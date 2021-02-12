Search
Chandler Smith paces Truck Series practice at Daytona

By Briar Starr
In the only Camping World Truck Series practice session, now full-time Kyle Busch Motorsports driver, Chandler Smith, led the way Thursday night, posting a time of 47.45 seconds and 189.641 mph.

Smith is coming off a partial schedule in 2020 for Kyle Busch Motorsports after running 12 races. The Talking Rock, Georgia native posted a best finish of third (twice) last year at Talladega and the season finale race at Phoenix last November.

There were also new some faces in new places. Drew Dollar, piloting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra on a part-time schedule, was third quickest on the speed charts. Dollar will compete in eight races this year for the team. Another KBM newcomer is John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek recently competed in the Cup Series last year as a rookie, but now is full-time once again in the Truck Series and was fifth fastest.

Other notables include Brett Moffitt, who is now in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports machine. Moffitt posted a time of 47.66 seconds, good enough for 12th on the speed charts. Speaking of Niece Motorsports, James Buescher, the 2012 Truck Series champion, will compete at Daytona in the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevy. Buescher was 14th on the charts, the last of the Niece Motorsports trio.

Last year’s Truck Series champion, Sheldon Creed, was 25th fastest with a time of 49.058 seconds, and 183.456 mph.

The practice session was slowed a couple of times by a red flag, due to the No. 3 of Jordan Anderson stalling on track and for the No. 68 of Clay Greenfield who also stalled near Turn 1.

Qualifying will take place Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Eastern live on FOX Sports 1. There are 45 trucks that will attempt to qualify for the race which means that 10 of the trucks will go home.

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 season opener can also be seen on FOX Sports 1, with the green-flag scheduled shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET. MRN Radio will also have live coverage.

Truck Series Practice Results:
  1. Chandler Smith
  2. Austin Hill
  3. Johnny Sauter
  4. Drew Dollar
  5. John Hunter Nemechek
  6. Matt Crafton
  7. Stewart Friesen
  8. Grant Enfinger
  9. David Gilliland
  10. Ben Rhodes
  11. Ryan Truex
  12. Brett Moffitt
  13. Carson Hocevar
  14. James Buescher
  15. Bryan Dauzat
  16. Zane Smith
  17. Raphael Lessard
  18. Spencer Davis
  19. Tyler Ankrum
  20. Austin Wayne Self
  21. Chase Purdy
  22. Cory Roper
  23. Tanner Gray
  24. Spencer Boyd
  25. Sheldon Creed
  26. Todd Peck
  27. Derek Kraus
  28. Hailie Deegan
  29. Kris Wright
  30. Norm Benning
  31. Gus Dean
  32. Jordan Anderson
  33. Tate Fogleman
  34. Danny Bohn
  35. Todd Gilliland
  36. Jennifer Jo Cobb
  37. Parker Kligerman
  38. Codie Rohrbaugh
  39. Timothy Peters
  40. Jesse Iwuji
  41. Dawson Cram
  42. Jason White
  43. Ray Ciccarelli
  44. Clay Greenfield
  45. Timothy Viens, Did Not Take Time


Briar Starr
25-years old and hope to be a Public Relations Representative in Motorsports.
