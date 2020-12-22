Reasons for a Suspended Driving License and How to Get it Reinstated

If you rely on your car to move around or for business, having your driving license suspended can cause heartache. Nevertheless, if it does happen, and it sometimes happens, getting it reinstated is possible. Sometimes the reason is obvious but sometimes you will not even know it has been suspended until you are pulled over. Knowing this, we have compiled a list of reasons why your license can get suspended so it does not happen before you realize it.

Why my License Got Suspended

There are a number of reasons your license could get suspended. Here are five common ones

1. DUI Arrest or Conviction:

Getting arrested while driving under influence can earn you a license suspension. Getting yourself a DUI Attorney can help you navigate this process.

2. Committing felonies in a car:

Even if the car is parked, any crime committed in a car can also lead to your license being suspended.

3. Failure to appear in court:

Your license can be suspended if you are scheduled for an appearance in court and you fail to show up. This can happen even if the court appearance is not related to a traffic violation.

4. Failure to report an accident:

If your car is involved in an accident that causes injury, death, or property damage of greater than $1500, the law mandates that you must report within 72hours. Failure to do so will earn you a mandatory suspension.

5. Failure to pay child support:

Defaulting on the payment of your child support can earn you a license suspension as a way to encourage you not to miss a payment.

6. Losing Driving Points:

Every traffic violation earns you a loss of points and accumulating demerit points can lead to your license being suspended

How Long Does a License Suspension Last?

The length of a driver’s license suspension depends on the actual reason for the suspension of the license and the state where the suspension is issued. Generally, a license suspension can range from a few months to a few years depending on the severity of the cause.

What happens when my Driver’s license is suspended?

A suspended license means you cannot drive legally. Doing so can earn you a fine, a further lengthening of the suspension, or even jail time. Again, if the only form of identification you have is your driver’s license, getting a license suspension will leave you without a form of identification and this can severely hamper you

Difference Between a Suspended License and a Revoked License

While a suspended license is only temporary and can be reinstated once the period of suspension elapses or by taking certain actions (e.g. paying missed child support). On the other hand, a revoked license cannot be reinstated permanently although the owner can sometimes get a new one. Common causes include driving without insurance, failing a DMV road test, serious traffic offense, etc.

How to Get Your License reinstated

You can either fulfill the period of your suspension or request a DOL hearing to appeal the suspension. Whichever case, having a seasoned attorney will help you navigate the process smoothly. You may not be able to outrightly and immediately get your license reinstated but at least, there are things you can do to fast-track the process.

1. Read the terms of your suspension: This will detail the reason for your suspension and the duration of the suspension.

2. Take a defensive driving course: this is particularly good if your license was suspended for a driving-related offense.

3. Obtain an SR-22 document from your insurance company to link your insurance to the state

4. Pay a reinstatement fee or any other fee attached to your suspension. If you are based in Oregon, this reinstatement fee is $75.