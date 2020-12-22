RISI COMPETIZIONE ANNOUNCES ENTRY AND DRIVER LINE-UP FOR ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA 2021

Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM No. 62:

Houston, Texas (December 22, 2020)… The Risi Competizione Ferrari Team today announced plans to compete in the 2021 running of the 59th annual Rolex 24 At Daytona at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance race will be held January 27-31, and proceeded by the Roar Before the 24 test days, January 22-24.

The Houston, Tex.-based Risi Competizione Team Principal, Giuseppe Risi, is known for assembling a talented and formidable driver line-up and this year is no exception. Drivers for the No. 62 Rosso Corsa red liveried Ferrari for Daytona will be England’s James Calado, Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, and Frenchman Jules Gounon. Calado, Pier Guidi and Rigon are all Ferrari Competizioni GT factory drivers and have competed with Risi in the Rolex 24 a number of years. Gounon, who has two runs with the Risi team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be making his Risi Competizione Daytona debut and third appearance at the twice-around-the-clock American enduro.

The Risi Competizione’s 2021 Rolex 24 effort is the 20th entry since 1998, which has included one class victory (2002), and four additional podium finishes (second-place in class in 1999, 2003 and 2019; third-place in class in 2017). Last year the team finished sixth in the GTLM class after a strong run but a high-speed puncture caused extensive damage and withdrawal.

The 2021 Daytona 24 competition will be Calado’s sixth Rolex 24 race, with five of those with Risi and three in the Top 5. Pier Guidi will be making his eighth Rolex 24 race appearance and has celebrate one victory in 2014. Rigon will also be making his eighth Rolex appearance and sixth time with the Risi team.

No additional racing plans have yet been announced for the 2021 racing season by the Risi Competizione team but are under consideration.

