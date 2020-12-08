NASCAR Adjusts Two 2021 Race Weekends in February

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2020) – Due to challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic and the need for significant advance planning, NASCAR will adjust two race weekends immediately following the 63rd running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14. All three NASCAR national series will now remain in Daytona to run a tripleheader at the storied road course Feb. 19-21 before the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head down to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 27-28.

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the Daytona road course will replace the events originally scheduled to take place at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27-28. The Camping World Truck Series race is realigned from the event originally scheduled to take place at Homestead-Maimi Speedway on Friday, Feb. 19.

After consecutive race weekends in Daytona, the Cup and Xfinity Series will make the trek to Homestead-Miami Speedway one week later than originally scheduled, rounding out the Florida swing Feb. 27-28.

Following the events at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will all head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as originally planned March 5-7.

FOX Sports platforms will carry coverage of all aforementioned race weekends, including annual coverage of the DAYTONA 500 on FOX. A complete schedule of start times and networks for all three series will be announced soon.

