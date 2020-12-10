A guide to betting on NASCAR

NASCAR is arguably one of the most popular sports to take place in the United States of America and is especially popular with those that live in the southern states of the nation. Indeed, there are races that take place on almost every single weekend of the year, thus making it a sport that hardly stops.

Due to the fact that it hardly stops, there are a number of bettors that look forward to getting involved with NASCAR and motorsport betting on a weekly basis, although not all states will allow for them to do so.

Betting in the United States still remains a little difficult for some, however certain states have started to provide gamblers with the opportunity to place bets on the action. States such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, and Nevada have all allowed for sports betting to take place, whilst many others have put legislation into place.

Nonetheless, for those that wish to bet on the NASCAR action – and can legally do so – will find that it is incredibly easy to do.

What bets can be placed?

There are three different types of bets that gamblers can place on NASCAR action, which makes it hugely appealing for many.

The first of the bets available is the Future Bets. This is where players choose who they believe will win the NASCAR Cup before the season – or at the early stages – gets underway. Naturally, these bets are generally placed as a long-term wager that can provide better value than any of the other wagers that are available.

Outright Winner and Place Betting are the next type of bet available to punters wishing to get in on the action. These are perhaps some of the most popular bets to be made as they can be done each and every week as they are designed to be made on the upcoming race meet. Basically, gamblers will be betting on who will win the race or by placing a wager on the position that they think they will finish the race in.

The last of the three main bets available is the Head-to-Head market. This will see bettors place wagers on two matched up drivers and picking the one they feel will come out on top in the race.

What should bettors be looking out for?

Naturally, reading odds can be sometimes rather difficult for those that do not quite understand what they are trying to show.

In essence, any race driver with a plus sign next to their name will mean they are generally favored in the betting, which is in complete contrast to other American sports betting markets such as in the NFL and NBA, in which the favorite is provided with a minus sign.

Therefore, if a race driver has odds of +120, then that will be considered the profit that is made on top of the bet placed. For example, a $100 bet placed on odds of +120 that wins will see the bettor win a total of $220.

The main reason as to why NASCAR’s odds are different from other American sports is because of the unknowns that can happen within the race, such as accidents or mechanical failures.