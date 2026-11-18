BRISTOL, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2026) – As you put together your holiday shopping lists, don’t forget about giving the gift of speed, thrills and cherished memories with an experience of a lifetime at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.

You will certainly want to visit your nearest Food City store and grab some stocking stuffers for the famed track’s spring 2027 NASCAR weekend of racing, which includes the legendary Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, Suburban Propane 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race and the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series (formerly CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) race, April 9-11, 2027.

The Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series event will be held on the all-concrete half-mile at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11, and will be preceded by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 on Saturday, April 10. The Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race in the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series will kick off the big weekend of racing on Friday night, April 9, under the lights.

Food City makes it easier than ever to purchase tickets to Bristol Motor Speedway. Just drop by your nearest store and head for the customer service counter.

By purchasing now, not only will you make that friend or family member on your Christmas gift list extremely happy, but you will receive a tremendous value for your purchase. Through this option, Food City 500 tickets are available for only $60 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 tickets are available for $30 for adults and the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race tickets start at $20 for adults. Children’s tickets purchased at Food City stores with adult tickets for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and FedEx Freight Truck Series races are free for kids 12 and under.

All tickets purchased through Food City are blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS Ticket Sales Center. The tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location. Tickets will be emailed to the customer within seven days of the purchase. The final day to purchase Food City 500 race tickets in-store will be Monday, April 5.

NASCAR Nation will have an early chance to see all of their favorite drivers, teams and cars mix it up in close confines when the NASCAR Cup Series visits one of the first short tracks on the schedule for the 2027 season with the Food City 500 on April 11. The race will be headlined by defending series champ Kyle Larson, a three-time Cup winner at Bristol, and a host of other top challengers, including Chase Elliott, Carson Hocevar, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, defending race winner Ty Gibbs and it will also be an opportunity to see the new Cup Series Dodge team on track headed by Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon, as the legendary Detroit automaker returns to the sport in 2027.

The stars from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will hit the high banks for the Suburban Propane 300 Saturday afternoon, April 10. Drivers to watch include a strong mix of newcomers and category veterans, including recently crowned champion Justin Allgaier, a two-time Bristol winner in his No. 7 JRM Chevy, as well as Sheldon Creed, rising star Brent Crews, Brandon Jones, Rajah Caruth, Sam Mayer, hot rookie prospect Carson Brown, Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek, who is returning to the O’Reilly garage after a stint in the Cup Series.

The NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series will compete in the first of two races under the lights at Bristol in 2027 on the famed short track during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race on Friday night, April 9. A strong group of contenders are expected to race hard for the victory to claim a famed BMS Gladiator Sword, led by top title challenger Lane Riggs, a two-time Bristol winner, defending series champ Kaden Honeycutt, rising star Gio Ruggiero and former Cup Series standout Kasey Kahne, who is returning to NASCAR at the controls of the No. 77 Chevy Silverado Truck for Spire Motorsports.

2027 Food City 500 weekend schedule

Friday, April 9, Tennessee Army National Guard 250, FedEx Freight Truck Series, Adults $20 / Kids free

Saturday, April 10, Suburban Propane 300, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Adults $30 / Kids free

Sunday, April 11, Food City 500, NASCAR Cup Series, Adults – $60 / Kids 12-under $10

For more information, please drop by your neighborhood Food City store or visit us online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second-longest in NASCAR. Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Foody City’s parent company) operates 163 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama. For more information, visit their website at www.foodcity.com.