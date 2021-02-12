Chandler Smith paces Truck Series practice at Daytona

In the only Camping World Truck Series practice session, now full-time Kyle Busch Motorsports driver, Chandler Smith, led the way Thursday night, posting a time of 47.45 seconds and 189.641 mph.

Smith is coming off a partial schedule in 2020 for Kyle Busch Motorsports after running 12 races. The Talking Rock, Georgia native posted a best finish of third (twice) last year at Talladega and the season finale race at Phoenix last November.

There were also new some faces in new places. Drew Dollar, piloting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra on a part-time schedule, was third quickest on the speed charts. Dollar will compete in eight races this year for the team. Another KBM newcomer is John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek recently competed in the Cup Series last year as a rookie, but now is full-time once again in the Truck Series and was fifth fastest.

Other notables include Brett Moffitt, who is now in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports machine. Moffitt posted a time of 47.66 seconds, good enough for 12th on the speed charts. Speaking of Niece Motorsports, James Buescher, the 2012 Truck Series champion, will compete at Daytona in the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevy. Buescher was 14th on the charts, the last of the Niece Motorsports trio.

Last year’s Truck Series champion, Sheldon Creed, was 25th fastest with a time of 49.058 seconds, and 183.456 mph.

The practice session was slowed a couple of times by a red flag, due to the No. 3 of Jordan Anderson stalling on track and for the No. 68 of Clay Greenfield who also stalled near Turn 1.

Qualifying will take place Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. Eastern live on FOX Sports 1. There are 45 trucks that will attempt to qualify for the race which means that 10 of the trucks will go home.

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 season opener can also be seen on FOX Sports 1, with the green-flag scheduled shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET. MRN Radio will also have live coverage.

Truck Series Practice Results: