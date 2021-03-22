How To Choose the Best CB Radio for Drivers

Introduction

Legally, every CB radio out there can only output 4 watts of power. Then why are some priced within $40 and some above $300?

When you decide on buying a brand new CB radio for your vehicle that is not the only question that arises. There are many more concerns that come to the surface once you start your research.

In this article, we are going to help you formulate a master plan that will tell you how to pick the best CB radio for drivers. So, what are you waiting for? Just keep on reading.

Types of CB Radios

There are basically four types of CB radios available in the market today. The four types are:

Mobile CB Radios

Mobile CB radios are the most common kinds of Cb radios available. They are very easily found and easily installed. A lot of people use them because of how convenient and user-friendly they are. They are also very compact and don’t usually take up a lot of space.

They are most commonly used in cars. They can be easily mounted on the dashboard or on the floor. But if they are mounted on the floor you need to make sure you have enough legroom.

Ensure that the radio placement does not come in between your feet or obstruct movement in any way. If the radio creates obstruction it can be a safety concern.

All-in-One CB Radios

The other most common option for drivers while choosing a radio for their vehicle is an all-in-one CB radio. It is more preferred while using a smaller vehicle or a vehicle with a lesser mounting room.

All-in-one CB radios are just as the name suggests. They are packed with many user-friendly features and control to let the user have one-handed access. The All-in-one CB radios are also really easy to connect to the connector box.

If you shift vehicles a lot, You can even install a separate connector box in your secondary vehicle so you can move the main unit as you like. This will save you money since you don’t have to buy separate radios.

Handheld CB Radio

A handheld radio looks very similar to a walkie talkie and it connects to your vehicle through a cigarette rod.

However, if you are using your CB radio a lot on foot, besides using it in your car, this might be a good choice.

Most handheld CB radios are battery-powered. Some come with rechargeable battery units and some run on AA batteries. But their functionalities are pretty much similar to mobile radios.

The big difference is that they are more compact and portable.

Base Station CB Radio

A base station CB radio, even though very common and available, isn’t a great option for vehicle usage. It is the kind of radio that is meant to be plugged into a wall unit and create a very clear footprint for itself. It is not portable and more expensive than the rest.

What to Look for

There is a multitude of new features in all kinds of CB radios. It is very easy to get confused and lost in your search for the best CB radio for drivers.

To make it easier for everyone looking to buy a CB radio, we are highlighting some features that should definitely be present in your radio unit.

Size:

The size of your radio is pretty crucial. The bigger, more robust radios come with better features and functionality but they often require a large space.

Most of the time, your vehicle will not have that much mounting space. In that case, opting for something that fits in your vehicle while also giving you the base features that you need is the way to go.

Clarifier:

When you are trying to hear a signal for dear life and still can’t make sense of the words, that’s when you will understand how important this feature is. Many CB radios have this option.

It allows you to fine-tune your frequency so you can hear better.

Noise Reduction:

Most CB radios are pretty loud, especially the beginner models. If you think you are going to use the radio for a long time then investing in a model with a noise reduction feature will be a worthwhile choice.

The noise reduction feature not only lets you fine-tune your frequency but also takes out background noise. You can filter out impulse noises like lighting, ignition system, etc.

Channel Scan:

Many new models come with this feature. It lets you scan through the local channels for signals. It can be great for distress calls. Some models even allow you to scan through a limited number of channels.

Digital Selective Calling:

This is a feature that is used for communicating and sending out distress calls.

Emergency Channel

Again, a CB radio is a very good safety measure to have on your vehicle. So, the emergency channel is a must. Make sure your CB radio has an auto-dial button for the emergency channels.

RF Gain

This is a very important feature in a CB radio. It allows you to filter out weak signals and static noises to hear better. It lets you hear a conversation from both near and far distances which you can’t do with a squelch.

Lights

When your radio has a backlit face, it can save you a lot of headaches and trouble. Most radios come with a backlit face anyway but always double-check before making the final purchase.

The main reason for this is the increased visibility at night. Most radios will have fluorescent dials faces, channel indicators, and lighted meters.

Conclusion

In this article, we have tried to highlight the features and functions that you should look for the most while buying the best CB radio for drivers.

We hope this article has helped you and we wish you good luck!