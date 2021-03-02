Ryan Newman – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Pennzoil 400 – Sunday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Newman makes his 23rd Cup start at Las Vegas on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 15.6 with 10 top-10 finishes.

· Seven of the last nine starts at LVMS have netted a top-15 finish for Newman. He’s coming off a 15th-place run there last fall, and also ran 10th in the fall race in 2019. He missed the 2020 spring race after recovering from his Daytona 500 crash.

· Newman’s best finish at the 1.5-mile facility came in 2015 when he finished third, one of his four top fives at the track dating back to 2001. He ran fourth twice – first in 2002 and again in 2012 – and also finished fifth in 2011.

· He has an average starting position of 15.4 at Vegas with one pole and nine top-10 starts.

Scott Graves at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Graves calls his eighth Cup race at Las Vegas on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 18.3 with two top-10s.

· Graves led Newman to the 10th-place run in the 2019 fall race, and also finished eighth in 2018 with Daniel Suarez.

· He also called three Xfinity races – including two with Chris Buescher – and finished ninth in 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Las Vegas:

“We’re excited to get out West to Las Vegas and back up our strong performance this past Sunday with another top-10, if not better. We put together a solid top-10 in the fall race two years ago, and ran decent there again late last year. We’ve got a little pep in our step knowing the speed we had this past weekend in Homestead, but there’s still plenty work to be done, and this Sunday is another opportunity to do so in the Wyndham Rewards Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman maneuvered his way to a seventh-place run Sunday at Homestead, his first top-10 of the young 2021 season. After starting 23rd, he powered his way inside the top-10 early and battled back into the fray late. The finish marked his first top-10 on a non-Superspeedway track since the 2019 season finale at Homestead when he ran seventh, one of his 14 top-10s that season.

Where They Rank

Ryan Newman is 20th in the driver standings through three races.

On the Car

Wyndham Rewards returns to Newman’s No. 6 machine for its first race of 2021. It marks the brand’s fourth season with Roush Fenway and the No. 6 team after they initially joined the fold in 2018 with Matt Kenseth.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at over 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 86 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®