Spencer Boyd Announces Daytona Sponsorship with American Pavement Specialists

Boyd Will Drive a Raised on Blacktop Special Edition® Truck

Concord, NC (January 4, 2021) – Spencer Boyd, driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, announced today that American Pavement Specialists will kick off the 2021 season with their Raised on Blacktop Special Edition® sponsorship at Daytona. The lifestyle brand is owned by the hard working team at American Pavement Specialists that sponsored Boyd in Las Vegas in 2020.

“We share the same mentality that a hard working team is the only way to get thigs done right,” commented Boyd. “The guys over at American Pavement Specialists have created this amazing brand in Raised On Blacktop® that is going to look sick on that truck.”

“I literally grew up racing on every asphalt track we could get to so if there is a brand that speaks to my roots, this is it,” Boyd said.

Matt Stanley, head of Marketing for American Pavement Specialists and Co-Founder of the Raised on Blacktop brand, remarked on their partnership with a NASCAR driver, “We’ve reached so many like-minded people with Spencer’s efforts. NASCAR fans are hardworking people and that is what our brand is about…waking up early, hustling hard, and providing for your family.”

Raised on Blacktop® is paving the way for their industry with this sponsorship of NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd.

Daytona International Speedway recently announced that fans will be allowed in the historic venue for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on February 12, 2021. With Boyd’s track record at Superspeedways, one win and two top-five finishes in five starts, the 25 year-old will be one for fans to watch in the first race of season.

As announced previously, this will be Spencer Boyd’s third season with Young’s Motorsports.

Shop online at: www.raisedonblacktop.com – “SEE YOU AT WORK”