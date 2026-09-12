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Carson Kvapil wins second consecutive O’Reilly pole at Gateway

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Carson Kvapil notched the second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole position of his career and in recent weeks for this year’s Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) in Madison, Illinois, on Saturday, September 12.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-car, single-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots cycled around Gateway once to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Kvapil, who was the fifth-fastest competitor in practice earlier on Saturday, utilized his one-lap session to post a lap at 133.825 mph in 33.626 seconds. The lap was enough for the 23-year-old native of Mooresville, North Carolina, to achieve his second consecutive O’Reilly pole in recent weeks. Kvapil, who is currently ranked in third place in the 2026 Chase standings, trails points leader and JR Motorsports’ teammate Justin Allgaier by 19 points as he continues his pursuit of his first championship over the final eight Chase events of the 2026 campaign.

Kvapil will share the front row with Jesse Love, the reigning O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. Love posted the second-fastest lap of the session at 133.412 mph in 33.730 seconds. Sheldon Creed, winner of last weekend’s Chase opener at Darlington Raceway, qualified in third place with a lap of 133.381 mph in 33.738 seconds. Corey Day, who is coming off an extended contract announcement with Hendrick Motorsports, qualified in fourth place with an exact lap of Creed’s.

Justin Allgaier, the 2024 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion and current Chase leader, will start in fifth place while Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, and Brent Crews will start in the top 10, respectively. Burton and Sawalich are the highest-two non-Chase competitors starting towards the front for Saturday night’s event at Gateway.

Notably, Taylor Gray, who was the fastest in practice, will start in 11th place. The remaining Chasers that include Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Parker Retzlaff will start 12th, 15th, 18th and 19th, respectively.

With 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, all made the main event.

Gateway – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Carson Kvapil, 133.825 mph, 33.626 seconds
  2. Jesse Love, 133.412 mph, 33.730 seconds
  3. Sheldon Creed, 133.381 mph, 33.738 seconds
  4. Corey Day, 133.381 mph, 33.738 seconds
  5. Justin Allgaier, 133.183 mph, 33.788 seconds
  6. Austin Hill, 133.128 mph, 33.802 seconds
  7. Harrison Burton, 133.116 mph, 33.805 seconds
  8. William Sawalich, 133.089 mph, 33.812 seconds
  9. Rajah Caruth, 132.951 mph, 33.847 seconds
  10. Brent Crews, 132.924 ph, 33.854 seconds
  11. Taylor Gray, 132.786 mph, 33.889 seconds
  12. Sammy Smith, 132.759 mph, 33.896 seconds
  13. Anthony Alfredo, 132.626 mph, 33.930 seconds
  14. Nick Sanchez, 132.482 mph, 33.967 seconds
  15. Brandon Jones, 132.221 mph, 34.034 seconds
  16. Kyle Sieg, 132.170 mph, 34.047 seconds
  17. Dean Thompson, 131.922 mph, 34.111 seconds
  18. Sam Mayer, 131.915 mph, 34.113 seconds
  19. Parker Retzlaff, 131.880 mph, 34.122 seconds
  20. Jeb Burton, 131.579 mph, 34.200 seconds
  21. Patrick Staropoli, 131.395 mph, 34.248 seconds
  22. Brennan Poole, 131.207 mph, 34.297 seconds
  23. Jeremy Clements, 130.875 mph, 34.384 seconds
  24. Blaine Perkins, 130.818 mph, 34.399 seconds
  25. Myatt Snider, 130.503 mph, 34.482 seconds
  26. Josh Bilicki, 130.344 mph, 34.524 seconds
  27. Lavar Scott, 130.167 mph, 34.571 seconds
  28. Ryan Sieg, 129.960 mph, 34.626 seconds
  29. Brad Perez, 129.676 mph, 34.702 seconds
  30. Josh Williams, 129.560 mph, 34.733 seconds
  31. Jordan Anderson, 129.522 mph, 34.743 seconds
  32. Mason Maggio, 129.463 mph, 34.759 seconds
  33. Ryan Ellis, 129.429 mph, 34.768 seconds
  34. Joey Gase, 128.656 mph, 34.977 seconds
  35. Austin J. Hill, 127.555 mph, 35.279 seconds
  36. Dawson Cram, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

The 2026 Nu Way 225 at World Wide Technology Raceway is scheduled to occur on Saturday, September 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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