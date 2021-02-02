Best ways to make your next NASCAR trip successful

If you are planning on attending your first race, or for those attending another race, it’s good to plan things out to make your experience an enjoyable one. Learning what to do and not to do can be the difference between a successful trip and a nightmare.

Reserve your logging arrangements early

Hotels, motels, rentals, and camping areas could be full or have limited availability the closer it gets to race day. Most logging is more expensive for race weekends, so having the option to search around for the best prices is key. If you are camping be sure to bring rain gear and blankets. Even though it might be warm outside, it still might get cold at night. Lots of people sleep in RV’s or campers. Some even in their car or truck. If so, outfit your camping situation with a custom RV or Big Rig mattress with a custom memory foam mattress, and enjoy your restful night. You can find more about camping here.

Cash for parking

Depending on the track and parking availability, you may need to pay for parking. Parking can be as cheap as $10 or as expensive as $50 depending on how close you are to the track and the person selling the parking spots.

Buy your tickets early

The race may or may not be near full compacity, but knowing ahead of time where you are setting will save you time waiting in long lines to purchase the tickets at the track. Plus, you might have limited choices in where you can sit, and that could end up being a bad seat. You can also purchase pre-race track packages and enjoy your time in the infield before the race begins. The pre-race infield ticket will allow you a closer look at all of the cars and you might even see a driver or two.

Arrive early and enjoy the pre-race activities

Enjoy your time at the track by arriving early. You can browse around and shop for your favorite drivers’ memorabilia or souvenirs. Participate in tailgating and enjoy the probably not so good for you food and drinks. Do not forget to drink plenty of fluids. Long periods of time in the sun can dehydrate you quickly. If the track allows it, bring your own drinks.

The most forgotten and most needed personal items

Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. It might be a long walk to and from the track. Bring along a hat or sunglasses to keep the glare out of your eyes. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen or you are going to have a few miserable days afterward with a bad sunburn.

A portable seat cushion or even a blanket will make the race more enjoyable and bring your camera or use your phone to capture your memorable moments while there.

Most of all, bring earplugs to protect your hearing. The roar of the engines and track jet dryers can be really loud at times depending on where you are sitting. Also, check the weather and bring rain gear if there is a chance of rain.

You can purchase most of these items at the track, but they most likely will not be cheap.