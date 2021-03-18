Most Common Motorcycles In Singapore

Can’t decide which motorcycle to buy in Singapore? Let us assist you!

Buying a motorcycle is not as easy as it sounds. It becomes even more difficult looking at a wide range of options available in the market. Not just that, you have to keep certain other things in mind like the fuel prices, traffic scenarios, etc while purchasing a motorcycle. If you’re new to Singapore, you might be looking for the bikes that work the best in the fast-moving traffic of the city. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of bikes that are most popular in Singapore. Here, we will discuss the most common features of these motorcycles along with their pros and cons, to help you make an informed decision.

Beginning with the most stylish yet affordable bike, Singaporeans love riding on the Yamaha MT-09. It’s a super stylish bike with a powerful 890cc engine. The design of MT-09 is breathtaking, it’s a beast that will keep you ahead on the road. The main highlights of this bike include an efficient shift system, a multitasking control system, and a few others. Not one or two but there are many ways in which this bike offers a great value of money. Even if you’re not planning to get a new motorcycle, you can buy this used model, you’ll not regret it.

Honda CB190R

Most beginners in Singapore prefer using Honda CB190R. It is one of the most popular motorcycles in Singapore and why not! It is affordable, easy to learn, offers great mileage, and looks great as well. Another great thing about this bike is, it’s very low-maintenance, which means you don’t have to take a lot of care of your bike. On top of everything, it is a fuel-saver so you don’t have to worry about the rising fuel prices while riding it. A full tank will serve you for miles. The only deal with this Honda bike is, it is slightly underpowered, so don’t try to race with sportbikes using it. But if you’re looking for a bike that offers great value for money and is fuel-efficient, look no further than this!

Vespa GTS 300 Super

Looking for a motorcycle that is comfortable to ride and also looks stylish? Have a look at Vespa GTS 300 Super!

Vespa GTS 300 Super is another bike that’s very common in Singapore. Men, women, teens, seniors, this bike is great for everyone. The 50s scooter-style motorbike with advanced features is among the top choices of beginners looking for a comfortable bike. It sports a powerful engine that will deal with the moving traffic of the city. Further, it is available in three stunning bright colors that will make you stand out on the road.

However there are some downsides to this bike, it features only a single seat, so you can’t offer a ride to anyone else. Also, the storage capacity is low, so if you’re a rider who likes to carry a lot of stuff, this might disappoint you. But apart from it, this is a great bike to have. Go for Vespa, if you want to have a laid-back riding experience on the traffic-loaded roads of the island nation.

KTM Duke 200

If you’re more into classic sport motorcycles, this bike might be a great option for you. Although it is not a very common bike in Singapore, people adore this completely. If you get on the road on your KTM Duke 200, people will definitely stare at you, for good of course. It is an ultra-stylish bike that is preferred by the motorcycle enthusiast.

Its main highlights include the power engine it comes with, advanced features, comfortable seating, and of course the looks. Although this bike is not as easy to learn as other bikes, you will surely learn it after a few sessions. It’s a great bike to get in Singapore if you’re into sportbikes.

So, these were the most common bikes in Singapore. Although there are plenty of other bikes available, these are by far the most used bikes. No matter which motorcycle you decide to buy, make sure to get your motorbike insurance in advance and visit https://www.directasia.com/motorcycle-insurance/ for more info. It is even more important than buying a bike itself.