Top 5 Easiest Mods| 2015 – 2020 F150

By Official Release
0

AmericanTrucks Transforms your Ride with New “The Haul” Video

PAOLI, Pa. (March 15th, 2021) – AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Sara Riordan heads up the latest episode of AT’s “The Haul” YouTube series highlighting five of the easiest parts to transform a 2015-2020 Ford F150.  Featuring popular parts from AT’s catalog, Sara helps F150 owners take the guesswork out of customizing their ride. All the mods can be installed in the driveway with only a few basic hand tools required, if any.

“All of the parts that I chose will come in at a one out of three wrenches on the difficulty meter.” – Sara Riordan

The video clearly reviews each part including what to expect when it comes to the install.  Sara begins with the easiest from the list, a set of floor mats from Proven Ground. Continuing with the brand, the next pick is a tri-fold tonneau cover chosen for its versatility and clamp-on design that installs in minutes. Next, LED taillights are a popular mod, delivering form and function with many options to choose from. Steel running boards and a throttle response controller are the last two suggestions for taking that F150 to the next level without leaving the driveway.

AT’s new “The Haul” video helps 2015 –2020 Ford F150 owners bite the bullet on their first mods. The video breaks down five of the easiest parts, covering key upgrades for inside and outside the truck. Customers can head to AT’s website to check out the product specs and customer reviews for even more motivation to get started.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-march-2021.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
