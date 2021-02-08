Black’s Tire and Auto Service Reunites with David Gilliland for Daytona

Veteran Driver Returns to the Cockpit at Season Opening Event

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 8, 2021) – David Gilliland Racing announced today that Black’s Tire and Auto Service will partner with veteran driver and team co-owner David Gilliland for the upcoming season opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Gilliland will pilot the No. 17 Black’s Tire and Auto Service Ford F-150 at the 2.5-mile superspeedway on Friday, Feb. 12. Gilliland and Black’s Tire and Auto Service have a long-standing relationship throughout Gilliland’s racing career.

The California native competed in seven NCWTS events in 2015 for Black’s Tire and Auto Service owner Ricky Benton’s team. In 2018, he was behind the wheel of Benton’s NASCAR Cup Series’ owner debut, piloting the No. 92 Ford to a 14th-place finish in that year’s running of the Daytona 500.

In 2020, Black’s Tire and Auto Service served as a primary sponsor for Gilliland’s son, Todd. The younger Gilliland piloted a Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports.

“Ricky Benton and everyone at Black’s Tire and Auto Service have been like family to me over the years,” said Gilliland. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to get the behind the wheel again in a truck and to represent Ricky’s company. Getting to drive a truck that I own is neat, and I hope this is just one of several races I get to participate in this year.”

In 2019, Gilliland made two starts in the NCWTS for DGR-Crosley. He started second at Daytona in February but ended up with a 13th-place finish after being involved in an accident at lap 100. Gilliland’s second start of the season was at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in March, where he earned a 12th-place result.

“David has been a part of the Black’s Tire family for a long time,” said Benton. “We couldn’t be happier to support what he is building at DGR. They have fast trucks and an exciting lineup of drivers and we look forward to joining David and the No. 17 team in victory lane in 2021.”

The No. 17 Ford F-150 is slated to run a part-time schedule for the 2021 NCWTS season.

About Black’s Tire and Auto Service | blackstire.com

Black’s Tire and Auto Service was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with 50 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned/operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates four warehouse / distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 700 highly skilled, service-minded team members and ASE certified technicians.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.