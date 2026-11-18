Michael Levitas and Randy Pobst Race Again in the No. 36 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at the HSR Daytona Historics 20 Years After Milestone Rolex 24 At Daytona Victory

Longtime TPC Racing Driver Scott Schmidt Partners with Mike Skeen in Successful Return to Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Competition in HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour Run Group E

NASCAR Champions Joey Logano and Ty Majeski Drive TPC Racing Mustang Dark Horse R Entries in the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic Race at Daytona Wednesday Night

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (November 18, 2026) – TPC Racing and an all-star cast of past and current racing champions honored our nation’s veterans and Armed Services while also celebrating the team’s own winning history in a nearly week-long schedule of competition across three different races last week at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

The championship-winning TPC Racing team was one of just two of the more than 50 competing teams last week and weekend at DIS that fielded at least one car in each of the three featured events: The HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour, the HSR Daytona Historics and the inaugural Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic race

Two decades after earning its place in Daytona’s rich competition history, TPC Racing returned to the World Center of Racing for the second time this season for another tribute to the team’s signature GT class win in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Team owner and driver Michael Levitas, who co-drove the No. 36 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup to victory in 2006, shared the car with fellow professional driver Randy Pobst, who was also part of the winning effort 20 years ago.

Levitas and Pobst drove the Type 996 No. 36 TPC Racing Porsche 911 to the 2006 victory with Spencer Pumpelly and Ian Baas, winning the GT class and finishing ninth overall. The Porsche, still in its original livery and mechanical configuration and virtually untouched since the 2006 season, has been campaigned by Levitas in select HSR events in recent seasons, including this past January’s IMSA Classic that set the stage for this year’s running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Twenty years on, Levitas and Pobst once again traded off driving the No. 36 Porsche but this time it was for a lineup of sprint races as part of the HSR Daytona Historics. Both ran competitively, but it was the still-quick Pobst – a four-time World Challenge GT Champion – who delivered the best result with a class win and fifth-place overall showing in Friday’s opening race. Not to be outdone, Levitas stepped up to garner a class win of his own in Saturday’s sprint.

The HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour TPC Racing entry was longtime team driver Scott Schmidt, who co-drove with team driver coach Mike Skeen, in addition to some solid solo runs in the Daytona Historics sprints. Schmidt was making a return top top-tier Porsche competition after running earlier this year and the last few seasons in a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.

Wheeling his modern GT Type 992 No. 38 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Schmidt and Skeen improved all weekend, capped by Skeen’s strong third-place overall showing in the fourth and final round of the ultra-competitive Classic 24 Run Group E class on Sunday morning. Combined with competitive runs in the opening three rounds, Schmidt, Skeen and the TPC Racing team earned at top-10 run group finish after the final checkered flag in a division regarded by many as the toughest in the Classic 24.

Michael Levitas, and his son and TPC Racing Director of Race Operations Harris Levitas, also played a major role in last week’s huge blast of star power at Daytona. After a successful first year of competition in the USAC Mustang Cup series, TPC Racing was enlisted to field two Mustang Dark Horse R race cars in Wednesday night’s Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic 30-minute sprint.

Team drivers in the TPC Racing supported Mustangs were 2015 Daytona 500 winner and three-time NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano and 2024 NASCAR Truck Series Champion Ty Majeski. The drivers and TPC represented Team Coast Guard in the inaugural all-Mustang patriotic tribute race. Both Mike and Harris Levitas raced in Mustang Cup this year along with several teammates, leading or battling for wins in the majority of races and earning several podium finishes over the course of the season.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “We had a really great week at Daytona. We started off with Ford Racing and the Ford Proud to Honor race, and we were very fortunate and honored to be a part of that on Veterans Day. We met a lot of veterans who came out and told their stories, interacting with the racing team that day, and it was truly amazing to be part of. We can’t thank the men and women that served our country enough so that we can be out here doing what we do. Then the HSR events started and we had Scott Schmidt in a 992 Porsche and my Dad and Randy Pobst in the 996 car that we won the Rolex 24 At Daytona with back in 2006. It was cool to do the sprint races with the older car, and Randy got a first place in the first sprint, and it was really cool to see the car back in victory lane 20 years later. Then Scott Schmidt and Mike Skeen paired up and did the Classic 24 in the 992 GT3 Cup car. Scott was doing a great job getting back up to speed in the car, and Mike was phenomenal as always, and did the final two stints after Scott ran the opening rounds. Mike absolutely killed it, finished first in both of his races each time out. It was a great effort by everyone across the board, and I just can’t thank everybody enough.”

Scott Schmidt, Driver – No. 38 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “It was nice to get back into the 992 Cup car. What a great weekend, a great historical race, great competition and great teamwork. Putting it first place in class in two out of four races and third overall in the final segment was just a phenomenal start to a new chapter in a 992 Cup series Porsche. Premier drivers, premier cars and premier teams in this division, so to be able to come out and win is absolutely a dream come true. TPC Racing’s professionalism and precision is second to none. From the setup to the team and driver communication, everyone at TPC Racing makes me feel safe and fast.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.

About DSC Sport: Founded in 2011, DSC Sport quickly established itself as an industry leader in dynamic suspension control, developing and offering best in class suspension solutions for a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles. The company designs and manufactures advanced controller units that enhance the performance and handling of sports cars, luxury sedans and lightweight trucks for both track and road use. The company frequently works with the affiliated TPC Racing, a race-winning and multiple championship-winning sports car racing team, to gather data and learnings from a race weekend environment that directly are used in the company’s ongoing development of performance hardware and software solutions for track and street vehicle applications. Learn more at www.DSCsport.com.