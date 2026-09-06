Christopher Bell snaps yearlong winless drought; notches first Southern 500 victory

Christopher Bell erased his 33-race winless drought on a high note and struck first in the first Chase event of the 2026 Cup Series season by winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 6.

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 champion from Norman, Oklahoma, led four times for 46 of 367-scheduled laps in an event where he started in 11th place and raced competitively towards the front by notching a fourth-place result when the first stage period concluded. Throughout the second stage period, Bell continued his methodical march forward and smoothly navigated two cycles of green-flag pit stops to win the stage.

Despite enduring a slow pit service during the second stage’s break period and restarting outside the top-10 mark prior to the final stage period, Bell navigated his way back inside and was racing in second place when a late caution with 52 laps remaining flew. Bell’s pit crew delivered during the caution’s pit services by enabling Bell to beat the field off of pit road first, though the latter was overtaken by teammate Chase Briscoe following a one-lap duel during a restart with 37 laps remaining.

Following another caution that flew with 33 laps remaining due to a light cycle of on-track sprinkles, a brief red flag delay, and the decision to pit or not to pit when the event resumed, Bell was among many who pitted while a handful of Chasers led by Kyle Larson elected to gamble by remaining on the track with worn tires. With Larson managing to maintain momentum during a 24-lap shootout, Bell used his fresh tires to motor up to the runner-up spot, reel in and overtake Larson with 12 laps remaining. From there, Bell beat teammate Ty Gibbs to achieve his first elusive Cup victory of the 2026 season and commence the pursuit of his first championship with a victory in the illustrious Southern 500 event in Darlington, South Carolina.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a qualifying metric formula after inclement weather and a lightning hold canceled the event’s practice and qualifying sessions. As a result, Chaser Tyler Reddick was awarded the pole position, and Chaser Daniel Suarez was awarded a front-row starting spot.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, Chasers Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez dueled for the lead through the first two turns until Suarez, who launched from the inside lane, gained the first advantage by muscling his No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry at the front entering the backstretch. With the clean air working to his favor, Suarez cycled back to the frontstretch and led the first lap.

Suarez proceeded to lead the next two laps despite having a hard-charging Denny Hamlin reel in, even to the point where Suarez slid up to cut off Hamlin’s momentum from the outside lane entering the front stretch. By the third lap, Hamlin executed a crossover move beneath Suarez, and he motored his No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry XSE entry out in front. Hamlin proceeded to extend his advantage by a second over Reddick by the fifth lap while Suarez, Ryan Preece, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon, respectively.

Through the first 10-scheduled laps, Hamlin stabilized his early advantage by more than a second over Reddick while Suarez, Preece, Cindric, McDowell, Briscoe, Bell, Stenhouse and Bowman trailed in the top 10, respectively. By then, seven of 16 Chasers were racing in the top 10 on the track (Hamlin, Reddick, Suarez, Preece, Cindric, Briscoe and Bell) while the remaining Chasers that include Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher were mired in 11th, 13th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, 25th and 30th, respectively.

Ten laps later, Hamlin continued to lead by eight-tenths of a second over Reddick while Preece, Cindric and Bell trailed in the top five, respectively. Behind, McDowell was the highest-running Chaser in sixth place ahead of teammate Suarez, Briscoe, Bowman and Logano while Wallace, Byron and Elliott trailed in 12th, 13th and 15th, respectively. Meanwhile, Blaney was mired in 18th place, and Hocevar navigated his way into 22nd place behind Gibbs while Larson and Buescher were the two-lowest-running Chasers in 24th and 26th, respectively. Amid the battles around Darlington between Chasers and non-Chasers, Hamlin led the next eight laps until Reddick, who reeled in Hamlin, motored his No. 45 Chumba Casino Toyota Camry XSE entry out in front with a pass through Turns 3 and 4.

When a scheduled competition caution flew on Lap 35, Reddick retained the lead over Hamlin while Preece, Cindric, Bell, McDowell, Briscoe, Logano, Keselowski and Bowman were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, Chasers Wallace, Byron, Blaney, Elliott, Gibbs, Suarez, Hocevar, Buescher and Larson trailed in 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 23rd and 24th, respectively. During the competition caution, the entire field, led by Reddick, pitted for a first round of pit service. Following the pit stops, Reddick retained the lead after he edged Hamlin off of pit road by a nose while Preece, Briscoe, Cindric, Bell, Wallace, Brad Keselowski, McDowell and Bowman followed suit, respectively.

As the event restarted on Lap 40, Reddick used the outside lane to fend off Hamlin through the first two turns. As the field jostled for spots through the backstretch, Reddick cycled back to the frontstretch and led the following lap while Hamlin retained the runner-up spot in front of Preece, Briscoe, Bell and Cindric, respectively, while Wallace, Keselowski, McDowell, Byron and Blaney pursued, respectively.

On Lap 44, Hamlin reassumed the lead following an overtake on Reddick through the frontstretch. By the following lap, the top-seven spots were occupied by Chase contenders while Larson was the lowest-running Chaser in 24th place. A few laps later, the top-eight spots were occupied by Chasers as Blaney moved into eighth place while Gibbs, Byron, and Elliott were mired in the top-15 mark. Behind, Hocevar, Logano, Buescher and Suarez trailed in the top-20 mark as Reddick was being challenged by Briscoe for the runner-up spot. Meanwhile, Hamlin led by eight-tenths of a second at the Lap 50 mark.

Through the Lap 60 mark, Hamlin was leading Chasers Reddick, Briscoe, Bell, Preece, Wallace, Cindric and Blaney, respectively, while Keselowski and McDowell were the two-highest non-Chasers who rounded out the top-10 mark on the track. Behind, Chasers Byron, Gibbs, Elliott, Hocevar, Logano, Buescher, Suarez and Larson trailed in 11th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 22nd, respectively, as Hamlin’s lead grew up to a second by Lap 65.

On Lap 70, the event’s first cycle of green-flag pit stops commenced as Chasers Bell, Blaney, Cindric, and Logano, along with non-Chaser Riley Herbst, pitted their respective entries. The leader, Hamlin, along with Reddick, Briscoe, Preece, Byron, Bowman, Buescher, Zane Smith, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Connor Zilisch, Ty Gibbs, Erik Jones, AJ Allmendinger pitted during the next two laps, with Hamlin managing to beat and motor away from Reddick off of pit road following their pit stops. As more names pitted, Chasers Wallace, Elliott, Hocevar, Larson, and Suarez were among a handful who had yet to pit, with Wallace leading at the Lap 75 mark. Wallace then pitted during the next lap, though he nearly missed the commitment line area to enter pit road, before Elliott, who cycled to a brief lead, pitted a lap later along with teammate Larson. By the time Chasers and teammates Hocevar and Suarez pitted on Lap 78, Hamlin cycled back to the lead over Chasers Reddick, Bell, Briscoe, Blaney, Preece, Cindric, Byron, Wallace, Gibbs and Logano, respectively.

At the Lap 90 mark, Hamlin maintained his lead by half a second over Reddick while Bell, Briscoe, Blaney, Wallace, Preece, Cindric, Byron and Gibbs, all of whom were in the Chase, occupied the top-10 spots on the track. Meanwhile, Josh Berry was the highest-running non-Chaser in 11th place ahead of Logano, Bowman, McDowell and Elliott, while Buescher, Larson and Hocevar were mired from 17th to 19th, respectively. Meanwhile, Suarez was the lowest-running Chaser in 27th place behind Austin Hill.

Three laps later, Reddick overtook Hamlin to reclaim the lead. As Reddick reeled in on both Austin Dillon and Cole Custer to lap the latter two, Bell and Briscoe started to reel in on Hamlin for the runner-up spot while Wallace, who had fresher tires than the top-four competitors, muscled his No. 23 Xfinity Toyota Camry XSE entry up to fifth place. During the Lap 97 mark, Wallace overtook Briscoe for fourth place before he reeled in and overtook Bell for third place on Lap 99. With Wallace setting his sights on his co-owner Hamlin for the runner-up spot, which he claimed on Lap 104, teammate Reddick motored away with the lead by more than a second.

Then just past the Lap 105 mark, the caution flew when Hocevar tapped Keselowski into the outside wall through Turns 3 and 4 before the latter spun just entering the frontstretch. Keselowski’s incident concluded the first stage period as Reddick was awarded his second Cup stage victory of the 2026 season while Chasers Wallace, Hamlin, Bell, Blaney, Briscoe, Preece, Cindric, Byron and Gibbs were scored in the top 10, respectively, with all also notching the event’s first round of stage points. Meanwhile, Elliott, Larson, Logano, Buescher, Hocevar and Suarez, all of whom were unable to record a first round of stage points as Chasers, were mired in 12th, 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th and 25th, respectively.

Under the event’s first stage break period, the field led by Reddick returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Reddick utilized his first pit stall by beating teammate Wallace off of pit road first, while Hamlin, Bell, Blaney, Briscoe, Preece, Cindric, Byron and Elliott followed suit, respectively. Following the pit stops, Preece returned to pit road to have his wheels inspected and tightened.

The second stage period started on Lap 113 as Reddick and Hamlin occupied the front row. At the start, Reddick launched ahead of the field from the outside lane to retain the lead, and teammate Wallace outdueled Hamlin for the runner-up spot through the first two turns. As the field jostled for spots through the backstretch, Blaney battled and overtook Hamlin for third place as Reddick led the next lap. While Byron, Bell, Elliott, Briscoe, Logano, Cindric, Larson and Gibbs trailed from fifth to 12th on the track, respectively, Blaney and Hamlin battled for third place, with the latter reclaiming the spot on Lap 116. Behind, Briscoe overtook Elliott for seventh place while Larson, Logano, Cindric and Gibbs battled for ninth place. At the front, Reddick maintained his lead by as high as three-tenths of a second over Wallace, and the former slightly grew the advantage up to half a second just past the Lap 120 mark.

By Lap 135, Reddick grew his lead up to one-and-a-half seconds over Wallace and by nearly four seconds over Hamlin while Blaney, Bell, Briscoe, Byron, Larson, Berry, Elliott, Logano, Cindric and Gibbs were racing in the top-13 mark, respectively. Behind Buescher and Hocevar were mired in 15th and 19th, respectively, while Preece and Suarez were the two lowest-running Chasers in 25th and 27th, respectively. Reddick proceeded to lead by more than one-and-a-half seconds over Wallace on Lap 140.

On Lap 143, Logano pitted under green as teammate Blaney outdueled Hamlin for third place. With Reddick leading by more than a second and a half over teammate Wallace by Lap 145, Keselowski spun by himself just shy of the commitment cone entrance while he was trying to enter pit road, but he managed to steer his entry on pit road without drawing a caution. By Lap 147, Chasers Briscoe and Buescher also pitted before Byron, Cindric, Gibbs and Elliott followed suit during the next two laps.

Runner-up Wallace then pitted on Lap 150 along with Preece before the leader Reddick, Bell and Hocevar pitted during the next lap. The leaders Blaney and Hamlin pitted on Lap 152 as the latter managed to beat the former off of pit road first. Back on the track and with pit stops still ensuing, Wallace, who pitted a lap later than Reddick, overtook Reddick on the track as Briscoe reeled in from behind. Once Larson pitted from the lead on Lap 154, Wallace cycled as the overall race leader as he had 10 Chasers racing behind him in the leaderboard.

On Lap 160, Wallace maintained the lead by four-tenths of a second over Reddick while Briscoe, Bell, Blaney, Byron, Cindric, Hamlin and Logano pursued in the top-nine spots, respectively. With Berry being the highest non-Chaser in 10th place, Elliott, Gibbs and Larson trailed from 11th to 13th, respectively, while Hocevar, Preece and Buescher were scored in 17th, 21st and 23rd, respectively. Meanwhile, Suarez was mired the second competitor scored a lap down in 26th place behind Austin Dillon. With Buescher also getting lapped and Suarez navigating his way to be the first competitor scored a lap down in 24th place, Wallace continued to lead by two-tenths of a second over Reddick on Lap 170, up to four-tenths of a second on Lap 175 and up to eight-tenths of a second on Lap 180.

At the halfway marks between Lap 183 and 184, 23 of 38 starters were scored on the lead lap, minus Chasers Suarez and Buescher, as Wallace maintained the lead by half a second over Reddick while Briscoe, Bell, Blaney, Hamlin and Larson trailed in the top-seven mark, respectively. Including Byron and Cindric in ninth and 10th, respectively, all but one spot in the top-10 mark on the track were occupied by Chasers, as Berry was the highest-running non-Chaser in eighth place, while Elliott, Logano, Gibbs, Hocevar and Preece were mired in 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 21st, respectively.

On Lap 186, another cycle of green flag pit stops commenced as the leader Wallace, along with Briscoe, Buescher, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Keselowski, pitted their respective entries. Reddick, who assumed the lead during the previous lap, pitted a lap later along with Blaney, Logano, Gibbs, Erik Jones, Zane Smith, Corey Heim, Riley Herbst and Noah Gragson. During the pit stops, Reddick endured a slow pit service to have his left-front wheel secured as more names that included Preece, Berry, Byron, Cindric, Allmendinger, Austin Hill and Elliott pitted by Lap 190. Bell, who cycled to a brief lead, pitted by Lap 191 along with Hamlin, Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek and Stenhouse before Larson pitted from the lead on Lap 193. Once McDowell also pitted, Briscoe cycled his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE entry to the lead on Lap 194 over Wallace. Meanwhile, Reddick had fallen to eighth place as Blaney, Bell, Berry, Hamlin and Byron all cycled from third to seventh, respectively.

Through the Lap 200 mark, Briscoe was leading by nearly two seconds over Wallace while Bell, Blaney and Hamlin all trailed in the top-five mark, respectively, with Hamlin trailing by 11 seconds. Meanwhile, Berry was up into sixth place ahead of Chasers Byron, Larson, Reddick, Cindric, Elliott, Gibbs and Logano while Hocevar, Preece, Suarez and Buescher were mired in 15th, 21st, 24th and 27th, respectively.

On Lap 208, Bell overtook Wallace for the runner-up spot while the leader, Briscoe, radioed about entering a fuel conservation mode due to possibly not having enough fuel to complete the second stage period. Over the next two laps, Bell trailed teammate Briscoe by more than a second before the former reduced the deficit down to half a second during the following five laps. Bell then used a slide job move to overtake Briscoe to assume the lead during the following lap, Lap 216, while Wallace trailed in third place by nearly two seconds. Behind, Larson was in fourth place ahead of Hamlin and Blaney while Reddick was mired in ninth place. With the lead to his advantage, Bell grew his lead up to two seconds on Lap 220.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 230, Bell cruised to his fifth Cup stage victory of the 2026 season as he led by more than a second. Larson motored his way up to second place ahead of Hamlin, Briscoe and Wallace while Blaney, Berry, Byron, Reddick and Cindric were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, nine of 16 Chasers notched a second round of stage points (Bell, Larson, Hamlin, Briscoe, Wallace, Blaney, Byron, Reddick and Cindric) while the remaining Chasers that included Gibbs, Elliott, Logano, Hocevar, Preece, Suarez and Buescher were mired in 11th, 12th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 30th, with Preece managing to achieve the free pass by being the first competitor a lap down. In addition, 19 of 38 starters were scored on the lead lap.

During the event’s second stage break period, Briscoe made an early pit stop after he ran out of fuel. Once pit road became accessible for the field, the field, led by Bell, pitted, and Larson emerged off pit road first ahead of Wallace, Blaney, Byron, Reddick, Cindric, Gibbs, Berry, Elliott, and Logano, respectively.

With 130 laps remaining, the third and final stage period commenced as Larson and Blaney occupied the front row in front of Wallace, Byron, Gibbs, Blaney and the field. At the start, Larson motored his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry away from the field that fanned out from the backstretch and the frontstretch. As Larson led the next lap, Wallace maintained the runner-up spot in front of Reddick and Gibbs while Blaney dropped to fifth place in front of Byron, Berry, Cindric, Logano, Bell, Elliott and Hocevar, respectively. While Briscoe was mired in 19th place, Hamlin dropped off the pace after he got bumped by McDowell, which caused Hamlin to hit the outside wall entering the frontstretch with 127 laps remaining. Amid the incident, Hamlin, who remained on the track and reported a toe link damage to his entry, continued to plummet as he was down in 20th place with 125 laps remaining.

With 120 laps remaining, Larson was leading by one-and-a-half seconds over Wallace while Reddick, Gibbs, Berry, Blaney, Byron, Cindric, Bell and Logano were in the top 10, respectively. Behind, Hocevar was racing in 11th place, and Elliott was in 14th place while Briscoe was mired in 17th place. Meanwhile, Hamlin was scored the final competitor on the lead lap in 20th place while trailing the lead by 20 seconds and Preece was the next-to-last competitor in 19th place while Suarez was the first competitor a lap down in 21st place. As Buescher was the 10th competitor a lap down in 30th place, Larson extended his advantage up to two seconds with 115 laps remaining while Reddick reeled in teammate Wallace for the runner-up spot.

Down to the final 100 laps, Larson extended his lead to more than three seconds over Wallace as the latter battled to fend off Reddick while Gibbs, Berry, Bell, Byron, Blaney, Cindric, Logano, Hocevar, Bowman, Briscoe, Erik Jones and Elliott trailed in the top 15, respectively. As Reddick, Gibbs and Berry all overtook Wallace during the next lap for second through fourth, Hamlin, who was lapped by Larson two laps earlier, was mired in 20th place ahead of Suarez, and Preece was the next-to-last competitor scored on the lead lap in 18th place while Buescher was the 11th competitor scored a lap down in 30th place.

With 92 laps remaining, Buescher pitted before Suarez pitted a lap later, during which Larson was leading by more than three seconds over Reddick, Gibbs, Berry and Bell while Wallace dropped to sixth place. Hamlin then pitted a lap later before Briscoe pitted from the top-10 mark with 90 laps remaining. More names that included Byron, Preece, Reddick, Gibbs, Wallace and Logano pitted over the next two laps before Larson pitted from the lead with 88 laps remaining. Bell, Blaney and Cindric also pitted with Larson. Amid the pit stops, Larson managed to blend back on the track ahead of Reddick.

Then, with 85 laps remaining, the caution flew as Zane Smith spun through the frontstretch, which was due to McDowell making contact with Smith as Smith was nearly pinned in between both McDowell and Ross Chastain. The caution occurred as Chasers Hocevar and Elliott pitted while Todd Gilliland, who has yet to pit, was leading. During the caution period, Gilliland pitted while Larson cycled back as the leader.

The next restart with 78 laps remaining featured Larson motoring away from Berry and the field through the first two turns as Reddick followed suit in second place. As the field jostled for late spots, Larson led the next lap, and he proceeded to lead with 70 laps remaining over Reddick while Bell, Berry, Briscoe, Gibbs, Blaney, Cindric, Hocevar and Byron followed suit in the top 10 ahead of Logano, Elliott, Wallace, Preece and Gilliland, respectively.

As the event reached its final 60-lap mark, Larson was leading by more than a second over Bell while Reddick was fending off Briscoe for third place. Behind, Berry, the highest-running non-Chaser in fifth place, had nine Chasers (Gibbs, Blaney, Cindric, Byron, Logano, Hocevar, Elliott, Wallace and Preece) following suit as Suarez was scored the first competitor a lap down in 19th place. Meanwhile, Hamlin was mired the fifth competitor a lap down in 23rd place, while Buescher was the 10th competitor a lap down in 28th place.

Eight laps later, the caution flew when Byron, who was racing in ninth place, got loose exiting the backstretch and spun entering Turns 3 and 4 from below the track and in a cloud of smoke. Byron’s incident occurred in front of Logano and Elliott as Byron, who lost a lap in the process, pitted his No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry. Mired within Byron’s misfortune allowed Suarez to receive the free pass and cycle back on the lead lap.

During the latest caution period, the lead lap field 17 led by Larson pitted, and Bell emerged off of pit road first in front of Briscoe, Larson, Reddick, Gibbs, Berry, Cindric, Wallace, Elliott and Hocevar, respectively. As the field was set to restart with 48 laps remaining, Byron limped his entry back to pit road after smoke billowed out of his entry, which terminated his event and waved off the restart for the next handful of laps.

Following an extensive caution due to reports of light sprinkles falling on the track, the event restarted with 37 laps remaining. At the start, teammates Bell and Briscoe fiercely dueled for the lead through the first two turns in front of teammate Gibbs, Larson, Reddick and the field. Both Bell and Briscoe remained dead even during the next lap as Gibbs reeled in on the latter two. Briscoe, however, wasted no time motoring ahead of Bell and maintaining the lead just before the caution returned with 33 laps remaining due to light sprinkles falling around Darlington for a second time.

During the latest caution for the light on-track precipitation, the field led by Briscoe was directed to pit road, and the event was placed in a red flag period for seven minutes and 39 seconds. Once the red flag was lifted and the field returned to the track under a cautious pace, mixed pit strategies ensued as Chasers Larson, along with Cindric, Logano and Preece, stayed out while the rest, led by Briscoe, pitted for fresh tires and fuel. During the pit stops, Briscoe beat Bell off of pit road first.

For the next restart with 24 laps remaining, Larson motored ahead while the field behind fanned out through the first two turns. One of those competitors who fanned out was Briscoe as he tried to launch a bold challenge to the front on his four fresh tires, but he was up to only seventh through the backstretch as Logano maintained the runner-up spot in front of Bell, Cindric, Gibbs and Reddick. By the next lap, Larson was leading by two-tenths of a second over Logano while Bell reeled in Logano for the runner-up spot on his four fresh tires. Bell, Gibbs, and Briscoe all overtook Logano for second through fourth on the track during the next two laps, and Gibbs started to challenge Bell for the runner-up spot while Larson maintained the lead by two-tenths of a second with 20 laps remaining.

As the laps dwindled, Bell started to reel in on Larson. After remaining within two-tenths of a second behind Larson while trying to find an opportunity to reel in and pounce on Larson with fresher tires, Bell seized an opportunity to get to Larson’s left rear through the first two turns and motor his No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE entry past Larson to lead with 12 laps remaining. Bell proceeded to lead by two-tenths of a second on Larson with 10 laps remaining before Gibbs overtook Larson for the runner-up spot three laps later. With the laps dwindling, Larson was overtaken by Reddick and Blaney on the track. In addition, Briscoe was mired in sixth place in front of Berry while Bell maintained a steady advantage over Gibbs.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Bell remained in the lead by nine-tenths of a second over Gibbs. With Bell not missing his mark and Gibbs unable to reel in, the former cycled back to the frontstretch victorious and for his first elusive checkered flag of the 2026 Cup Series season by a second over Gibbs.

With the victory, Bell, who finished in the runner-up spot seven times prior to his first Darlington victory in a Cup car, achieved his 14th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series division, his second crown-jewel victory (he won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024) and his first since he won the Bristol Night Race in September 2025. He also recorded the 10th overall Southern 500 victory for Joe Gibbs Racing, the organization’s second in a row in recent years and the 10th for Toyota.

Bell, who entered this year’s Chase in the sixth seed with 2,050 points, gained four spots in the standings with his Southern 500 victory and he is ranked in second place in the Chase standings. With only a 12-point advantage behind teammate Denny Hamlin, Bell has nine Chase events remaining to extend his momentum and be in contention for his first Cup Series championship prior to this year’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“It’s been too damn long!” Bell exclaimed on the frontstretch on USA Network. “Oh my gosh, man. I’m just so, so proud of all of these guys on this No. 20 car. All the mechanics, all the pit crew members. They deserve it more than anyone. It’s been a long time coming. Darlington has been one that I’ve always wanted to win since I got into this sport. This is the ultimate driver’s track.”

“I knew that we’d be able to win [here at Darlington], no matter what,” Bell added. “I knew that we’d be able to win it. We can win any week. It just hasn’t happened yet. Whenever I was sitting in the infield care center at Michigan [in June], I thought my season was over. I thought I was gonna be out a couple of weeks. I wasn’t gonna be able to make the Chase. We’re still in it, baby!”

Ty Gibbs, who rallied from starting in 28th place, settled in second place for his 11th top-five result of the 2026 season while Tyler Reddick, who led 74 laps, finished in third place for a second consecutive event. Ryan Blaney finished in fourth place while Kyle Larson, who led a race-high 99 laps, settled in fifth place following his late gamble.

“I think it’s just goes back to where we started,” Gibbs, who is ranked in fourth place in the Chase standings, said. “[NASCAR] had a pretty squirrelly metric they went off of, and we started 28th, unfortunately. It ranked in the fourth seed. Hopefully, we can fix that for next time. I felt like the Monster Energy Toyota Camry was great. Yeah, I don’t know. I’m glad Christopher won. I’m happy for him and the No. 20 team. We just missed it a little bit and had some issues happen the whole day, but appreciate all the effort from everybody on my team that helped us have a great deal.”

“I was actually surprised that [Bell, Briscoe and Gibbs] pitted in front of me and then, I was surprised that not more stayed out with me,” Larson, who stood by his stance of not pitting and is ranked in seventh place, said. “I thought there might be two or four more that might stay out, and I really thought that could help me at least get some laps where I can manage my tires, but Bell got to second so fast. I was just straight into defense and not able to run the lines that I ultimately wanted to to take care of my tires. Either way, it would have been hard to hold them off, but I ended up holding them off longer than I thought I could. Really happy, though, with the day. Much better than we’ve been at Darlington the last couple of times. My car was not good the first run, but we got it better, and it really allowed me to run the lanes that I like to run here to manage my tires. Great start to the Chase. We only gained six points to the lead, but it’s better than losing six.”

Chase Briscoe, who led 30 laps and was attempting to become the second competitor to win three consecutive Southern 500 events, settled in sixth place while Josh Berry capped off a strong run as the highest-finishing non-Chasers in seventh place. Chasers Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Ryan Preece filled out the remaining top-10 spots on the track.

Notably, the remaining Chasers, including Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez and William Byron, finished 11th, 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th, 21st and 37th, respectively. Despite settling in 18th place following his late-race incident with McDowell that damaged his entry and toe link, Hamlin remains atop the Chase standings and looks ahead to the remainder of the Chase and the pursuit of his first championship.

“Sometimes, you don’t get cut a break, and that’s the way it goes,” Hamlin said. “We’re still leading. We’ve got to just go to the next racetrack and execute at a high level. It starts in practice. We’ll do our best to execute a much better day next week.”

The 2026 Cup Series’ Chase opener generated 29 lead changes for 12 different leaders, and six cautions for 44 laps. In addition, starters finished on the lead lap.

Race Results:

Christopher Bell, 46 laps led, Stage 2 winner Ty Gibbs Tyler Reddick, 74 laps led, Stage 1 winner Ryan Blaney, one lap led Kyle Larson, 99 laps led Chase Briscoe, 30 laps led Josh Berry Bubba Wallace, 38 laps led Joey Logano Ryan Preece Carson Hocevar, two laps led Alex Bowman Austin Cindric Chase Elliott, one lap led Erik Jones Todd Gilliland, five laps led Michael McDowell Denny Hamlin, 68 laps led Corey Heim Chris Buescher Daniel Suarez, two laps led AJ Allmendinger Brad Keselowski John Hunter Nemechek Zane Smith Shane van Gisbergen, one lap down, one lap led Ross Chastain, one lap down Austin Hill, one lap down Austin Dillon, one lap down Riley Herbst, one lap down Ty Dillon, one lap down Noah Gragson, one lap down Cole Custer, one lap down Connor Zilisch, two laps down Ricky Stenhouse Jr., four laps down Cody Ware, four laps down William Byron – OUT, Engine Chad Finchum – OUT, Suspension

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

Following the first Chase event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Denny Hamlin maintains the lead in the standings by 12 points over teammate Christopher Bell. The rest of the 16-car Chase field is displayed below, with the points advantage indicating their deficit to points leader Hamlin.

Chase Standings:

Denny Hamlin Christopher Bell -12 Ryan Blaney -16 Tyler Reddick -24 Chase Briscoe -37 Ty Gibbs -39 Kyle Larson -49 Chase Elliott -72 Joey Logano -72 Bubba Wallace -81 Chris Buescher -88 Carson Hocevar -89 Daniel Suarez -94 Austin Cindric -102 Ryan Preece -104 William Byron -114

With the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase officially underway, the next event on the schedule is World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The event is scheduled for next Sunday, September 13, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, and HBO Max.