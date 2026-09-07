How to Choose the Right EGR Delete Kit for Your Truck

The right EGR delete kit is built for your exact engine and year, machined from billet aluminum or stainless steel, and sealed with MLS gaskets. Price is not the deciding factor. Fit and materials are.

But “right” depends on your situation. A kit that makes sense on a farm truck in Texas could be the wrong buy for a daily driver in California. Your answer changes with how you use the truck, the laws in your state, and your budget. And that budget has to cover a tuner at $400 to $800 on top of the kit.

The mistake most buyers make is shopping by brand and price before checking fitment. There is no universal EGR delete kit. The ones that claim to fit all years are the ones that leak.

This guide breaks the choice into four steps, from whether a delete even makes sense to spotting quality before you pay. By the end, you’ll know exactly what to order and what to avoid.

Step 1: Decide If a Delete Makes Sense for Your Truck

The EGR system sends a little exhaust back into the intake to lower combustion temperature and cut emissions. On paper it works. In practice, soot packs into the intake and the cooler, and over 100,000 miles that buildup chokes your airflow. On some trucks the cooler cracks, lets coolant into the engine, and turns a repair into a head gasket failure. The 6.0 Powerstroke is the famous example.

An EGR delete kit stops that cycle by pulling the valve and cooler out of the system. The intake stays clean, exhaust temps drop when you tow, and owners report better throttle response and sometimes 1 to 3 extra miles per gallon.

But a delete is not a free pass. It’s illegal on a truck that sees public roads, and it can void your powertrain warranty.

So ask what you actually need. A daily driver in an emissions-testing state? A delete is the wrong move. An off-road truck, farm truck, or weekend tow rig? The trade-offs look better. And if your only problem is a stuck valve or a small coolant leak, fix that first. Many owners delete to fix what was really a clogged valve, a bad sensor, or a boost leak. Those are cheap fixes.

Step 2: Check Your State’s Rules Before You Order

The Clean Air Act makes it illegal to remove any emissions control device from a vehicle driven on public roads. That covers the EGR, the DPF, and the SCR. Most kits are sold for off-road use only, and that label is not a formality.

Enforcement against individuals is rare, but it happens. California is the strictest, and owners there have been fined for block-off plates. Colorado and New York test too, and a deleted truck will not pass. Most farm states are more relaxed. Texas, Wyoming, and much of the Midwest still pass deleted trucks, since the test, if there is one, is just an OBD scan.

Two more things. Warranty: one scan at the dealer and they’ll see the EGR is gone, which gives them a clean reason to deny powertrain claims. Resale: some diesel buyers want a deleted truck, but a dealership trade-in is the opposite.

Check your state’s rules before you spend a dollar, and keep your factory parts in a box. Reversing a delete is work, but it’s easier when you still have the original hardware.

Step 3: Match the Kit to Your Exact Truck

Every engine family has a different EGR layout, and it changes again between years. A kit for a Ram won’t work on a Ford. A kit for a 2011 won’t bolt onto a 2019.

Start With the Engine and Model Year

Write down your exact engine and model year before you open a shopping tab. Ford owners deal with the 6.0 (2003 to 2007), the 6.4 (2008 to 2010), or the 6.7 (2011 and up). Ram owners have a 5.9 Cummins (2003 to 2007) or a 6.7 Cummins (2010 and up). Chevy and GMC owners have the LBZ or LMM (2006 to 2010), the LML (2011 to 2016), or the L5P (2017 and up). The VIN sticker on the driver’s door gives the year, and the engine code is on the engine. If a listing doesn’t match your year, move on.

Watch the Cooler Type on the 6.0 Powerstroke

If you own a 6.0 Powerstroke, one extra detail matters. Early trucks (2003 to early 2004) use a round EGR cooler. Trucks from late 2004 through 2007 use a square one. They’re shaped and plumbed differently. Order the wrong style and the kit won’t sit right, which means coolant leaks. Check your cooler style before you buy.

Skip Kits That Claim “Fits All Years”

There is no universal EGR delete kit. The systems changed too much over the years. A kit that claims to fit everything is usually a set of generic plates that fit nothing well. People who buy them end up with exhaust leaks, missing brackets, and a job that has to be redone. Buy the kit built for your exact platform and year.

Step 4: Compare Kit Quality Before You Pay

Run these four checks on anything you’re about to buy. Keep this in mind first: a good kit is only half the job. You’ll also need a tuner, because the computer still expects the EGR to be there. A proper delete tune runs $400 to $800, and without it you’ll get check engine lights and possibly limp mode. Budget for that before you commit.

Check the Material

Look for CNC-machined billet aluminum or 304 stainless steel. Both hold their shape under heat and seal against the manifold. Stamped steel is the cheap stuff. It looks fine in the box, then warps from heat cycles and leaks boost. Owners report leaks within 20,000 miles.

Check the Gaskets and Hardware

A leak at the block-off plate is the most common failure on a cheap kit. Multi-layer steel gaskets, the MLS type, handle boost pressure. Fiber gaskets blow out. Hardware matters too. Grade 8 bolts with locking washers stay tight through heat cycles. And you want new bolts in the box, because factory EGR bolts are usually corroded and snap when you reuse them.

Check What’s in the Box

The EGR cooler is tied into the cooling system. When it comes off, those coolant lines need somewhere to go. A complete kit includes the reroute parts, gaskets, bolts, and sensor plugs. Some even link to a walkthrough video. If the listing is vague about what’s included, ask. You don’t want to find out mid-install that you’re missing a piece.

Check the Warranty and Support

A company that sells quality parts backs them up. Look for a real warranty and a way to reach a human. Then check the forums. Search your truck model and the brand name together, and read what owners say after a year of driving. Product reviews are filtered. Forum threads are not.

Final Thoughts

Here’s the short version. Decide whether a delete fits your situation. Check your state’s law before you order. Buy a kit made for your exact engine and year. Judge quality by the material, gaskets, included parts, and support. And plan for the tuner, because it’s not optional.

A delete done right is a solid upgrade on a truck that stays off the road. A delete done wrong costs more than the repair you were trying to avoid. If you’re not sure the problem is really the EGR, spend $50 on a diagnosis before you spend $500 on parts. And whatever you decide, keep the factory parts.

Ready to order? Start your search at xkvracing and compare the kits available for your engine and year.