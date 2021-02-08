Search
Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.08.21

By Official Release
This Week in Motorsports: February 8-14, 2021

  • NCS/NXS/NCWTS/ARCA: Daytona International Speedway – February 9-14
  • ARCA EAST: New Smyrna Speedway – February 8

PLANO, Texas (February 8, 2021) – Five series kickoff the 2021 NASCAR season this weekend in Florida, including the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest race of the year – the Daytona 500.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Toyota Racing Experience… The new Toyota Racing Experience makes its debut at Daytona with a new look and activation elements with more scheduled to be added throughout the year as more fans come back to the track. Daytona International Speedway is also the site of Toyota’s largest static display – the Toyota Injector.

Hamlin looks for a new record… Reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin looks to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500’s. Hamlin has won three of the past five Daytona 500 trophies, including in 2016, 2019 and 2020. He showed his superspeedway prowess last season with an additional win at Talladega and top-five finishes in all four superspeedway events. Hamlin comes off a successful 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season where he registered seven wins.

Truex wants first superspeedway victory… 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. has 27 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victories, but is looking for his first on a superspeedway. He came close in 2016 as he came up just short in the closest finish in Daytona 500 history to his now teammate, Hamlin, as part of a Toyota podium sweep.

Wallace returns to Toyota… In the first race for the new 23XI Racing team, Bubba Wallace returns behind the wheel of a Toyota. Wallace scored his first five NASCAR victories aboard a Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2013 and 2014.

Burton plans to be one spot better… Reigning Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year Harrison Burton returns to Daytona looking for the victory. Burton was impressive in his first Xfinity Series start at Daytona, leading nine laps and finishing second. Burton won four races in his debut season, including races at Auto Club Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Hemric’s Toyota debut… For the first time in his career, Daniel Hemric will be behind the wheel of a Toyota in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Supra this season. The former NCS Rookie of the Year is looking for his first Xfinity Series win after seven career runner-up finishes.

Nemechek joins KBM … John Hunter Nemechek returns to the NCWTS looking for wins aboard his Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). Nemechek has six Truck Series victories and scored a top-five finish in the season-opening Truck event at Daytona in 2017.

Kraus ready for another strong Daytona event… Derek Kraus started his rookie season strong last season with a fourth-place run in the season opener at Daytona. The 19-year-old is back for a second season in the No. 19 Tundra looking for his first victory.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA| ARCA East

Trotter prepares for superspeedway debut… Gracie Trotter makes her superspeedway debut after an impressive ARCA West debut season. The 19-year-old became the first female to win an ARCA-sanctioned event when she drove to victory in Las Vegas in September. This season, she takes on a limited schedule with Venturini Motorsports.

Dollar looking for another superspeedway victory… Drew Dollar has a big weekend with his NCWTS debut and a return to ARCA action. Dollar won the last superspeedway race for the series in Talladega and scored a third-place finish in this race one year ago.

Smith ready for ARCA debut… Toyota Racing Development driver Sammy Smith is making his ARCA East debut tonight at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway. The 16-year-old will run limited races for Joe Gibbs Racing after a stellar late model season one year ago.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible.

