Ryan Newman – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Instacart 500 – Sunday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Phoenix Raceway

Newman makes his 37th Cup start at Phoenix this weekend, the site of his most recent NCS win four seasons ago. Overall, he has 12 top-10s, 10 top fives and an average finish of 16.9. He also won the 2010 spring race at the 1-mile track.

His 2017 win came after starting 22nd, and in 2010 he won from the 14th starting spot. Additionally, he has a pair of runner-up results (2004, 2010) and two third-place finishes (2003, 2015).

Most recently, Newman finished 24th last fall after missing the spring race following his Daytona incident.

Newman has four Cup poles at Phoenix and an average starting position of 14.3. His most recent pole came in 2008.

He also made a pair of Xfinity starts at Phoenix with a best finish of fourth in 2011.

Scott Graves at Phoenix Raceway

Graves will be atop the box for his ninth Cup event at Phoenix on Sunday, a track he has an average finish of 16.4 at with one top-10. Most recently, he and Newman finished 24th last fall.

Graves’ best result came in 2018 in the spring, when he ran fourth with Daniel Suarez. He and Newman also ran 12th in the 2019 spring race.

Graves also called seven Xfinity events at Phoenix with a pair of top fives. He led Suarez to a third-place run in 2016, and followed that with a fifth-place finish last fall.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Phoenix:

“Phoenix races much like a short track in the way it’s laid out and the way you have to treat it. We’ve been on both ends of the spectrum there lately, but looking to get our Guaranteed Rate Ford dialed in come Sunday. It will always be a special place for me and is the site of my last victory, so we’re hoping for some of that good luck on our side this weekend.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 18th a week ago at Las Vegas in a race that featured just three unscheduled cautions.

Where They Rank

Ryan Newman is 21st in the driver standings through four races.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s Ford Mustang for its first points race of 2021. The brand was on board Newman’s machine for 12 races last season, and is back as an anchor partner again in Newman’s 20th full-time Cup season.

About Guaranteed Rate

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation’s largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned honors and awards including: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 award for the company’s industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide’s Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.