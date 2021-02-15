Michael McDowell And Mustang Win First Daytona 500 In Dramatic Last-Lap Finish at Daytona International Speedway

Michael McDowell drove Mustang to its first Daytona 500 victory in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The win is Ford’s 16th Daytona 500 triumph overall and fifth in the last 11 years.

It’s the first NASCAR Cup Series win for McDowell and first for Mustang in the Daytona 500.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, February 14, 2021 – The Ford Mustang recorded another milestone moment in its illustrious history today when Michael McDowell captured the 63rd running of the Daytona 500, giving the famous muscle car its first win in The Great American Race.

McDowell registered his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in his 358th career start in dramatic fashion as he survived a last-lap accident that took out Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. The ensuing multi-car accident resulted in NASCAR throwing the caution flag and after a video review deemed McDowell the winner.

“My plan was to stick to the 2 car. I knew he would go for a race-winning move and my plan was to let him make that move and then coming off of four try to get to his outside or inside,” said McDowell of his desire to stay behind Keselowski. “I knew I didn’t want to make my move too early, so I was committed to the 2 car’s bumper and when he made the move, the hole opened up. It’s just unbelievable.”

Mustang, which has been recognized as the world’s best-selling sports coupe five years in a row, is in its third season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. It has now won 29 races in 73 career starts, including a manufacturer-best 18 victories last season that ended with Ford capturing the manufacturer’s championship.

“There’s no better way to start the season than by winning NASCAR’s biggest race,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “There aren’t many things that Mustang hasn’t achieved in its storied history, but winning the Daytona 500 was one of them and we’re excited about adding that to the list.”

McDowell is the 13th different driver to win the Daytona 500 with Ford, which has now won The Great American Race six times in the last 13 years. The Daytona 500 win is the first for Front Row Motorsports and third Cup win in the organization’s history.

Ford Daytona 500 Race Winners (Owner):

1963 – Tiny Lund (Wood Brothers)

1965 – Fred Lorenzen (Holman-Moody)

1967 – Mario Andretti (Holman-Moody)

1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough (Junior Johnson)

1978 – Bobby Allison (Bud Moore)

1985 – Bill Elliott (Harry Melling)

1987 – Bill Elliott (Harry Melling)

1992 – Davey Allison (Robert Yates)

1996 – Dale Jarrett (Robert Yates)

2000 – Dale Jarrett (Robert Yates)

2009 – Matt Kenseth (Jack Roush)

2011 – Trevor Bayne (Wood Brothers)

2012 – Matt Kenseth (Jack Roush)

2015 – Joey Logano (Roger Penske)

2017 – Kurt Busch (Stewart-Haas)

2021 – Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports)

