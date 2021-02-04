Perry Patino Joins BJMM X Braden 7-Race Late Model Schedule

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb 4, 2021) — Montgomery, Alabama native Perry Patino will compete in 7 races for the newly founded BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden short track racing program in 2021. The schedule will consist of select events in the Southern Super Series and CARS Super Late Model Tour.

Patino, a member of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program’s 2020 Class, admits that 2021 will be a pivotal year in his career as he looks to benefit from working alongside BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden and being behind the wheel of a Fury super late model for the first time.

“This season is shaping up to be so exciting!” Patino exclaimed. “From early in my career racing late models at my home track, Montgomery Motor Speedway, I’ve always wanted to move up into super late models and eventually NASCAR. I grew up watching guys like Bubba Pollard, Casey Roderick, and Travis Braden on the super late scene. Now, I not only get my shot at racing with them and proving my ability, but I’ve got Travis as my crew chief, BJ and Jessica as experienced team leaders and mentors, and a beautiful new Fury car underneath me.”

Patino spent his early childhood watching his father race at their home track before climbing behind the wheel himself at age 11. He adapted to each division quickly and climbed the ladder from buzz cars, to street stocks, and then late model sportsmen before eventually making his way to pro late models in 2019. He would finish the 2019 season with five wins in just seven late model sportsman starts, while gaining valuable seat time in pro late models at Montgomery and Five Flags Speedway. While he has yet to score his first super late model victory, Perry has already picked up his first fast-qualifier Pole Award and racked up an impressive sum of laps led. With the support of Bobby and Roger Reuse (AIR Racing/Wciparts.com) and their race team in the past, Patino has been able to attend marquee races including: the Masters of the Pros at Memphis International Raceway, the Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the Snowball Derby.

Travis Braden, who will serve as crew chief and driver development coach for Patino, has praised the ambition and focus of the young driver as they have worked side-by-side in preparing for the 2021 season.

“I’m really excited to kick our organization’s debut season off with Perry behind the wheel,” said Braden. “The kid has blown me away with his desire to learn about his race car and progress his abilities behind the wheel. From day one, he’s worked with me in the shop and asked a lot of great questions,” he added. “That’s the mentality that I want to see. He is shortening his learning curve by paying attention to important details before we even hit the track.”

The young driver will also enter the 2021 season with valuable support and leadership from NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series team owner and driver, BJ McLeod.

“Perry will be such a valuable asset to our program,” said McLeod. “On and off the track he has the desire to improve and that’s what we are looking for with our program, someone who is willing to fight their way up the racing ladder, the way I did it, the way Travis did it.”

The first event slated for Patino behind the wheel will be the CARS Tour and Southern Super Series co-sanctioned 150-lapper at Greenville Pickens Speedway on April 10.

About BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden: BJ McLeod Motorsports with Travis Braden is a short track racing program established in 2021. The team is based out of Mooresville, NC and fields FURY late models at short track events across the country. Keep up with the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Follow Perry Patino news and updates on www.perrypatinomotorsports.com and via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Travis Braden: Travis Braden is a decorated short track racer hailing from West Virginia. With over a decade behind the wheel, Braden has collected wins from late model racing’s biggest events including the Winchester 400 and Snowball Derby. Keep up with Travis on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BJ McLeod: B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Inc. is owned by current NASCAR Cup driver, BJ McLeod and his wife Jessica. To learn more about BJ McLeod, visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com. Follow along with BJ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram