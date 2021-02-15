RCR Post Race Report – Daytona 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Narrowly Miss DAYTONA 500 Victory In Exciting Last-Lap Finish

Finish: 3rd

Start: 4th

Points: 1st

“Oh man! That was so close. I don’t know what else I could have done, really. Justin Alexander and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER OFF Road Chevrolet team built a rocket. We scored a bunch of points over the entire weekend, which will be helpful as we head into the 2021 season. The manufacturers are so tight, and you’re running so close at the end. We had gotten to a point where we were in a decent position to put the Chevys in Victory Lane. We had two Chevys that finished second and third, but just needed a couple more feet to get one of us to Victory Lane. I can’t say enough about ECR, RCR and the effort everyone put into our superspeedway program over the off season. We struggled last year at Talladega Superspeedway, so we came back and worked on things. It was a lot of hard work by everyone during the off season and it paid off.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Team Show Perseverance After Early On-Track Incident in DAYTONA 500

Finish: 27th

Start: 29th

Points: 27th

“I’m proud of my No. 8 Lenovo team for sticking with it all night long to get as much out of our race as we could. We had such a solid No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that my team worked so hard on over the last couple of months. It’s really unfortunate that we got caught up in one of the big ones early after just 15 laps of the DAYTONA 500. I hate it for all our partners and fans, but it’s part of racing here. My team did a great job repairing what they could and getting me back out there after that lengthy rain delay. Every point and position matters out here, so I’m glad we were able to get back out there to grab a few more spots and finish out the night. It’s not the clean start to the season that we wanted, but we’ll regroup. I look forward to coming back down here next weekend for the road course. We had a lot of speed during the Clash that we can capitalize on to get ourselves a good finish.” -Tyler Reddick