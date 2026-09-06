How to Build a Bronco: The Order the Decisions Actually Go In

Most people plan a Bronco build backwards. They pick a trim because they like the interior, order it, then take it to a shop and ask for 37-inch tires, at which point they find out the gearing is wrong and the truck they just bought was the expensive way to get there.

Nearly every costly mistake in this category comes from making decisions out of sequence. Here is the order that saves money, and roughly what each stage costs.

Stage Decision Typical cost 1 Tire size and final ride height Sets everything else 2 Base vehicle and trim $40,000 to $65,000 3 Suspension and gearing $6,000 to $15,000 4 Wheels and tires $3,000 to $6,000 5 Paint or wrap $4,000 to $15,000 6 Interior and sound deadening $1,500 to $10,000 7 Road test and sorting Included, or it should be

Start at the end

Decide the tire size first. Everything upstream depends on it, and this is the single decision that reorders the entire build.

Thirty-fives and thirty-sevens are different builds, not different trim levels. A truck on 37s needs more lift, more clearance work, different gearing, and often fender modification. Decide that at stage four instead of stage one and you pay to redo stages two and three.

Write down the finished truck you want before you configure anything. Tire size, ride height, color, and whether it is a daily driver or a weekend vehicle. Every decision after this one is downstream of those four answers.

Then buy the right base vehicle

Now pick the trim, because now you know what you actually need from it.

The Sasquatch package is the clearest example of why order matters. It bundles 35-inch tires on beadlock-capable wheels, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, high-clearance fender flares, Dana electronic locking differentials front and rear, and a 4.70 final drive ratio. It runs roughly $4,350 with the automatic.

If your build ends at 37s with an aftermarket suspension system, half of that package is money you set on fire. The Bilsteins come off. The 35s come off. But the lockers and the 4.70 gearing absolutely do not, and both are far cheaper from Ford than retrofitted later. A front locker retrofit is not a casual afternoon, and a regear is real labor.

So the useful question is never whether to buy Sasquatch. It is which half of it you are paying for.

Base with Sasquatch is the cheapest route to lockers and 4.70 gearing. Badlands gives you those lockers standard on 33s, plus pre-wired auxiliary upfitter switches in the overhead console, which matter the moment you add lights or a winch. Outer Banks is the wrong direction for a build, since you are paying for road-comfort appointments a builder will likely change.

Body style belongs here too. The 4-door runs a 116.1-inch wheelbase against the 2-door’s 100.4, and carries 83 cubic feet with the seats folded against 52.3. The 2-door has the better breakover angle and tighter turning circle. It also feels considerably taller and busier on the highway once you lift it, because there is less wheelbase underneath to settle it down.

Suspension and gearing together

These are one stage, not two, and treating them separately is where budget builds go wrong.

Larger tires effectively raise the gear ratio, so the engine works harder to move the same truck. Acceleration softens, the transmission hunts, and the driveline runs loaded in ways it was never calibrated for. The correction is a regear to match the tire size.

Extra ride height alters the angles every suspension component was engineered around. Control arms swing through a different arc, driveshafts sit steeper, and steering geometry shifts. The fix takes corrected control arms, a track bar that recenters the axle, and an alignment performed after the suspension has settled rather than the afternoon it went together.

Recalibrate the speedometer while you are here. Taller tires cover more ground per revolution, so an uncalibrated truck under-reports speed, which throws off the odometer, your service intervals, and any roadside conversation you would rather not have.

None of this work photographs. That is precisely why it gets left out, and why two trucks with identical parts lists can differ by fifteen thousand dollars.

Paint during teardown, not after

If the color is changing, do it now, while the truck is apart.

A color-change respray runs $4,000 to $15,000 and costs 30 to 60 percent more than a same-color job, because the shop has to cover door jambs, engine bay edges, trunk edges and the fuel filler area. Most of that penalty disappears when the panels are already off for other work.

Vinyl wrap is the alternative at $4,000 to $8,000 on a truck, lasting five to seven years against ten to fifteen for paint. Wrap wins on reversibility. On a truck already permanently modified in a dozen ways, reversibility is worth less than it sounds.

Interior and sound deadening in one pass

Same principle. Sound deadening installs during teardown, so it belongs in the same job as any upholstery work rather than as a separate project later.

Reupholstery runs $250 to $750 per seat, with front and rear together landing around $1,500 for a single color. A full interior in premium leather can reach $10,000. Heated seat elements sit under the upholstery and need laying in before the final material goes on, so decide on those now or pay for the same teardown twice.

One thing to ask any shop directly: how they handle airbag seams and seat-mounted occupancy sensors. Those have to keep functioning after reupholstery, and the answer tells you quickly who you are dealing with.

The stage everyone skips

A build can be assembled correctly and still need sorting.

Bolts settle. Suspension finds its position over the first few hundred miles. Driveline vibrations appear at 45 miles an hour and vanish completely at 30 and at 65. None of it shows up in a parking lot, and none of it shows up in photographs.

Shops that road test before delivery find these things and fix them. Shops that do not have handed quality control to the customer, who discovers the problem somewhere on an interstate a long way from the people who built the truck.

Run these seven stages as one process and the total lands well below what the same specification costs assembled piece by piece across separate shops. That sequencing is the entire argument for buying a finished build. FL Auto Sales Group, a Tampa builder producing custom Ford Broncos along with Bronco Raptors and vintage Broncos, runs it as a single structured process and ships nationwide.

Whether you commission the build or buy one finished, the questions are the same. What was the base vehicle and why. What was regeared, and to what ratio. Was the speedometer recalibrated. What was corrected in the suspension geometry beyond the lift. How many miles went on the truck before delivery.

A shop that did the work answers all five in about two minutes. A shop that assembled parts will steer you back to the spec sheet.