Introl to Make NASCAR Debut with Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: For the second consecutive week, Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports will showcase a new partner, with Introl joining the No. 02 Chevrolet for Saturday night’s Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR).

Introl, a global provider of data center infrastructure services, will support Ellis and the Mooresville, N.C.-based team at the Madison, Ill., facility located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis and within sight of the iconic Gateway Arch.

Specializing in the deployment of large-scale Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) clusters, Introl operates a network of expert field technicians across more than 250 locations.

The company provides 24/7 remote hands services, structured cabling, containment and comprehensive data center migrations supporting critical artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Through a strict four-hour Service Level Agreement (SLA) covering North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, Introl employs a proven minimal-downtime methodology designed to maintain continuous business operations while optimizing infrastructure performance.

The partnership introduces Introl as the latest company to support Ellis and Young’s Motorsports during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season while also marking the global data center infrastructure provider’s first venture into NASCAR.

As part of its debut with the organization, Introl branding will be prominently featured aboard Ellis’ No. 02 Chevrolet throughout the World Wide Technology Raceway race weekend.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Introl to NASCAR and have them join our No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Ellis.

“Introl is accomplishing impressive things within the rapidly growing artificial intelligence and high-performance computing industries, making this partnership a natural fit for a sport that values innovation, precision and performance.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this season has been introducing new companies to NASCAR and helping them experience the passion and loyalty of its fan base. We want Introl’s first race to be memorable, both on and off the track, and hopefully serve as the beginning of a relationship that continues well beyond Gateway.”

Introl, which cables AI factories around the world, is backing Ellis and the Mooresville, N.C. team at Madison, Ill., where the track sits across the Mississippi from St. Louis with the Gateway Arch in the sightline.

The pairing makes sense. Racing rewards precision at speed, and so does Introl’s business.

The company builds the physical layer of the largest GPU clusters in the world: the rail-optimized InfiniBand and Ethernet fabrics that let tens of thousands of GPUs train as a single machine.

That means hundreds of thousands of 400G and 800G optics, MPO trunks, and structured fiber runs, every one of them landed to a documented port map with loss budgets and polarity that hold. At that scale, a marginal link is not a nuisance.

A single optic with excess insertion loss or a flapping port can stall thousands of GPUs mid step, which is why the fabric has to be right before the first training job runs. Close enough isn’t a standard.

Introl’s field technicians deploy the structured cabling, containment and GPU infrastructure that transforms an empty data hall into a running AI factory, and when the next generation of hardware arrives, they’re the ones who tear it down and rebuild it on a timeline most people would call unreasonable.

Every AI cluster comes with a go live date that was promised to someone important. Introl is the reason that date holds.

“Our entire business is showing up and delivering exactly what we promised, exactly when we promised it, which as it turns out is also the job description of a race team,” said Introl founders and CEO Ryan Puckett.

“Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports run the way we like to work: precise, prepared and fast on purpose. We deploy the infrastructure behind the biggest AI buildouts in the world, where being off by a millimeter matters, so a sport where being off by a millisecond matters felt like home.

﻿“We’re proud to be on the No. 02 Introl Chevrolet and we plan to enjoy every lap of it.“

With the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season entering its final stretch, Ellis will make his second career start at World Wide Technology Raceway in Saturday night’s Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog.

In his Gateway debut last fall, the Ashburn, Va., native advanced 14 positions at the uniquely shaped 1.25-mile oval, finishing 18th after starting 32nd for DGM Racing.

With the season winding down, Young’s Motorsports continues to invest considerable time and effort at its Mooresville, N.C., race shop to strengthen the No. 02 Chevrolet program.

﻿Building on several encouraging performances, Ellis and the team will head to Gateway determined to translate that preparation into another competitive showing and contend for a top-10 finish.

For team principal Tyler Young, the program’s advancement reflects the collective dedication of an organization committed to improving through the final race of the season at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into strengthening our No. 02 program, and I’m proud of the commitment everyone at Young’s Motorsports continues to demonstrate,” offered Young. “Whether we’re at the shop or the racetrack, no one has stopped looking for ways to improve and find more speed.

“We’re encouraged by the progress, but we’re not satisfied. Gateway gives us another opportunity to execute a complete race, compete for a top-10 finish and give everyone at Introl a NASCAR debut they can be proud of. We’re determined to finish this season as strongly as possible.”

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The Nu Way 225 powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog (180 laps | 225 miles) is the 26th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., Sept. 12, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Qualifying will begin immediately after, at 1:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).