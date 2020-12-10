Can you follow NASCAR results and positions live online?

NASCAR Motorsport is hugely popular in the United States of America, with it having a rather huge popularity amongst many in the southern states of the country.

Due to its popularity, there has also been a growing betting market on the sport, with many looking to get in on the high-octane action that each race can provide. With a plethora of different things that can happen in a race, whilst there are many meetings across the whole year, it should be no surprise that many bettors find it a great sport to place a wager on.

However, when placing a bet on the action, many will want to remain up to date with what is happening, just as they would when they place a bet on other American sports such as American Football, Baseball, Basketball and Ice Hockey, for example.

Can NASCAR results be followed live?

But, can bettors follow those results and the positions in which race drivers are in whilst the action is happening live online?

Indeed, the NASCAR website is a great option in which bettors can access and use to find minute-by-minute updates of the race in progress, as well the full race calendar for the year and detailed information on drivers, although it must be said there are not too many other great options available.

Naturally, there are also some social media sites such as Twitter that can help to provide some real-time updates as well, but there are some improvements that can still be made to help potentially attract new bettors to this ever-growing market.

For example, sportsbooks and betting operators should look to provide punters with the ability to watch the action live on their pages, thus giving bettors a top-class betting experience as they can look to place in-play bets on the action.

In the future, we hope that more sites like Oddspedia add NASCAR betting and live results on their pages and popularize it even more, as this will surely only help to add the sport to the gambling map and potentially draw in new fans to this epic motor racing sport.

Are there enough markets available to justify NASCAR being followed live?

It could be argued that there are not enough betting markets available for the sport, with three of the main markets available in NASCAR typically designed regarding the finishing result of the race or the championship.

These available bets include the Futures bet – which will see bettors place a bet on the driver that they believe will win the entire competition from the beginning or the early stages of the season; the outright bet – which will see a bet placed on which driver will win the race meeting that is happening in the immediate future; and the head-to-head which will see gamblers look to predict which driver will come out on top from a pairing that has been selected by the bookmaker.

Some bookmakers do offer Prop Bets

However, there are some online sportsbooks that are starting to provide bettors with the chance of placing wagers on Prop Bets. These bets do not generally have anything to do with the end result of the race, but they can make things even more interesting.

Some of the most popular prop bets include:

Who will lead the most laps?

Which manufacturer will win?

How many caution flags?

How many racers will finish?

All of these are props that a lot of sportsbooks will offer at the time of a race.

For prop bets involving numbers, the book will give an over/under to pick between or provide specific choices with different odds for each.