Carson Kvapil wins second consecutive O’Reilly pole at Gateway

Carson Kvapil notched the second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position of his career and in recent weeks for this year’s Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) in Madison, Illinois, on Saturday, September 12.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots cycled around Gateway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Kvapil, who was the fifth-fastest competitor in practice earlier on Saturday, utilized his one-lap session to post a lap at 133.825 mph in 33.626 seconds. The lap was enough for the 23-year-old native of Mooresville, North Carolina, to achieve his second consecutive O’Reilly pole in recent weeks. Kvapil, who is currently ranked in third place in the 2026 Chase standings, trails points leader and JR Motorsports’ teammate Justin Allgaier by 19 points as he continues his pursuit of his first championship over the final eight Chase events of the 2026 campaign.

Kvapil will share the front row with Jesse Love, the reigning O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. Love posted the second-fastest lap of the session at 133.412 mph in 33.730 seconds. Sheldon Creed, winner of last weekend’s Chase opener at Darlington Raceway, qualified in third place with a lap of 133.381 mph in 33.738 seconds. Corey Day, who is coming off an extended contract announcement with Hendrick Motorsports, qualified in fourth place with an exact lap of Creed’s.

Justin Allgaier, the 2024 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion and current Chase leader, will start in fifth place while Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, and Brent Crews will start in the top 10, respectively. Burton and Sawalich are the highest-two non-Chase competitors starting towards the front for Saturday night’s event at Gateway.

Notably, Taylor Gray, who was the fastest in practice, will start in 11th place. The remaining Chasers that include Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Parker Retzlaff will start 12th, 15th, 18th and 19th, respectively.

With 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, all made the main event.

Gateway – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Carson Kvapil, 133.825 mph, 33.626 seconds Jesse Love, 133.412 mph, 33.730 seconds Sheldon Creed, 133.381 mph, 33.738 seconds Corey Day, 133.381 mph, 33.738 seconds Justin Allgaier, 133.183 mph, 33.788 seconds Austin Hill, 133.128 mph, 33.802 seconds Harrison Burton, 133.116 mph, 33.805 seconds William Sawalich, 133.089 mph, 33.812 seconds Rajah Caruth, 132.951 mph, 33.847 seconds Brent Crews, 132.924 ph, 33.854 seconds Taylor Gray, 132.786 mph, 33.889 seconds Sammy Smith, 132.759 mph, 33.896 seconds Anthony Alfredo, 132.626 mph, 33.930 seconds Nick Sanchez, 132.482 mph, 33.967 seconds Brandon Jones, 132.221 mph, 34.034 seconds Kyle Sieg, 132.170 mph, 34.047 seconds Dean Thompson, 131.922 mph, 34.111 seconds Sam Mayer, 131.915 mph, 34.113 seconds Parker Retzlaff, 131.880 mph, 34.122 seconds Jeb Burton, 131.579 mph, 34.200 seconds Patrick Staropoli, 131.395 mph, 34.248 seconds Brennan Poole, 131.207 mph, 34.297 seconds Jeremy Clements, 130.875 mph, 34.384 seconds Blaine Perkins, 130.818 mph, 34.399 seconds Myatt Snider, 130.503 mph, 34.482 seconds Josh Bilicki, 130.344 mph, 34.524 seconds Lavar Scott, 130.167 mph, 34.571 seconds Ryan Sieg, 129.960 mph, 34.626 seconds Brad Perez, 129.676 mph, 34.702 seconds Josh Williams, 129.560 mph, 34.733 seconds Jordan Anderson, 129.522 mph, 34.743 seconds Mason Maggio, 129.463 mph, 34.759 seconds Ryan Ellis, 129.429 mph, 34.768 seconds Joey Gase, 128.656 mph, 34.977 seconds Austin J. Hill, 127.555 mph, 35.279 seconds Dawson Cram, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

The 2026 Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM.