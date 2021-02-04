NASCAR Pinty’s Series Returns with Full Schedule for 2021

12-race slate includes previously scheduled dirt debut at Ohsweken Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Following an abbreviated six-race season under the “Pinty’s Fan Cave Challenge” banner the NASCAR Pinty’s Series will run a full slate of events and once again crown a season-long champion in 2021.

The return to a full schedule features 12 races at 8 tracks culminating with the championship race at Jukasa Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 25. Jukasa has hosted the season finale every year since its return to the schedule in 2017.

“Our team has worked hard to put together a full schedule that will showcase the exciting, door-to-door racing Pinty’s Series fans have come to expect,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President, International Business Development. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are focusing on stand-alone events, especially as we kick off the season. Though we are unsure of when we can welcome fans back to the race track, we will continue to work with local and provincial officials to put on as safe an event as possible. The health and safety of our competitors, officials and fans are our top priority.”

Other highlights include:

The series’ long-awaited debut on dirt. Ohsweken Speedway will host its first Pinty’s Series race on Tuesday, Aug. 17 after being featured on the initial 2020 schedule.

A Quebec swing in late August featuring three races at two tracks in two days. Circuit ICAR will host its first series race since 2017 on Saturday, Aug. 28 followed by twin events at Autodrome Chaudière on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The Pinty’s Series will again serve as the opening act for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) with two races on Sunday, Sept. 5.

All races will air on TSN and RDS. Start times and complete broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY Sunday, May 23 Sunset Speedway Innisfil, Ont. Saturday, June 19 Jukasa Motor Speedway Hagersville, Ont. Sunday, July 18 Flamboro Speedway* Millgrove, Ont. Sunday, July 18 Flamboro Speedway* Millgrove, Ont. Sunday, Aug. 15 Circuit Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, Que. Tuesday, Aug. 17 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 28 Circuit ICAR Mirabel, Que. Sunday, Aug. 29 Autodrome Chaudière* Vallée-Jonction, Que. Sunday, Aug. 29 Autodrome Chaudière* Vallée-Jonction, Que. Sunday, Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park* Bowmanville, Ont. Sunday, Sept. 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park* Bowmanville, Ont. Saturday, Sept. 25 Jukasa Motor Speedway Hagersville, Ont.

*Twin features

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE