to make our cars better in the present”

It sounds like things went over as well as they could have when you told Justin (Marks) about this decision. You know, we hear all rumors anytime a driver has another situation lined up of like how it changes dynamics of meetings, how it might affect their role and their relationship with their teammates. Does it feel any different walking into the Trackhouse shop, in terms of how you interact with the other people there and how you fit into the team since that came out?

“No, it doesn’t. And that’s kind of the approach I wanted to have going into the situation. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It’s never easy when you leave a relationship that you created over the past few years. It’s not easy, and it wasn’t an easy conversation for me to have with Justin (Marks) either. But I knew that, you know, I had the option to let somebody else tell Justin or for me to go talk to Justin face-to- face and tell him, and I chose the high road, I guess, and went and talked to him myself and was just honest with him. I think he appreciated that and understood where I’m coming from and my point of view, and there’s no resentment from any sides. I’m going to give 110% for the next 16 months, however long I have left, with Trackhouse, and I expect the same back from everybody there in the shop and everybody who works at Trackhouse. You know, we still have a lot of work left to do together, a lot of races to race. And, you know, it wouldn’t help either side to give up on each other.

I appreciate Justin; his understanding, his willingness to continue to work hard for me, and I’m excited to work hard for them for the rest of the time we have left.”

When everybody looks at racing, they look at statistics. But I don’t think a lot of people realize the psychological aspect of the sport. How has going into other series helped you stay up psychologically with this really tough Cup season that you’ve had? I’ve talked to drivers in the past and they start doubting themselves and they get down and all, so how has driving in these other series helped you?

“Yeah, it’s good whenever I go race in a Truck race, an O’Reilly race, whatever it may be. I feel like I’ve run up front in every one of those that I’ve done, and I remember that I still know how to do it, I haven’t changed and I didn’t lose what I had last year. So it’s nice to be able to go and do that.

I take a lot of pride in running well on Friday’s and Saturday’s, but at the end of the day, my job is to finish well on Sunday. I know that, and I know that I have a job to do on Sunday and I’ve got to get better. That’s something that I know, and I’m prepared to do that, continue to learn, grow and become a better racecar driver.”

Are you planning on running the Rolex in 2027? And secondly, when you spoke with Rick (Hendrick), I know people have asked you about running the Indianapolis 500, but is doing the Rolex and some of those sportscar races, did that come up with Rick going forward?

“Yeah, it did. The Rolex is something that I really like doing every year. It’s before our season. It’s kind of out of the way, and it’s honestly one of my favorite races that I get to do out here. I see Bozi looking at me funny… he looks like he wants me to race too (laughs).

So, yeah, I definitely think that’s something that I personally have a lot of interest in and a race that I love doing every year, so hopefully we can make that happen. I loved doing it with Cadillac last year. That was really cool. We’d love to do that again, but I’m not sure how the cards will all align this year.”

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