Florida Car Accidents: Finding Your Way Back After a Crash

After a Florida car crash, the questions can start before the soreness has even settled in. Do you need to see a doctor? Who will pay the bills? What happens if the insurer says you were partly at fault? A Florida Car Accident Lawyer can help you sort through those questions in plain language and look at what the crash has changed in your life. The firm’s approach combines personal attention with the resources to handle difficult injury cases, including early evidence gathering, insurance negotiations, and trial preparation when needed.

When The First Few Days Matter

You do not have to know every legal rule after a crash, but one Florida rule deserves attention. Florida’s Personal Injury Protection, or PIP, generally helps pay eligible medical and disability benefits without first deciding who caused the crash.

To qualify for PIP medical benefits, Florida law generally requires you to receive initial medical care within 14 days. That deadline can matter even when an injury seems manageable at first. Some neck, back, head, or soft-tissue injuries become clearer over time. Getting checked also creates a medical record showing when treatment began.

PIP is not unlimited. Florida law provides up to $10,000 in medical and disability benefits, although medical reimbursement may be limited to $2,500 when the injury is not determined to be an emergency medical condition.

When PIP Is Not Enough

A serious crash can leave expenses that go far beyond PIP. You may need surgery, therapy, medication, follow-up care, or weeks away from work. Pain or physical limitations may also interfere with driving, sleeping, caring for family, or returning to the job you had before.

Florida does not automatically allow pain-and-suffering damages after every motor vehicle injury. The law generally requires a qualifying injury, such as permanent injury, significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function, significant and permanent scarring or disfigurement, or death.

A lawyer can review the medical evidence and explain whether this rule may apply without expecting you to work through the legal language yourself.

When The Insurance Company Starts Asking Questions

An adjuster may call while you are still receiving treatment. You could be asked for a recorded statement, medical authorization, or information about earlier injuries. It may be difficult to tell what is routine and what could affect your claim.

The firm’s car-accident practice includes dealing with insurers, gathering information needed for the claim, negotiating settlements, and preparing to go to court when a fair resolution cannot be reached. That can leave you with more time to concentrate on treatment and daily life.

If you have a problem with an insurer, Florida’s Department of Financial Services also accepts insurance concerns and operates a statewide Insurance Consumer Helpline.

When Fault Is Being Disputed

A crash is not always a case of one driver being completely right and the other completely wrong. Florida uses a modified comparative fault system.

If you share some responsibility, your recovery can be reduced by your percentage of fault. If you are found more than 50% responsible for your own harm, Florida law generally prevents recovery in a negligence claim.

This is where evidence can make a difference. Sometimes the clearest picture comes from the small things, like where the cars were damaged, what someone nearby saw, or what was written down right after the crash.

How Long Do You Have To Act?

If your Florida crash happened after March 24, 2023, you will usually have two years from the date of the accident to file a lawsuit. Some older cases follow different rules, so the date of the crash matters.

It is easy to put this off while you are focused on treatment and getting back on your feet. The problem is that useful evidence can be lost over time. If you wait too long, some of the things that could help your case may be harder to find.

Talking to a lawyer sooner can help you figure out what to keep and whether there are any other time limits you need to know about. The firm also emphasizes obtaining evidence quickly, particularly when responsibility for an accident is disputed.

Support Beyond The Claim

Not every kind of help has to come through a lawsuit. Florida’s Department of Financial Services can assist with insurance questions and complaints if you are having trouble dealing with an insurer.

Florida’s Target Zero initiative serves a different purpose. Led by the Florida Department of Transportation, it focuses on reducing serious injuries and deaths on the state’s roads by addressing dangerous driving behavior and improving transportation safety.

The insurance helpline can give you another place to turn when problems arise with an insurer. Target Zero, meanwhile, focuses on preventing serious crashes and making Florida roads safer.

Finding Your Way Forward

A car crash can leave you trying to recover while an insurance company is already deciding what it believes your claim is worth. You do not have to make every decision before you understand your choices.

Holliday Karatinos Law Firm describes its approach as personal and hands-on, backed by more than 50 years of collective experience and the resources to handle cases through negotiation or trial. A conversation can help you understand what PIP may cover, whether another driver may be responsible, what evidence matters, and which losses should be considered. Getting back to normal may take time, but knowing what can be done next can make the road ahead easier to face.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I really have only 14 days to see a doctor after a Florida crash?

For PIP benefits, Florida generally requires initial medical treatment within 14 days of the accident. Waiting beyond that period can affect access to PIP medical benefits.

Will Florida PIP pay all of my medical bills?

Not necessarily. PIP generally provides up to $10,000 in medical and disability benefits, and it usually pays 80% of eligible medical expenses. Medical benefits may be limited to $2,500 if the injury does not qualify as an emergency medical condition.

What if my medical bills are higher than my PIP coverage?

That is where a claim against an at-fault driver may become important. The claim may need to consider unpaid medical costs, future treatment, lost income, and other losses that PIP does not fully cover.

Can I recover anything if Florida says I was partly at fault?

Possibly. Your compensation can be reduced according to your share of fault. But if you are found more than 50% responsible for your own harm, Florida law generally prevents recovery in a negligence claim.

Can I claim pain and suffering after a Florida car accident?

Not after every crash. Florida generally requires a qualifying injury, such as a permanent injury, significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function, significant permanent scarring or disfigurement, or death.

What if the insurance company offers money before I finish treatment?

Be careful about settling before the full effect of the injury is known. Future treatment, ongoing pain, time away from work, or lasting limitations may not yet be clear when an early offer is made.

Should I give an insurance adjuster a recorded statement?

That can depend on which insurer is asking and what your policy requires. Before giving a detailed recorded statement, it can help to understand why it is being requested and whether what you say could affect the claim.

How long do I have to file a Florida car accident lawsuit?

Florida generally allows two years for negligence actions. Different rules can apply depending on when the claim arose and the circumstances, so the accident date matters.

What can I do if my own insurance company is giving me problems?

Florida’s Department of Financial Services accepts insurance concerns and operates a statewide Insurance Consumer Helpline for people who need assistance with insurers, agents, or insurance-related complaints.