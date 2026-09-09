Your Next Move After a Car Accident in San Antonio

After a car accident in San Antonio, you may find yourself with painful injuries, damage to your car, medical bills, and questions about your next steps. If a collision occurs due to another driver’s carelessness, determining who is at fault and how to proceed to get a fair settlement can be complicated, particularly when insurance companies are involved. It is important to know your rights at an early stage so you can safeguard them and get through the recovery process.

A San Antonio Car Accident Lawyer can be of service throughout the claims process. A lawyer can investigate the accident, collect evidence, determine your damages, discuss coverage with insurance companies, and advocate for you to recover for your injuries, loss of wages, vehicle damage, and other crash-related losses.

What Should You Do After a Car Accident in San Antonio?

The first thing to do after an Auto Accident in San Antonio is to ensure that you can find a safe place to go and determine if anyone requires urgent medical attention. Arrange to call emergency crews if necessary and notify the proper authorities of the collision. Photographs of the vehicles, roadway, visible damage, and the surrounding environment can also capture valuable evidence. Other tips include exchanging insurance and contact information with the other driver and obtaining the other driver’s witness information.

While it may seem like the injuries you sustained from the accident aren’t severe, it can still be important to receive medical care because some symptoms may not show up right after the accident. Maintain medical attendance records, medical expense documentation, vehicle damage records, and other accident-related losses. Don’t take responsibility for fault, or make declarations about injury severity, without knowing the situation. The following actions may help to retain evidence and any potential right to compensation.

The Most Frequent Causes of Car Accidents in San Antonio

There are a number of reasons for car crashes, but one of the more important is driver behavior. Knowing some of the common causes can help to shed light on how the accident may have happened and what evidence might be important in deciding who is to blame.

Distracted Driving Texting or talking on a phone, eating, or adjusting controls can distract a driver from the road. Speeding Driving too quickly slows a person’s reflexes and makes a crash more devastating. Drunk Driving Alcohol slows down the mind, coordination, reaction time, and decision-making. Failure to Yield Failure of drivers to obey right-of-way regulations can lead to collisions at intersections and during turns. Running Red Lights Failing to obey traffic lights may result in side-impact collisions. Fatigued Driving Increased driver fatigue can reduce alertness and make it more difficult to respond quickly to traffic changes. Aggressive Driving Reckless actions like tailgating, improper lane changing, and other unsafe practices can raise crash risks.

The Insurance Companies Process for Car Accident Claims

If a collision occurs, an insurance firm can begin its investigation and determine whether to accept or deny a claim. Adjusters could consider witness statements, medical reports, photographs, vehicle damage, and police reports. The insurer might also require the injured party to submit details regarding the accident and injury. It may be wise to cooperate, but it is important to understand what you are signing up for before you provide statements or sign documents.

Insurers might also consider the severity of the claimant’s losses when deciding on a settlement. Depending on the circumstances, compensation includes medical costs, lost wages, property damage, and other losses arising from the accident. A settlement may not cover all costs, especially if the injury is ongoing and continues to have costs. It is wise to carefully consider an offer so that all key losses are not overlooked.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the consequences of reporting a car accident in San Antonio?

Reporting the accident can help establish a record of it if there were injuries, property damage, or other factors that warrant police involvement.

How can I get the facts of an Auto Accident?

Photos, videos, witness contact, police reports, medical, repair quotes, and insurance documents are all useful evidence.

Can I claim a percentage if I was partly responsible?

Potentially. Texas has “modified” comparative negligence, which means that the party more responsible for the accident may determine how much compensation a person receives.

How long do I have to file a car accident lawsuit in Texas?

In most cases, the statute of limitations for a personal injury case in Texas is two years. In general, the statute of limitations for personal injury cases in Texas is two years, but exceptions do exist. Contacting an attorney early can help determine the deadline in your case.

Will I take an initial insurance offer?

Not necessarily. When evaluating whether an offer is sufficient after an accident, pay attention to whether it includes coverage for your medical costs, lost wages, property damage, and other accident-related losses.

Conclusion

A car accident can cause financial and personal issues to follow it. Making the right decisions after the accident, documenting the damage, and being careful with what you say to insurance companies can help ensure you protect your interests. The Patel Law Firm can help you understand your options if you need assistance in understanding your accident claim and what legal remedies you may have.