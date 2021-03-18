Champion Porsche Joins Richard Mille To Support Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen at Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring For IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Largest Porsche Dealership in the U.S. On Board the No. 88 Richard Mille/Champion Porsche 911 GT3 R for Saturday’s Endurance Race

SEBRING, Florida (March 18, 2021) – Champion Porsche, located in Pompano Beach, Florida and the largest Porsche dealership in the country, will be on board the No. 88 Richard Mille/Champion Porsche 911 GT3 R this week for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona (GTD) season. Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen and Bia Figueiredo will be behind the wheel of the Team Hardpoint EBM-prepped Porsche as the only all-woman driver line-up in the IMSA paddock.

Champion Porsche’s motorsports history began with Porsche in the late 1990s. Champion captured several endurance racing titles as a race team, Champion earned wins at Sebring in 2005 and 2006 with a prototype effort.

“We’re really happy to add Champion Porsche to Richard Mille for this week’s race at Sebring,” Katherine Legge said. “They have an amazing racing history, and we want to help carry that along this weekend.”

Champion Porsche is housed on a 22-acre campus in South Florida. In addition to a large collection of new and pre-owned Porsches, it serves as a hub for everhthing that is Porsche. This includes not only vehicle sales, but Champion’s rich racing history and restoration, Porsche Tequipment accessories, authentic Porsche Driver’s Selection gear, and world-class Porsche service.

“All of us at Champion Porsche are pleased to be connected to Katherine and Christina and the No. 88 Porsche this week at Sebring,” Mitra Maraj, Champion Dealer Principal, said. “We have a long pedigree of both performance cars and sports car racing. We were the first and only team in the American Le Mans Series with a female engineer, so it’s a natural fit for us, especially here at Sebring and Saturday’s 12-hour race, in which we had multiple podiums including victories. It’s a strong team and hopefully Katherine and Christina can ‘Be a Champion’ and get Champion Porsche back up on that podium.”

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring begins at 10:10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, March 19 and can be viewed in its entirely through TrackPass on the NBCSN app, with the opening stanza (10 a.m. EDT to noon EDT) and the run to the checkered flag (7 p.m. EDT to 10:30 p.m. EDT) shown live on NBCSN. International viewers can see the entire race at IMSA.tv.

About Team Hardpoint EBM:

Hardpoint Motorsports was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Team Hardpoint EBM is a joint venture between Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport formed in late 2020 to combine the resources of EBM and co-owners Earl Bamber and Will Bamber and the early success of Team Hardpoint. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team’s 2021 plans include a full-season effort in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in a Porsche 911 GT3 R and a multi-car effort in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America. More information on Team Hardpoint EBM can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.