Elite Imports Announces PSCA Summer Series Sponsorship

DENVER — The Premier Street Car Association announced today the addition of Elite Imports & Auto Repair as a marketing partner for the PSCA Summer Series. The Summer Series consists of a four-race schedule at the legendary Bandimere Speedway featuring some of the best grassroots drag racing in the country.

Based in Centennial, Colo., Elite Imports are European vehicle specialists but proudly work on most makes and models. They employ highly-skilled and passionate mechanics who are Master ASE-certified and have received countless hours of factory training in order to provide customers with the best possible service. The Elite Imports shop is a full-service facility, there to assist car owners with the vehicle’s needs from general maintenance to major repairs and everything in between.

Working with PSCA makes sense for owners Corey Mitrovic and Joey Kenville, both of whom are long-time racers with Mitrovic being a series veteran and standout and Kenville earning four PSCA titles.

“Joey and I have participated in or helped with cars that raced in PSCA for more than ten-plus years,” said Mitrovic. “People that race and support racing have vehicles that need to be serviced and maintained. We would love to be the place where those people go for repairs.

“We also want to support the continued success of the Premier Street Car Association and Bandimere Speedway so we and race fans from all over can continue to enjoy the sport and camaraderie that drag racing provides.”

PSCA President Mel Roth said the addition of Elite Imports not only provides strong local support for the Summer Series, but also bolsters Bandimere’s existing schedule of incredible racing.

“One of the things that makes the Summer Series so much fun is the backing from local businesses,” Roth said. “They understand potential customers are coming here to either race or watch the races and both groups love their cars. Corey and Joey love the sport and they love what they do. We’re looking forward to a lasting relationship with Elite Imports & Auto Repair.”

For more information on Elite Imports, visit their Web site at EliteImportsAutoRepair.com

The PSCA Summer Series schedule kicks off May 15-16 at Bandimere Speedway and wraps up Sept. 17-18. For further details and the full schedule, visit RacePSCA.com.

About the Premier Street Car Association:

In its 22nd season, the Premier Street Car Association, based near Denver, has been a staple of doorslammer drag racing since its inception. With a mixture of heads-up, no-time, and bracket/index classes, the PSCA provides some of the best racing in the country for both fans and racers. The PSCA season is capped off by its Street Car Super Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, now in its 17th year.

The Premier Street Car Association, along with its signature event the Street Car Super Nationals, exists to provide the sportsman drag racer with a safe, world-class facility in which to race the best competition in the nation. The PSCA and its staff have built a solid reputation of honesty and loyalty to its fans, drivers, and marketing partners for the past 20+ years. It is the goal of our organization to promote grass roots drag racing throughout the country in an effort bring the joy of the sport to both new and veteran fans, both young and old.