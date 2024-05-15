Wright Motorsports Charges Ahead to Austin for Circuit of the Americas Double Header

AUSTIN, Tex., (May 15, 2024) – With two first-place and two-second place finishes locked in after the first four races of the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, Wright Motorsports enters the next two rounds as the points leaders in both the team and driver categories. Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer are on a roll this year, heading full steam ahead into rounds five and six at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

“We have great momentum heading into Circuit of The Americas,” said Team Owner John Wright. “We’ve delivered to the best of our ability in the first four races and are heading to a track that we’ve had many successes at. It makes me proud to see Adam, Elliott, and the crew to flourish as they have this season, and we’re going to keep it up as we head into Austin.”

With a 16-point lead over ST Racing, the young energetic duo of Adelson and Skeer have the advantage, with both their season and past successes on their side. In 2023, the pair swept the Austin, Texas weekend, taking both wins in the PRO/Am class. This year, they compete in the more advanced PRO class but have adjusted to the increased level of competition with ease. Sixteen cars are competing this weekend, showing an increase from the first two events in the 2024 season. The No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R will compete against other rivaling GT3 makes, such as the BMW M4 GT3, Corvette Z06 GT3.R, and Acura NSX GT3 EVO.

The race weekend will again consist of two 90-minute races, with Adelson and Skeer splitting the drive time in each round. With a length of 3.436 miles, 20 turns and a steep uphill climb to Turn 1, Circuit of The Americas is a unique track on the GT World Challenge calendar. Purpose-built for Formula 1, the track has its own character and always delivers exciting race action.

Both qualifying sessions and races are accessible for free to fans watching from home, streaming live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I’m super excited to be coming back to the place where I got my first-ever race win! COTA is a very special place to me because of that, and I feel like my affinity towards COTA has only grown since then. I love the dynamic nature of the track, with lots of flowy sections that are super unique. I’m also excited about the new additions to the Pro class. It’s going to be a challenge to get to the top step on the podium, but I know Wright Motorsports will give us the best possible chance of doing so.

Elliott Skeer

I can say that the feeling going into this weekend is optimistic for everyone at Wright Motorsports. We have seriously found our grove in 2024 and are ready to try and repeat the results we had here a year ago. Adam and I both love this track, and finally driving it in the newest generation [type 992] Porsche 911 GT3 R will be a fantastic experience.

Event Schedule | All Times CDT

Friday, May 17

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Practice 1

3:05 PM – 4:05 PM Practice 2

Saturday, May 18

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM Qualifying 1

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM Qualifying 2

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM Race 1

Sunday, May 19

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Open Grid Fan Walk

2:15 PM – 3:45 PM Race 2

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.