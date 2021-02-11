DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, February 13

Track: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, 2.5-mile oval

Race: 1 of 20

Event: Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire (80 laps, 200 miles)

Schedule

Friday, February 12

Final Practice: 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 13

Qualifying: 8:30 a.m. ET

Race: 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tanner Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

Tanner Gray will fill the seat of the No. 17 Fusion at Daytona for the second consecutive year. Gray’s younger brother, Taylor, is forced to miss the season opening race due to being under the age of 16 per series rules.

This will mark only the second ARCA Menards Series start at Daytona for the elder Gray. In his only previous start, an oil leak caused his race to prematurely end after running 70 of the 80 scheduled laps.

Gray has 14 career ARCA Menards Series starts between 2019 and 2020 with three top-five and eight top-10 finishes. His best finish of fourth came at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 6, 2020.

Ripper Coffee Company will debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 17 in a unique partnership that allows Tanner and his older brother, Bryce, to team up and raise awareness for the newly launched company.

Click here for Gray’s career statistics.

Gray on Daytona: “Seat time and experience are so important when it comes to superspeedway racing. One of the biggest things I lack is that experience since I have only been able to run Daytona twice in my career. I wanted to run the ARCA race to give myself another opportunity to learn as much as possible. It’s really cool to be able to do that with Ripper Coffee Company onboard and hopefully we can be around at the end of 80 laps to contend for the win.”

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors/CleanPacs Ford Fusion

Thad Moffitt returns to David Gilliland Racing and the No. 46 Ford Fusion for a second season in 2021. He is slated to compete in at least 11 ARCA Menards Series races.

The Trinity, North Carolina native has two career ARCA starts at Daytona and earned a top-five finish in last year’s season opener.

Moffitt has 28 career ARCA Menards Series starts over the course of the last four seasons with three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His career best finish of fourth came at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway on September 26, 2020.

Clean Harbors and CleanPacs have paired up with Moffitt for Daytona and will each serve as primary partners for throughout the 2021 season.

Click here for Moffitt’s career statistics.

Moffitt on Daytona: “I’m really excited heading into Daytona this year. We showed really good speed at the test a few weeks ago and in both superspeedway races last season. With the experience we have together as a team, I am really confident that we have a good shot to win the race as long as we are there at the end.”