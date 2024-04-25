AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Dover Motor Speedway April Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | BetRivers200

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the eighth time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Dover Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200 will mark Deegan’s Xfinity Series debut at the 1.0-mile speedway, one of three concrete tracks on the schedule in 2024.

The 10th race of the Xfinity Series season will also mark her track debut at the “Monster Mile.”

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 12th-place finish after starting 31st for AM Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2024.

In addition to her 10 Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: AM Racing has a busy weekend ahead. In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, its ARCA Menards Series team is in action at Dover Motor Speedway.

Deegan’s teammate Christian Rose heads to Dover following his second top-five of the 2024 season in last Saturday afternoon’s General Tire 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Rose has a one-point advantage over ARCA veteran Greg Van Alst ahead of their fourth race of 2024.

After competing last week in Indiana, AM Racing’s Dirt Division will compete at Brownstown Bullring and Peoria Speedway this weekend, respectively.

Thanks For Your Support: With 27 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: The ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Talladega, Alabama on Saturday, April 20.

Flying the AirBox colors for the fourth consecutive weekend, Deegan had to draft from the back of the field after qualifying her No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang 31st last Friday afternoon.

Early in the race, Deegan and her AM Racing team stuck to the plane to hang at the rear of the field – hoping to avoid trouble and be around for the end of the race.

The team’s decision paid off, with Deegan in fourth position on a green-white-checkered finish. Unfortunately, Deegan did not receive any drafting help on the last lap, dropping her from fifth to a career-best Xfinity 12th at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 141st NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his seventh at Dover Motor Speedway.

In his previous 140 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Dover Motor Speedway: “Dover is a brand new track for me this weekend, but I’m glad to have the support of everyone on my AM Racing team. I am optimistic after a career-best weekend at Talladega that we can come to Dover this weekend and have another solid performance.

“It is important for us to roll off the hauler and have some speed with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang and then continue to make gains through qualifying and in the race that keeps us on the lead lap.

“Hopefully, we can continue to make positive progress that will help our upward trend heading into May.”

Race Information:

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 10th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 27, 2024, from 3:05 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., April 28, 2024, shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.