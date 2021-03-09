Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 17 Roush Performance Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Instacart 500 – Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Phoenix Raceway

Buescher will line up for his 11th Cup event at Phoenix on Sunday, where he has a best finish of 16th (twice).

Last season at the 1-mile track, Buescher ran 17th in the spring and 20th in the fall race.

In four NXS races, Buescher had a best result of 12th in 2014 in the No. 60, with his best qualifying effort coming in 2015 (seventh).

Luke Lambert at Phoenix Raceway

Lambert returns to the site of his lone Cup win, which came four years ago with Newman in the No. 31 machine. Overall Lambert has an average finish of 13.9 in 16 races atop the box, his second-best average of any track on the circuit.

Lambert led Jeff Burton to a fourth-place run in his first-ever race in Phoenix back in 2011, and went on to also finish seventh (2014) and third (2015) with Newman.

Lambert also visited victory lane in the NXS with Elliott Sadler in 2012 after starting eighth, one of his two starts.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Phoenix:

“Any time we get to go short-track racing, even though Phoenix isn’t traditionally known as one, we’re excited as we feel confident in program there. We had the ship pointed in the right direction a couple weeks ago, and that got our confidence going as a team, we’ve just got to keep it headed that direction moving forward. We’ve got a pretty cool scheme going this weekend with the Roush Performance Ford, one I think that looks sharp and will shine out in the desert.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 14th last week at Las Vegas in the Fastenal Ford.

Where They Rank

Through four races, Buescher is 16th in driver points.

On the Car

Buescher will sport a bright Roush Performance look this weekend in Phoenix, a scheme he debuted a season ago at Texas that became a fan favorite.

About ROUSH Performance

ROUSH Performance was founded in 1995 by motorsports legend Jack Roush, the winningest name in racing. Combining performance engineering with entrepreneurship, ROUSH began selling designs he had created for his own team to the wider world of motorsports. Based out of Plymouth Township, Michigan, ROUSH Performance, a division of Roush Enterprises, designs, engineers and manufacturers completely assembled pre-titled vehicles, aftermarket performance parts, and superchargers for the global performance enthusiast market. For more on ROUSH, please visit ROUSHperformance.com or call 800.59.ROUSH.