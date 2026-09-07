The Return of Two Iconic Tracks to the F1 Calendar

Formula 1 is set to welcome back two popular circuits when Portimão and Istanbul Park return to the calendar in 2027. Both venues have already created memorable moments during their previous Formula 1 appearances. Their return also brings two very different circuits back into a championship that continues to expand worldwide.

The Portuguese and Turkish Grands Prix will add further variety to the 2027 season. Portimão will return for two seasons under a new agreement, while Istanbul Park has secured a five-year deal running from 2027 until 2031.

Portimão Makes a Welcome Return

The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, better known as Portimão, will return to Formula 1 in 2027 after last hosting a Grand Prix in 2021. The circuit first appeared on the F1 calendar during the unusual 2020 season. It was brought into the championship after several races were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese GP quickly became a popular track among drivers and fans, partly due to its unusual layout, which features dramatic elevation changes not found at other tracks. The circuit spans 4.6 kilometers, with plenty of interesting sections that take the cars up steep inclines and over sharp drops.

The circuit also provides plenty of demanding corners, with the final section leading towards the long start and finish straight. Cars can become light over several crests, creating additional challenges for drivers when they are pushing at high speed.

Portimão has already produced some memorable Formula 1 moments. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Portuguese Grand Prix at the circuit in 2020. Max Verstappen then finished second at the venue during both of the first two Portuguese Grands Prix held there.

The return of Portimão also gives Formula 1 another traditional European-style circuit. The modern calendar contains many street circuits and purpose-built venues with different characteristics. Portimão offers a more natural racing environment, with plenty of elevation changes and fast corners.

Formula 1 has agreed to race in Portugal during both 2027 and 2028. The agreement provides the country with an opportunity to establish Portimão as a regular part of the modern championship.

Istanbul Park Returns to Formula 1

Turkey will also return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027, with Istanbul Park securing a new five-year agreement. The Turkish Grand Prix will therefore remain on the calendar from 2027 through to 2031.

Istanbul Park first joined Formula 1 in 2005 and quickly developed a strong reputation among drivers. The circuit is approximately 5.33 kilometers long and features several major elevation changes. Its most famous feature is Turn 8, which has become one of the most recognizable corners in modern Formula 1.

Turn 8 is a long, fast left-hander containing several apexes. Drivers need to maintain a high level of commitment while managing the car through the entire corner. The section places significant demands on both the driver and the tires.

The circuit contains a long straight, with several slower corners where drivers must prioritize track position and braking over pure speed. This combination creates plenty of opportunities for overtaking, as well as a challenging job for the teams, who must find a suitable balance between straight-line speed and cornering abilities.

The last time Istanbul Park hosted Formula 1 was during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with the 2020 race being the track where Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh World Championship. Whilst also being iconic in its structure and layout, the fact that this circuit, where Lewis Hamilton tied Schumacher’s long-standing record, has only added to the track’s allure.

Two Very Different Challenges

Although Portimão and Istanbul Park are both returning European venues, they provide very different challenges for modern Formula 1 cars. Portimão is known for its dramatic elevation changes and flowing layout. Istanbul Park is recognized for its fast corners, long straights and particularly demanding Turn 8.

Their inclusion should therefore provide teams with another useful test of their cars. Modern Formula 1 cars need to perform well across many different types of circuits. A car that performs strongly on one track can sometimes struggle when the demands change significantly.

The two returning venues could also create more opportunities for unpredictable races. Both circuits have already shown that conditions can significantly influence the outcome. Tyre management, weather and track temperature could all become important factors when the races return, giving fans plenty to consider when assessing the likely outcome and following areas such as sports betting bonuses around major F1 events.

A Stronger European Calendar

The return of these circuits represents another change in the direction of Formula 1’s calendar. The championship has continued adding new races while also trying to retain venues with established histories.

Portimão and Istanbul Park provide something that newer venues cannot immediately replicate. Both circuits already have a connection with Formula 1 fans and have produced memorable races in recent years.

Turkey’s new agreement will keep Istanbul Park on the calendar for five seasons, giving the event a longer-term future within the championship. Portugal’s agreement currently covers two seasons, with the possibility of further involvement depending on future calendar plans.

The return of both venues should be welcomed by fans who enjoyed their previous appearances. Their layouts offer a strong contrast to several modern circuits and should give teams another test of their cars.

As Formula 1 continues to grow around the world, keeping established circuits in the championship remains important. Portimão and Istanbul Park now have another opportunity to become regular fixtures and create a new generation of memorable Formula 1 moments.