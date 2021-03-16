Ticket sales dates announced for 60th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

The Mid-Ohio School opens 2021 course enrollments today

LEXINGTON, Ohio (March 16, 2021) – The 60th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will feature its five traditional events in 2021. The legendary road course in Lexington, Ohio, will showcase some of the premier series in all of motorsports for fans as it returns to a full slate of racing starting in May.

On Tuesday, March 23, the renewal period begins for Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass and Season Motorhome spaces for 2020 customers. Then, on Tuesday, April 6, event tickets will go on sale at advance pricing at a savings before standard pricing begins on Tuesday, April 27. Renewal customers on file will be notified directly with further details.

“We sincerely thank our fans for their patience and understanding as our team worked tirelessly during the 2020 season to host as many events as possible,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Now with the 2021 season and our 60th season of racing upon us, we are looking forward to getting back to a full schedule of racing and look forward to seeing the fans back at the track.

“Things will kick off in April with The Mid-Ohio School as today we open enrollments for our 2021 classes for teenage drivers, racers and our sportbike enthusiasts,” Rust continued.

Starting in 1993 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, The Mid-Ohio School offers defensive driving, high performance, racing, and corporate entertainment programs plus performance track riding for motorcyclists. Its range of course dates and pricing are posted at midohioschool.com.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule for its 60th season follows:

May 14-16 – Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event)

June 4-5 – B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (NASCAR Xfinity Series / ARCA Menards Series)

June 25-27 – Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / Trans Am)

July 2-4 – The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 23-25 – AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

All courses and events will continue to be held based on the ongoing guidance of the CDC and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings surrounding COVID-19. All the necessary protocols for race fans and course participants can be found at midohio.com/covid19.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under always receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at midohio.com.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse or follow updates on Twitter @Mid_Ohio and Instagram @officialmidohio.

About The Mid-Ohio School:

Based at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, in Lexington, Ohio, The Mid-Ohio School provides professional driving and riding instruction to drivers and motorcyclists of all skill levels. The school’s 14 different automobile courses include the renowned Teen Defensive Driving program, as well as High Performance and Racing programs. The motorcycle side features two Performance Track Riding formats. Students enjoy classroom sessions, skill drills, expert private instruction and lapping on the same track that challenges the world’s top racers. The school is a past recipient of the prestigious Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Partners for Safety Award and partners with Maria’s Message to teach young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. In 28 seasons, The Mid-Ohio School boasts 79,125 all-time graduates, including 23,091 teenage drivers and 20,777 motorcyclists.

For more information, visit midohioschool.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @TheMidOhioSchool or follow updates on Twitter @MidOhioSchool.