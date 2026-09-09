Major Factors Behind Motorcycle Crashes

There’s a difference in the time between motorcycle accidents and the consequences of those accidents, and that difference is just a few seconds. The riders are not physically protected like the occupants of enclosed vehicles and are more vulnerable in case of a crash. Traffic patterns, roadway conditions, visibility and motorcycle operating conditions can all make for a serious accident.

Learning about Common Causes of Motorcycle Accidents can shed light on what went wrong and if there may have been any other party involved that led to the injuries suffered in the crash. It is also relevant when determining the circumstances of a crash if a rider is injured and is looking for compensation. The careful studies of the accident may include traffic conditions, vehicle movements, witness accounts, photos and other evidence available.

Inattentive Driving and Motorcycle Crashes

A frequent problem motorcyclists face is when a driver doesn’t see a motorcycle before turning and/or crossing into their path. Motorcycles are smaller than passenger cars and may not be as apparent in some traffic conditions.

A driver may overlook a motorcycle when:

Failure to signal lane change and check traffic; Yielding to other traffic when changing lanes; and Changing lanes in the wrong direction.

When approaching a bike–change lanes and pass the rider

Access to the roadway from a driveway or parking lots

Following too closely

Focusing on a cell phone or other distraction

Not seeing a motorcycle in one’s blind spot

When the driver of a vehicle doesn’t see a motorcycle and causes a collision, this can lead to inquiries about if the driver was being reasonable. Evidence of an accident may be significant in figuring out what everyone was doing just prior to the accident.

Road Defects and Safety Hazards

Not all motorcycle accidents are due to another rider. Hazard conditions on the road can also pose risks especially challenging to motorcycle riders. Loose gravel, potholes, uneven pavement, standing water, poor lighting, construction debris and poorly maintained surfaces can all be a problem in maintaining the stability of a motorcycle.

The following conditions may deserve attention after a crash:

Road condition Potential Motorcycle Risk Potholes Inability to balance or maintain control. Loose gravel Reduced tire traction Wet pavement Sliding risk is raised as a result. Construction debris An abrupt change in stability Uneven pavement Difficulty maintaining control Poor lighting Reduced visibility Missing warnings Unexpected roadway hazard

Photographs of a roadway accident scene may not be sufficient to determine if the condition of the roadway played a role in the accident. Quick documentation of the condition may be necessary as weather, traffic, repairs or maintenance activities may change the roadway after the crash.

Driver Impairment and Distraction

Alcohol, drugs, fatigue, talking on a cell phone or being distracted can impair a driver’s reaction time. A distraction, no matter for a split second, can have devastating consequences for a motorcycle rider.

Distraction can be visual, manual or cognitive and causes attention to be paid elsewhere instead of the task of driving. When someone is checking the phone, adjusting the navigation system, eating, etc., he/she may not realize the motorcycle’s presence in time.

Impairment can lead to further issues due to poor judgment, reaction time, coordination and decision making. If impairment or distraction is suspected, the lawyer can review the evidence, including: Police reports, witness statements, traffic video, phone records (when legally allowed to be retrieved), or any observations made after the accident.

The Importance of Identifying the Cause of the Crash

Identifying the cause of a motorcycle accident can have an impact on the ways a legal claim is created. There could be one or more causes in a collision.

For instance, the driver could have been distracted and the roadway could have had a hazardous surface condition. In another scenario, it could be a mechanical failure that happened just prior to another vehicle coming into the path of the motorcycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s one reason that motorcycle crashes happen?

Driver distraction and inattention is a major concern. A motorist can miss seeing a motorcycle when making a lane change, turning, entering traffic and entering intersections.

Is the bad road conditions a cause of motorcycle accidents?

Yes. Motorcycle stability and visibility can be impacted by potholes, gravel, standing water, uneven pavement, construction debris, and lighting.

Is it possible to have multiple causes for a motorcycle accident?

Yes. There may be a number of circumstances that can contribute to a crash, including poor roadways and distracted driving, or driving too fast.

Is there a mechanical issue that can help cause a motorcycle accident?

Potentially. Any mechanical problems, including brake failure, incorrect tires, steering problems, etc., can help cause an accident. Who is the responsible party will depend on the circumstances.

Why is it that a motorcycle accident should be investigated?

Determining the root cause can help determine if another driver, property owner, manufacturer, maintenance company or another party was involved in the crash. It can also be helpful to organize evidence to support an injury claim.

Conclusion

Drivers can become inattentive, ride too fast, cause a motorcycle accident due to unsafe road conditions, be impaired by alcohol or drugs, have mechanical problems, or for other reasons. Motorcycles offer relatively little physical protection and just about any collision can have severe ramifications for the rider.

Knowing what caused the crash can therefore be an important component in understanding what could be considered a possible legal cause of action. A thorough examination of the accident scene, records, witness statements, vehicle damage and the context of the incident can help to develop a better understanding of the events that led up to the accident. Anyone who has been involved in a motorcycle accident and is seeking legal advice should consult with Cain Injury Law for any information on the accident and what compensation might be available.