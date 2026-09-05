LUCAS OIL AND NHRA CELEBRATE 25-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 5, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that Lucas Oil Products, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, has signed a long-term extension to continue as the title sponsor of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and “Official Oil of NHRA.”

This season, NHRA and Lucas Oil celebrated a partnership that started 25 years ago as Lucas Oil remains a cornerstone and premier partner of NHRA, which is celebrating its 75th season in 2026.

“From the drag strip to the bottling line, NHRA has played a very important and meaningful role throughout my career,” said Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil. “As a former professional drag racer, I have seen firsthand the care and craftsmanship NHRA puts into the sport of drag racing, and it is an honor to now support the organization through Lucas Oil’s industry-leading line of automotive additives and lubricants, built to withstand the elements and the tough conditions drivers face. We thank NHRA for its continued partnership with Lucas Oil, which has truly stood the test of time.”

As well as continuing its longtime title sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which features the best and most decorated sportsman competitors in drag racing, and its status as “Official Oil of NHRA,” Lucas Oil will also continue as the title rights sponsor with naming rights at legendary Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The track plays host to the world’s biggest and most prestigious drag race, this weekend’s 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Throughout its long-standing and all-encompassing partnership with NHRA, Lucas Oil has worked closely with race teams to develop specialized motor oil, gear oil and fuel treatments for racing, leading to several top-selling products for the company. Each product under the Lucas Oil banner is designed to withstand extreme heat and friction, delivering reliable and standout performance.

“Lucas Oil has been an extraordinary partner with NHRA for the past 25 years, and we’re absolutely thrilled to extend this partnership,” said NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber. “The Lucas family’s commitment to drag racing and our Sportsman racers has been incredible for so many years, forging an incredible legacy in NHRA drag racing. Their support has played a tremendous role in NHRA’s continuous growth and we look forward to enjoying continued success with Lucas Oil well into the future.”

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule in 2026 features 47 divisional events, including 14 double-divisional events across North America. It started Feb. 21-22 in Phoenix at Firebird Motorsports Park and also includes 24 regional events, with the season finale taking place Nov. 5-8 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and then Nov. 12-15 at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona.

For the second consecutive year, NHRA will stream more than 30 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2026 campaign, including extensive action from across all seven divisions, special events and more.

For more information about Lucas Oil, visit www.lucasoil.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand’s commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.