Cerebral Palsy Lawyer in Indianapolis: Understanding Your Legal Options

A child with cerebral palsy and their family may experience lifelong effects. Movement, muscle control, coordination, posture, balance, and other bodily functions may all be impacted. Cerebral Palsy Lawyer in Indianapolis may occasionally be linked to an injury that happened prior to, during, or soon after birth. However, medical malpractice is not always the cause of cerebral palsy. Speaking with an Indianapolis cerebral palsy lawyer can help parents understand their legal options if they think a healthcare provider’s actions or inaction caused their child’s condition. In order to ascertain whether a potential medical malpractice claim exists, an attorney can examine medical records, look into what transpired, and consult with qualified medical professionals.

What Is Cerebral Palsy?

Each child may experience the effects in a very different way. While some kids might only have minor restrictions, others might need constant help with everyday tasks, therapy, mobility, or communication. Brain damage that occurs prior to, during, or soon after birth can result in cerebral palsy. A diagnosis by itself does not prove medical malpractice because there are numerous potential causes. To understand what happened, a thorough examination of the child’s medical history and birth records is frequently required. To determine whether a healthcare provider may have violated the relevant standard of care, an Indianapolis cerebral palsy attorney can collaborate with relevant medical professionals.

When Medical Negligence May Be Involved

When a child’s brain injury was caused by medical negligence, a claim for cerebral palsy may be made. Inadequate monitoring of the mother or child, tardiness in reacting to fetal distress signals, incorrect delivery techniques, or other deviations from standard medical care are examples of potential issues. Families shouldn’t, however, assume that a challenging delivery always indicates carelessness. Evidence linking the healthcare provider’s actions to the child’s injury is typically needed to establish a medical malpractice claim. Examining prenatal records, fetal monitoring strips, delivery notes, neonatal records, imaging, and other medical records may be part of this process.

How a Cerebral Palsy Lawyer Can Help

A cerebral palsy attorney can assist a family in determining whether their circumstances warrant a medical malpractice or birth injury claim. In order to identify significant events related to pregnancy, labor, delivery, and newborn care, the lawyer may start by gathering and examining pertinent medical records. If needed, the attorney can speak with medical experts who can assess the care given and clarify whether it adhered to the necessary standard of care.

Gather Evidence

Determine Potential Compensation

Handle security Companies

File a Medical Malpractice Claim

Represent the Family in Court

Compensation in a Cerebral Palsy Case

Compensation for losses related to the child’s injury may be available if medical negligence is proven. The particular damages are determined by the facts of each case and the relevant Indiana law. Future and past medical costs, the cost of therapy and rehabilitation, assistive technology, specialized educational or supportive services, and other long-term care-related expenses are examples of potential losses. Families may also need to think about how a child’s condition might impact their independence and future needs. Careful documentation and support from medical, financial, or vocational specialists are frequently needed to determine these damages. Instead of concentrating only on costs that have already been incurred, a lawyer can examine the evidence at hand and try to create a claim that takes into account the child’s present and future needs.

Indiana Deadlines for Medical Malpractice Claims

Families thinking about filing a medical malpractice claim for cerebral palsy should be aware of Indiana’s filing deadlines. A medical malpractice claim against a healthcare provider must generally be filed within two years of the alleged act, omission, or neglect, according to Indiana Code § 34-18-7-1. For a minor under the age of six, the law offers a special rule that permits the claim until the child turns eight. A medical review panel procedure may be used in Indiana medical malpractice cases prior to legal action. Obtaining case-specific legal advice as soon as possible is crucial because missing a legal deadline can negatively impact a family’s capacity to pursue a claim.

Therefore, At the Law Office of Kelley J. Johnson can be substantial emotional, physical, and financial difficulties when raising a child with cerebral palsy. Knowing their legal rights can be crucial when parents believe that medical negligence may have contributed to their child’s condition. An Indianapolis cerebral palsy lawyer can consult with medical professionals, look into the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy, delivery, and care of the newborn, and outline the family’s legal options. Families should avoid waiting until crucial evidence or filing opportunities are lost because Indiana has particular requirements and deadlines for medical malpractice claims.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does a cerebral palsy lawyer do?

Families who think medical negligence may have contributed to their child’s cerebral palsy are represented by a cerebral palsy attorney. The lawyer can examine medical records, speak with specialists, assess possible damages, and describe the legal procedure.

Does cerebral palsy automatically mean medical malpractice occurred?

No. There are several possible causes of cerebral palsy, and a diagnosis by itself does not prove negligence. To ascertain whether a healthcare provider failed to provide appropriate care, medical records and expert evaluation may be required.

How long do I have to file a cerebral palsy medical malpractice claim in Indiana?

In general, Indiana offers two years following the alleged malpractice. A minor under the age of six, however, might have until their eighth birthday, and there might be other exceptions.