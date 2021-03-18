ERIC GRECOS CORES FIRST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES WIN IN THE SEASON OPENER ATTHE BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY

(Upland, CA, March 16, 2021) Eric Greco kicked off the California Lightning Sprint Car Series 27th season of action when he scored the win in the 25-lap main event last Saturday night at the Bakersfield Speedway. The victory was the first for the Palmdale, California resident in the CLS.

A total of 20 cars showed up to battle at the first race of the season on the bullring known as “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” The Citrus Heights duo of Scott and Hunter Kinney turned in the two fastest laps in qualifying with Scott sitting on top of the charts with a time of 12.563. Hunter was a tick behind at 12.697 and was followed by Greco with a lap of 12.721.

In heat race action, Chino’s Jeremy Queener, who was the PASSCAR Street Stock champion at Perris Auto Speedway in 2005, won the opening eight-lapper over ageless Bruce Douglass of Ventura. Indio’s James Turnbull copped the second heat from the second spot when he bested Hunter Kinney. The third and final heat went to perennial BCRA star Dakota Albright of Waterford with Greco second.

For the season opening 25-lap main event, Greco was on the pole in his beautiful Janssen’s Floor and Fabric Care/Sidewaze Designs/Greco Family/Competition Suspension Inc/Henchcraft/ZX10R #8. Ventura’s Robb Pelmear was next to Greco. Douglass and Yucca Valley’s Jeff Dyer manned row two. Row three was made up of Hunter Kinney and Turnbull with Albright and Queener in the fourth row. Greco jumped into the lead on the start and built a full straightaway advantage. He maintained the top spot and led the first 11-laps. Corona’s Trevor Ballou blew his engine on the 12th lap bringing out the yellow flag. When the yellow flew, Scott Kinney checked up and Turnbull got into him bending his front axle.

Bent axle and all, Turnbull flew into the lead on the restart, and continued in the top spot for the next nine laps. However, Greco took the lead back with a slide job on the 22nd circuit. Once he commandeered the point position, Greco pulled away and won by nearly a full straight over Turnbull. Albright, Queener, and youngster David Gasper of Santa Barbara finished third through fifth. Gasper, who is a lawn maintenance expert and student when he is not racing, was also the race “Hard Charger” when he moved from his 13th place starting spot to finish fifth.

The CLS race scheduled for this Saturday (March 20th) at the Ventura Raceway has been postponed. The CLS will now return to the track on Saturday, April 10th at the Bakersfield Speedway. When it does, Greco will have a five-point lead over Turnbull in the 2021 championship standings. Albright is third, a dozen points behind the leader. Queener and Scott Kinney round out the first five.

The CLS would like to thank 2021 series sponsors Hoosier Tires, T Shirts By Timeless and TJ Forged Racing Wheels. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please call Alex Grigoreas at (909) 437-3170.

To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints/

Bakersfield Speedway March 13 Main Event Results (with starting positions)

1. Eric Greco – Palmdale – 1st

2. James Turnbull – Indio – 6th

3. Dakota Albright – Waterford – 7th

4. Jeremy Queener – Chino – 8th

5. David Gasper – Santa Barbara – 13th

6. Scott Kinney – Citrus Heights – 10th

7. Bruce Douglass – Ventura – 3rd

8. Jon Robertson – Torrance – 9th

9. Dale Gamer – Anaheim – 11th

10. Bronson Algie – O’Neals – 15th

11. Wyatt Boczanowski – San Diego – 14th

12. Hunter Kinney – Citrus Heights – 5th

13. Trevor Ballou – Corona – 12th

14. Leland Day – Bakersfield – 16th

15. Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley – 4th

16. Robb Pelmear – Ventura – 2nd

2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Point Standings

1. Eric Greco – Palmdale – 137

2. James Turnbull – Indio – 132

3. Dakota Albright – Waterford – 123

4, Jeremy Queener – Chino – 117

5. Scott Kinney – Citrus Heights – 112

6. Dave Gasper ® – Santa Barbara – 107

7. Bruce Douglass – Ventura – 106

8. Jon Robertson – Torrance – 93

9. Hunter Kinney – Citrus Heights – 85

9. Dale Gamer – Anaheim – 85

2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 13 Bakersfield Speedway – Eric Greco

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway

April 24 Merced Speedway (Wayne Albright Memorial – Round #1 of the Civil War Series with BCRA – Wingless)

May 1 Ventura Raceway

May 15 Bakersfield Speedway

June 5 Ventura Raceway

June 19 Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford)

July 3 Santa Maria Speedway

July 24 Santa Maria Speedway (Wing Madness #1)

August 7 Merced Speedway (Civil War Series #2 with BCRA – Winged)

August 14 Bakersfield Speedway

August 28 Santa Maria Speedway

September 4 Ventura Raceway

September 18 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #3 with BCRA – Winged)

September 19 The Dirt Track At Kern County Raceway Park

September 25 Santa Maria Speedway (Wing Madness #2)

October 2 Ventura Raceway

November 16 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #4 with BCRA – Winged and Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship)

November 18 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

November 19 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

November 20 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets)

The schedule is subject to change due to Covid restrictions.

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer